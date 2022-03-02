In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, model Adut Akech tells Bustle about her must-have winter beauty products and diversity in high fashion.

At 22, model Adut Akech has already conquered the fashion world. Since making her debut back in 2017 at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2017 show, the South Sudanese-Australian model has been named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards twice, starred on Vogue covers all over the world, and landed a major gig as Estée Lauder’s global brand ambassador. Akech has played a significant role in improving dark skin representation in high fashion — a shift that will definitely be a part of her legacy.

“There’s a lot more of us now,” Akech tells me via Zoom. Her skin seems like it’s glowing from within, and it pops against the creamy gold hue of the wall behind her. She radiates an effortless confidence. “There’s a lot more models of color, specifically African models and even South Sudanese models. It makes me really happy to see that, and we need more [representation]. But I think fashion is on its way.”

Akech tells me the industry has changed leaps and bounds since she started. Early in her career, she was often the sole Black model on shoots or runways, and encountered many makeup artists who didn’t know how to celebrate her skin. “Foundation was the biggest issue,” she shares. “Sometimes makeup artists on set wouldn’t understand the different tones in Black skin, but it’s getting better now and I know more now.”

After years of shooting and walking runways, she’s worked with the world’s top beauty experts and has learned ample beauty tips from them along the way. Her favorite bit of advice: applying products with her fingers. “I don't really use makeup brushes,” Akech says. “I do everything with my fingers. They say that products melt better into your skin when you're [putting them on with your hands].” Akech senses my skepticism (I’m wary about sticking my fingers into my palettes) — and she laughs heartily. “Give it a try,” she urges. She is a bonafide beauty expert, after all, so I’m more than willing to take her advice. Below, the jet-setting model shares the beauty products that keep her glowing.

Her Go-To Lip Oil Pure Color Envy Nighttime Rescue Lip Oil-Serum Estée Lauder $33 See on Estée Lauder “I absolutely love the Pure Color Envy Nighttime Rescue Lip Oil-Serum. It’s one of my go-tos, especially during winter months.”

Her Powerhouse Moisturizer Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer Youth Power Creme Estée Lauder $115 See on Estée Lauder “The Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer Youth Power Creme is really good for hydrating and other things like lifting and toning. It does everything you need it to.”

Her Overnight Lip Savior Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Gummy Bear Sephora $22 See on Sephora “I love the Laniege sleeping lip mask. I only use this and my lip oil.”

Her Daily Moisturizer with SPF DayWear Moisturizer Anti-Oxidant 72H-Hydration Sorbet Creme SPF 15 Estée Lauder $55 See on Estée Lauder “I love that [this] has SPF. I started wearing SPF not long ago, and I’m so glad I finally did because [people] think darker girls can’t get sunburned, but we can.”