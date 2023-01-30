Walking down her first runway at the age of 14, Kendall Jenner has since taken over the fashion world. Today, she’s considered one of, if not the the most sought-after model in the industry.

In 2014, Jenner gushed about how nervous, yet excited she was to kick off her career walking for Marc Jacobs. “It’s my first runway show, so I’ve been practicing,” she told Into The Gloss. “I feel like everybody has their own individual walk, and that’s what makes someone so special.”

From there, her castings skyrocketed, taking her to the runways of New York, Paris, Milan, and more. Jenner has famously walked the runway for some of the top names — from Off-White, Jacquemus, and Prada, to Moschino, Versace, and Fendi. That’s not even to mention her various designer campaigns.

Though her off-duty style is kept down-to-earth — often with that signature sporty edge — on the catwalk, Jenner regularly sports the wildest of looks. She’s slayed fashion trends like exposed nipples and bleached eyebrows, panty-bearing ‘fits and graffiti-inspired designs.

As fashion month continues to unfold over the coming weeks, you can expect to see Jenner across the world’s fashion capitals. In the meantime, take a look at some of her best, most extravagant runway looks — all the way back to 2017.

1 Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Kendall’s crochet fringe skirt and matching bra top are tied together perfectly with platform sandals.

2 Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2022 Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images This black sequin ball gown is perfection when topped off with a classic red lip.

3 Versace Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The model and reality television star does preppy so effortlessly, as evidenced here in Versace.

4 Burberry Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Plaid on plaid literally never looked so good.

5 Versace Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner’s futuristic bubble minidress shut down the Versace show in Milan. Talk about va va voom.

6 Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner rocks a sheer moment better than anyone, and with the chest cut-out, she absolutely sold this look.

7 Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Further proving her range, Jenner looks right at home in this militaristic green skirt and leather jacket.

8 Giambattista Valli 2019 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking like a strawberry cupcake, Jenner is an absolute dream in this tulle dress.

9 Versace Spring/Summer 2020 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images I’m not sure what I love more, Jenner’s slicked-back blonde locks or her geometric onesie.

10 Moschino Spring/Summer 2019 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This squiggle Moschino print is everything, and Jenner absolutely rocks this avant-garde sketch design.

11 Versace Spring/Summer 2019 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Versace ensemble was comprised of a thigh-high boot and a minidress with a wonderfully kitschy jewel print.

12 Fendi Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even in an atypical silhouette, she looks absolutely regal.

13 Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2018 Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images Looking incredibly Daisy by Marc Jacobs, she stunned in a playful yellow polka-dot look. The exposed nipple moment was just the icing on the cake.

14 Balmain Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Balmain look has all the best things — cut-outs, embellishments, feather, and snakeskin. Perfection.

15 Versace Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channeling futuristic drama for Versace, Jenner donned a bomber jacket with oversize lapels.

16 Alexandre Vauthier Spring/Summer 2017 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images A bejeweled icon, Jenner looks like she could walk a Super Bowl halftime show in this look.

17 La Perla Fall/Winter 2017 JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Okay but this La Perla ultra sheer illusion gown is stunning. So sultry, so glamorous.

18 Marc Jacobs Fall 2016 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This goth look feels unexpected for Jenner, but is so good. It’s giving Moira Rose in The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening (IYKYK).

19 Chanel Spring/Summer 2015 Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images The model has been strutting down Chanel catwalks for nearly a decade. While this rectangular silhouette is a far cry from the classic tweed, it is still a memorable moment.

20 Fendi Autumn/Winter 2015 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Of course, Jenner can rock a puffer jacket like nobody’s business, too.

21 No21 Autumn/Winter 2015 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the No21 show in 2015, the soon-to-be supermodel wore a romantic, tiered, chiffon dress with cranes printed all over.

22 Fendi Spring/Summer 2020 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Are you kidding me?! The exposed chest panel on this raincoat dress has my jaw on the floor.

23 Versace Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Jenner has been doing the pantsless thing for years, as shown by this cinched blazer worn with patterned tights.

24 Versace Spring/Summer 2018 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images In the Versace’s iconic print, Jenner rocks a bra top, pleated skirt, and leggings.

25 Moschino Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Even dressed as a UPS package, she looks stunning.

26 Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Blonde works so well for her, especially with this posh polo jacket and fringe skirt for Burberry.

27 Missoni Spring/Summer 2019 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ah, the good old days when wearing a dress over pants was cool. But then again, Jenner can make anything look cool.

28 Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2018-2019 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images She can even do flowy, hippie-chic silhouettes, like this fur coat and sundress.

29 Chanel Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course Jenner can rock classic Chanel tweed. The ‘60s mod style fits her impeccably.