According To Personal Shoppers, These Are The Most Stylish, Cheap Clothes On Amazon

When you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe with a few chic and trendy pieces but don’t want to spend a ton of cash, it can be hard to know what will give you the most bang for your buck. So, to get the lowdown, I’ve rounded up some recommendations from personal shoppers and stylists and listed all of their favorite pieces here.

For expert advice on how to give your wardrobe a designer feel for cheap, scroll on for these stylish yet inexpensive clothes, which are all conveniently available on Amazon.

1 A Cozy Cropped Hoodie That Goes Great With High-Waisted Pants LASLULU Cropped Hoodie Amazon $40 See On Amazon For a comfy yet stylish pick, Melissa Fiorentino, a professional stylist and contributor to Editor Faves, suggests this fleece-lined hoodie, noting that “the cropped shape of this one makes the design modern and wearable with high-waisted pants.” Thumb holes and a half-zipper help elevate the look, there’s an array of chic colors to choose from, and Fiorentino recommends wearing it “with anything from sportswear to leather pants.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 15

2 A Pair Of Chic ‘90s Throwback Sunglasses BUTABY Retro Sunglasses (2 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fiorentino says, “We've been seeing narrow-frame sunglasses on celebrities like Bella Hadid, and given the continued popularity of Y2K (‘90s-early 2000s) fashion, these are going to continue to be in style.” These square sunglasses feature a durable yet lightweight frame, UV 400 protection, and come in more than 30 colors. Colors and combo options: 33

3 These Cute Shorts With An Extra Thick Waistband FP Movement by Free People Printed Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon “What I love about these shorts is that the thick waistband helps keep them nice and secure,” says Fiorentino, noting that they work great as both a workout staple or just something easy to wear around the house or while running errands. The shorts have a mesh lining inside for more coverage, according to reviewers, and there are 11 cute patterns to choose from. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 11

4 This Sporty Crossbody Adidas Bag adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon “While "sporty" purses like belt bags are super popular right now, not everyone likes fanny pack styles,” Fiorentino notes, adding that this Adidas bag “gives your outfit that sporty vibe while still being a classic crossbody bag.” Two zippered compartments keep things safely inside, while a slit pocket in the back makes for easy access. Colors: 1

5 A Pair Of Strappy Sandals With A Block Heel Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fiorentino advises, “Along with ‘90s fashion comes a rise in minimalism and simple silhouettes, which is exactly what these block-heel sandals accomplish.” The shoes feature a 2.25-inch heel (enough to add some height and style without being difficult to walk in), are made of soft faux-leather material, and have a cute elastic ankle strap to finish off the look. Sizes: 5 — 15, including wide sizes | Colors: 5

6 These Stylish Wide-Leg Pants With Front Pleats FUNYYZO Wide Leg Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon “If you find yourself unsure of what to wear, make these tailored pants your new go-to,” says Rachel Varney, a New York City-based personal stylist. She notes that the wide-leg design is super versatile and can be “dressed up with a heel or styled with a sneaker and a tee for a more casual look.” Plus, a bit of elastic in the back waistband creates a comfortable fit. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large, including short and long lengths | Colors: 20

7 An Effortlessly Cool Tube Top With A Twist Knot Design EFAN Tube Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon When sprucing up your closet for the warmer months, this tube top is a must-have. “It's cool and effortless with jeans or a tailored trouser and some chunky jewelry,” Varney says. “I have this top in two different colors.” It features a cute twist knot detail at the bust, a ribbed texture throughout, and is made from a super soft and stretchy material. Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors: 9

8 This Satin Mini Dress For Easy Glamor SHESEEWORLD Satin Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This satin wrap dress “is perfect for day or night and is so easy to style,” according to Varney, who also notes the satin is great for adding a bit of glam. It has a button front, long sleeves with extra large cuffs, and an adjustable tie at the waist. One reviewer wrote, “Very cute dress! It was comfortable and I got many compliments.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 8

9 A Faux-Leather Jacket For Cool Girl Vibes pengnight Faux Leather Jacket Amazon $42 See On Amazon When it’s time to complete your outfit, Varney says this faux-leather jacket “is ideal for adding that cool factor to any look.” The wide lapel and relaxed fit give it a retro feel, and there’s also a two-button closure and flap pockets on the sides. And according to one reviewer, it looks like it cost much more than the under-$50 price tag. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 23

