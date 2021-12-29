Beauty lovers know that the best day to shop is not actually the day after Thanksgiving, but the day after Christmas. It’s a well-kept secret that the best deals come after all the holiday madness — and thank the beauty gods for that. What better way to wrap up the year than with a little treat at a discounted price?
This year, everyone’s favorite brands are offering great after Christmas sales. Here are just some of the deals you can expect at the end of the year: If you’re looking for some new polish to get on those 2022 nail trends, fan-favorite Deborah Lippmann has got you with 20 percent off purchases over $60. If you want to stock up on fun body washes and divinely-scented candles, Bath & Body Works is back at it with its infamous semi-annual sale where you can enjoy up to 75 percent off. Also, expect to score major deals at Sephora and Ulta. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the amazing deals you can score.
Makeup, skin care, and hair products — there is a sale for every beauty need. Keep this guide handy and scroll down to find the best after-Christmas beauty sales. Happy shopping.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.