If you're on TikTok, it's a safe bet that you already follow Addison Rae. The social media personality, dancer, and actress is currently the second most-followed person on the platform with 71 million and counting. Super casual, right?

“Honestly, it is still so insane to me,” Rae tells Bustle. “I am extremely grateful for each and every supporter I have. They motivate and inspire me so much — I can’t wait until it’s safe to meet up with them again.”

Until then, virtual hangouts will have to do, and fortunately for Rae’s millions of followers, she's hosting a major fashion event this month. She'll be joining fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Wisdom Kaye for the #AtHomewithAE Holiday Hangout on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 pm EST. Fans can enter for a chance to attend on American Eagle's Instagram.

What can you look forward to at the event? Holiday games, giveaways, TikTok dancing, and the chance to chat with Rae herself. “We’re going to have so much fun with Q&As where we’ll answer some of your questions," she said.

Besides her day job as a content creator, Rae is currently working on the remake of the '90s classic She’s All That, which begs the question: Who are some of her ‘90s fashion icons? "Jennifer Aniston’s style in the ‘90s is something that inspires me daily," she says.

Her loungewear picks, however, channel the carefree, DIY-vibe of the '60s. “Not going to lie, there’s a lot of tie dye in my closet right now,” she says. “I keep it pretty simple most days. If I’m running errands or heading to the gym, I love to throw on a cute workout set.”

Does she ever wear jeans anymore? Actually yes, says Rae. “I love wearing my AE mom jeans whether I’m at home or if I was going out for an outdoor meal when that was still allowed in Los Angeles."

Ahead, the TikTok star shares her best styling tricks and tips for mom jeans.

High Waist Mom Jeans Highest Waist Stretch Mom Jean AE Size 000-24 $59.95 See On AE “A high waisted mom jean is my go-to these days. The fit [features] a waist that hugs and a relaxed leg for ultimate comfort. I love to style these with one of my crop tops or a cropped sweater for cooler nights.”

Stretch Mom Jeans Stretch Mom Jean AE Size 000-24 $59.95 $44.96 See On AE “I love a jean with stretch, which is why I always pair this casual and comfortable jean with a sneaker. The vintage feel of this jean plays so well with a sneaker.”

Stretch Curvy Mom Jeans Stretch Curvy Mom Jean AE Size 000-24 $49.95 See On AE “I feel like I can’t say enough about this pair. I wear them like I would wear sweatpants, but I’m also ready to leave the house. The tapered ankle is perfect for me and since the jean has a stretchy fit, I love pairing with a blazer on top to really elevate my comfiest look.”