10 This Criss-Cross Halter Top With A Low Back Sdencin Knit Halter Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Simple yet sophisticated, this top is a great staple for a night out or layering underneath a jacket,” says Varney. It’s made of a ribbed, cotton blend material with an X-shaped halter neckline at the front and a low square cut at the back. Choose from four colors: black, apricot, green, and white. Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 4

11 This Striking Asymmetrical Dress With A Side Slit LYANER Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon It’s always great to have a little black dress on stand-by, and Varney recommends this midi dress that provides a high-end look for less. “The asymmetrical neckline and split hem elevate this classic wardrobe staple,” explains Varney. It’s stretchy and comfortable, according to reviewers, who also note the bust is double-lined. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 24

12 This Classic Sweater Vest That Feels A Little Foxy Mylleure Sweater Vest Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a classic look with a hint of sultriness, Varney recommends this sweater vest. “I love this top styled with a trouser pant and your favorite jewelry pieces,” she says. Reviewers describe the material as super soft and suggest sizing up for a relaxed fit. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 35

13 A Faux-Leather Puffer Vest With A Stand-Up Collar Zhiyouni Faux Leather Puffer Vest Amazon $48 See On Amazon Jackie Condura, personal stylist and fashion blogger, tells Bustle, “With the faux leather trend being huge right now I'm loving this vest. I personally own it and can tell you that the quality on this one is great.” The puffer-style vest features a zipper and snap closure, a stand-up collar that can be folded down if preferred, and pockets on each side. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 3

14 This Denim Dress With A Fun Fringe Detail ZILCREMO Denim Shirt Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Condura reports, “This is one of my favorite dresses on Amazon! Denim everything is going to be hot this spring and this dress is perfect.” The shirt dress features a fun fringed hem and cuffs, a button-down design, and dual breast pockets — perfect for stashing sunglasses. Condura suggests adding a belt around the waist and styling it with western boots. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 5

15 A Plaid Shacket That’s Perfect For Layering UANEO Wool Blend Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Layering pieces are essential to have in your wardrobe,” Condura notes, adding that this shirt jacket “is great for transitioning weather.” It features a mid-weight plaid flannel with a comfy relaxed fit and comes in multiple colors, including black, green, and brown. Plus, it has front and side pockets for stashing the necessities. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 14

16 This V-Neck Maxi Dress That’s Made With Soft Jersey Fabric Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon “What I love about this dress is that it can be worn practically anywhere,” says Breyana Wright, certified wardrobe stylist. The short-sleeve maxi dress is made from smooth, drapey fabric with an empire waist and is so easy to dress up or down. “It's cool, comfortable, and fits well,” raved one reviewer. Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 19

17 An Adorable Floral Romper That’s Lightweight & Airy Bonkwa Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon According to Wright, this long-sleeve floral romper “has just the right amount of print and a nice touch of color to help add some personality to your wardrobe,” adding “it’s a must-have for vacations, and it’s pretty easy to style (just add some cute accessories!).” It’s made from lightweight polyester-cotton fabric and has a tie waist to customize the fit. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 7

18 This Textured Button-Down For An Easy-Breezy Vibe Astylish Button-Down Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon “This blouse is a great example of a piece that can take you directly from work to your nearest happy hour without the need to change,” explains Wright. “It’s also a great elevated casual option for vacations and staycations.” The lightweight button-down has a relaxed fit and a rounded hem in the back, and it comes in both solid and patterned styles. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 42

19 A Pair Of Comfy Jeans With A Ton Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon “Let’s be honest, finding cute and comfortable jeans that you can wear all day long is a struggle (especially if you’re in between sizes!),” says Wright. But these comfy skinny jeans help “alleviate that problem thanks to their super stretchy material and the ability to retain their shape wash after wash.” They also feature a mid-rise waist and tapered legs and come in five stylish washes. Sizes: 2 — 28, including 28, 30, and 32-inch inseam options | Colors: 5

20 This Crochet Midi Dress With ‘70s Style The Drop Jayla Crochet Midi Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon Jasmene Bowdry, a personal stylist and TV/film costumer, says, “Whether you're dressing it up with heels and statement jewelry for a special occasion, or pairing it with sandals for a casual day out, the Jayla dress is versatile and perfect for any occasion.” The crochet halter dress is made of 100% cotton with a cotton lining and features an easy, mid-calf length. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors and patterns: 2

