Addison Rae loves to make a bold statement when it comes to her red carpet looks, always opting for the head-turning outfit that is like no other. For the 2021 Met Gala, Rae stepped it up a notch, as it’s practically the Oscars of fashion, choosing a bright red corseted dress that dripped down from her shoulders and trailed slightly in her wake.

In keeping with the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” she chose an American designer for the evening’s celebrations, wearing vintage Tom Ford for Gucci.

Rae actually teased her look in the hours leading up to the event, posting Britney Spears’ iconic red gown from the 2002 Grammys as her inspiration.

Social media star she might be, Rae is proving that her style persona goes well beyond an activewear look on Instagram or bikini pic with friends. In fact, she’s wearing some of the biggest up-and-coming designers to hit the runway for public appearances and private events alike and is a force to be reckoned with, to be sure.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images