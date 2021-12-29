Beauty lovers know that the best day to shop is not actually the day after Thanksgiving, but the day after Christmas. It’s a well-kept secret that the best deals come after all the holiday madness — and thank the beauty gods for that. What better way to wrap up the year than with a little treat at a discounted price?

This year, everyone’s favorite brands are offering great after Christmas sales. Here are just some of the deals you can expect at the end of the year: If you’re looking for some new polish to get on those 2022 nail trends, fan-favorite Deborah Lippmann has got you with 20 percent off purchases over $60. If you want to stock up on fun body washes and divinely-scented candles, Bath & Body Works is back at it with its infamous semi-annual sale where you can enjoy up to 75 percent off. Also, expect to score major deals at Sephora and Ulta. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the amazing deals you can score.

Makeup, skin care, and hair products — there is a sale for every beauty need. Keep this guide handy and scroll down to find the best after-Christmas beauty sales. Happy shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Sephora NARS Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palette Sephora $25 $18 See On Sephora Who doesn’t love a good Sephora sale? From now until Jan 1, score an extra 20 percent off sale items with code YEARENDSALE. (You also get free shipping with code FREESHIP.)

2 Bath & Body Works Cucumber Melon Fine Fragrance Mist Bath & Body Works $15.50 $4.95 See On Bath & Body Works The highly anticipated Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale begins the day after Christmas in stores. There are clearance items up to 75 percent off and you can expect more markdowns each week. But that’s not even the best part. Bath & Body Works plans on bringing back more than 30 scents — yes, more than 30 — like Happy Vibes, Cucumber Melon, and Dark Kiss.

3 Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro In Unbreak My Heart Deborah Lipppmann $20 See On Deborah Lippmann When you spend more than $60, you get 20 percent off from December 26 through December 31 online. Just enter code: SALE21 at checkout.

5 Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter Kiehl's $30 See On Kiehl's Enjoy 25 percent of all purchases under $150 and 30 percent off when you spend over $150. As an added bonus, you get a free three-piece set, which includes mini versions of the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, Ultra Facial Cream, and Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque when you spend $125 or more.

7 Paula’s Choice Tighten + Reshape Pores Kit Paula's Choice $98.50 $68.95 See On Paula's Choice Get your skin care fix with this amazing deal from one of the best. Paula’s Choice is offering 30 percent off holiday kits until December 31.

8 Colourpop Cosmetics Smoke 'N Roses Shadow Palette Colourpop $34 $25.50 See On Colourpop In need of fun, bold, and bright makeup? Colourpop is always the answer and post-Christmas they’re gifting everyone 25 percent off site-wide.

9 Ulta Pattern Leave-In Conditioner Ulta $42 $35.70 See On Ulta For your hair care needs, turn to Ulta. Enjoy discounted prices off of jumbo sizes from your favorite hair care brands like Pattern, Redken, and Joico.