21 A Pair Of Cute Crochet Shorts The Drop Lee Crochet Shorts Amazon $40 See On Amazon Continuing the crochet trend, Bowdry recommends these cute shorts, saying, “The lightweight and breathable fabric make them ideal for warmer weather.” Made from 100% cotton, the unlined shorts are great for use as a swimsuit coverup or summertime loungewear staple and have a comfy elastic drawstring waistband. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors and styles: 3

22 This Silky A-Line Skirt With A Comfortable Elastic Waistband The Drop Maya Slip Skirt Amazon $44 See On Amazon When it comes to this silky skirt, Bowdry notes, “The classic slip design creates a sleek and sophisticated look, while the beautiful olive green color adds a touch of natural charm to any outfit.” The skirt has a touch of stretch with a pull-on design and an elastic waistband, and there are a variety of solid and patterned options to choose from. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors and styles: 24

23 A Colorful & Cozy Crochet Cardigan The Drop Lee Crochet Cardigan Amazon $50 See On Amazon “Whether you're dressing it up with a dress and heels or dressing it down with jeans and sneakers, the Lee cardigan will add a pop of color and style to any look,” explains Bowdry. This 100% cotton cardigan has a vivid block color design and a crochet construction that’s both breathable and soft. Pair it with the matching shorts to complete the look. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors and patterns: 3

24 This Cropped Version Of A Classic Button-Down Shirt SAFRISIOR Crop Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a modern twist to a classic style with this cropped button-down shirt. According to Jasie Style, a personal stylist, “Going oversized is the key to pulling off an effortless look with this top,” so consider sizing up for ample room. The shirt comes in eight colors and styles (with regular or irregular hems) and would look great with a pair of high-waisted jeans. Sizes: Small — Large | Colors and styles: 8

25 A Fuzzy Floral Jacket That Brightens Any Outfit HOULENGS Cropped Jacket Amazon $45 See On Amazon “Breathe life into any dull outfit when you add this layer,” says Style. The lightweight jacket features colorful, fuzzy florals, gold-tone buttons, and a cropped length that’s great layered over high-waisted pants and a T-shirt or your favorite maxi dress. It also has a crew neckline, a ribbed hem and cuffs, and comes in five other fun colors. Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors: 6

26 This Cropped Faux-Leather Jacket For A Bold Look SweatyRocks Faux Leather Jacket Amazon $49 See On Amazon “If you really want to make a fashion statement that you are a boss, this leather asymmetric blazer belongs in your closet,” advises Style. The chic faux leather jacket has two flap pockets for a bold look, and according to a reviewer, it’s “so cute and comfy.” Choose from black and brown. Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors and styles: 3

27 A Soft & Cozy Turtleneck With A High-Low Hem ANRABESS Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $44 See On Amazon Emily Konatella, fashion consultant, designer, and creative director at Yoper, describes this turtleneck sweater as “versatile and elegant, a perfect fit over leggings.” It has batwing sleeves and an asymmetrical hem that’s longer on the sides, and it’s made of a super soft viscose blend that one reviewer writes, “Feels softer than any high end sweater I’ve owned.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 31

28 This Cute Jumpsuit With Over 30,000 5-Star Reviews PRETTYGARDEN Loose Off Shoulder Long Jumpsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Konatella tells Bustle, “You can practically wear this stylish romper in any event,” adding, “it is fantastic with boots, sandals, or dress shoes.” It’s earned over 30,000 perfect five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and has an off-shoulder neckline that’s super chic. There’s also a drawstring waist, cuffed legs, and a button closure in the back. And, of course, there are pockets. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 30

29 A Flowy Tunic Dress With Long Lantern Sleeves Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This light, flowy dress is so easy to wear, and Konatella says the deep V neckline and long lantern sleeves make it look elegant and fashionable. It has a tiered skirt, giving it swingy movement, and it looks great over leggings or tights. Plus, there are lots of pretty colors and styles to choose from, including short-sleeve options. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors and patterns: 42

