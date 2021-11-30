Beauty

10 Show-Stopping Beauty Looks From The Fashion Awards

Including statement lips and an epic bouffant bun.

Gabrielle Union attends The Fashion Awards 2021 with an extra-large bun, one of the best hairstyles ...
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
By Kui Mwai

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Celebrities went all out for The Fashion Awards in 2021. From a larger-than-life bouffant bun to futuristic silver eyeshadow, check out 10 unforgettable hair and makeup looks from Britain’s biggest night in style.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Griff’s Futuristic Eyeshadow

Traditional eyeshadow application may officially be a thing of the past thanks to English singer-songwriter Griff’s abstract silver shadow. The sparkly details on her forehead took the beauty forward look to the next level.

