Addison Rae Shows The TikTok Way To Style Mom Jeans
If you're on TikTok, it's a safe bet that you already follow Addison Rae. The social media personality, dancer, and actress is currently the second most-followed person on the platform with 71 million and counting. Super casual, right?
“Honestly, it is still so insane to me,” Rae tells Bustle. “I am extremely grateful for each and every supporter I have. They motivate and inspire me so much — I can’t wait until it’s safe to meet up with them again.”
Until then, virtual hangouts will have to do, and fortunately for Rae’s millions of followers, she's hosting a major fashion event this month. She'll be joining fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Wisdom Kaye for the #AtHomewithAE Holiday Hangout on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 pm EST. Fans can enter for a chance to attend on American Eagle's Instagram.
What can you look forward to at the event? Holiday games, giveaways, TikTok dancing, and the chance to chat with Rae herself. “We’re going to have so much fun with Q&As where we’ll answer some of your questions," she said.
Besides her day job as a content creator, Rae is currently working on the remake of the '90s classic She’s All That, which begs the question: Who are some of her ‘90s fashion icons? "Jennifer Aniston’s style in the ‘90s is something that inspires me daily," she says.
Her loungewear picks, however, channel the carefree, DIY-vibe of the '60s. “Not going to lie, there’s a lot of tie dye in my closet right now,” she says. “I keep it pretty simple most days. If I’m running errands or heading to the gym, I love to throw on a cute workout set.”
Does she ever wear jeans anymore? Actually yes, says Rae. “I love wearing my AE mom jeans whether I’m at home or if I was going out for an outdoor meal when that was still allowed in Los Angeles."
Ahead, the TikTok star shares her best styling tricks and tips for mom jeans.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.