30 These Trendy Joggers With Zippered Pockets Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon “Cargo pants are on trend for spring and this pair is lightweight, slightly elastic, quick dry, and comfortable,” writes Naina Singla, a style expert and fashion stylist. The cargo joggers are great for traveling and outdoor activities, as they boast five pockets to stash your things, and Singla adds that they look great “with a tank and sneakers for a chic yet casual everyday look.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors and styles: 17

31 This Incredibly Comfortable Pajama Set That Reviewers Say Is So Soft Real Essentials Pajama Set (2-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Singla recommends these cute pajamas, saying they’re great for sleeping and lounging at home, and also noting that they’re lightweight and suitable for all seasons. They have a comfy drawstring closure and come in both long-sleeve and short-sleeve styles. What’s more, fans love the material, with one reviewer writing, “These are the softest and most comfortable pjs ever.” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors and styles: 24

32 A Versatile Maxi Dress Made Of A Soft Terry Fabric Amazon Essentials Racerback Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon “Long hemlines are on trend for the season and this dress is simple and a wardrobe must-have,” explains Singla, adding, “Wear it with a pair of white sneakers for a casual day look or throw on an oversized blazer and sandals for dinner out on the town.” Enjoy the brushed terry material that’s both thick and soft, a scoop neckline, and a cute racerback design. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 10

33 This Chill Denim Jacket With A Relaxed Fit Levi's Trucker Jacket Amazon $45 See On Amazon According to Singla, “The perfect piece to transition your look from winter to spring is an oversized denim jacket,” and suggests wearing it over a floral dress or with a tank and a denim maxi skirt “for an on-trend denim-on-denim look.” This Levi’s jacket is made from 100% cotton, has a relaxed fit with adjustable waist tabs, and offers a slightly oversize fit. Sizes: X-Small — 4X | Colors: 13

34 A Satin Midi Dress In On-Trend Pastel The Drop Ana Midi Slip Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon “Pastels are trending this season,” says Singla, who recommends this satin midi dress. “This one is a lightweight silky lingerie-inspired style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit.” When it comes to creating a look, Singla suggests you “style it with sneakers and layer a cardigan over your shoulders for a look that is comfortable and cozy for a cool spring day.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors and styles: 25

35 This Versatile Dress That Embraces The Cut-Out Trend ANRABESS Cutout Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Jamie Lewis, a personal stylist in New York City, says, "Cutouts continue to be popular,” adding it’s a trend that complements all body shapes. Plus, Lewis notes that this shade of emerald green makes this cutout dress feel more luxe. It boasts a cutout on one side, a smocked top, and a playful one-shoulder design. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 17

36 A Fun One-Shoulder Bodysuit MIRALUNA One Shoulder Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon “Bodysuits are a go-to on Amazon and easily make your outfits feel more complete,” says Lewis, who recommends this one-shoulder pick. “By adding the cutout on the collarbone it instantly feels more elegant.” It also features a soft and stretchy ribbed knit material that one reviewer describes as “super soft” and comes in six colors to suit your style. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 6

37 This Button-Down Vest For All Seasons The Drop Sadie Cropped Vest Amazon $50 See On Amazon Sabrina Forscutt, founder and lead stylist at Sabrina Forscutt Styling, tells Bustle, “I am very fond of a blazer vest for the spring and summer, it is a piece that can easily transition from season to season with different layering techniques.” Forscutt says this cropped vest is easy to dress up or down and likes the white color option for summer — though it also comes in black and beige. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 3

38 A Breezy Tie-Front Blouse With Puff Sleeves The Drop Elize Puff Sleeve Tie-Front Crepe Blouse Amazon $45 See On Amazon Forscutt says, “For spring and summer I'm always on the hunt for a light and flowy blouse that is chic enough to be dressed up, but cool enough to be worn casually,” and finds that this tie-front blouse fits the bill. “I recently ordered it for a client in the blue for her to wear with a pair of white linen trousers.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 3

39 These Comfy Tanks That Are Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Tank Tops (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you’re looking for the basics, Forscutt notes that Amazon Essentials is one of the best brands, explaining, “I personally love their tank tops that come in a range of sizes and a ton of different colors.” Wear them “on a warm day to run errands or use as layering pieces in your favorite outfit.” Sizes: 1X — 6X (also available in X-Small — XX-Large) | Colors and combos: 29