Beauty

The 10 Best After Christmas Beauty Sales

Continue to treat your loved ones (and yourself) after the holidays.

After Christmas sales 2021 are a great time to score beauty deals.
By Audrey Noble

Beauty lovers know that the best day to shop is not actually the day after Thanksgiving, but the day after Christmas. It’s a well-kept secret that the best deals come after all the holiday madness — and thank the beauty gods for that. What better way to wrap up the year than with a little treat at a discounted price?

This year, everyone’s favorite brands are offering great after Christmas sales. Here are just some of the deals you can expect at the end of the year: If you’re looking for some new polish to get on those 2022 nail trends, fan-favorite Deborah Lippmann has got you with 20 percent off purchases over $60. If you want to stock up on fun body washes and divinely-scented candles, Bath & Body Works is back at it with its infamous semi-annual sale where you can enjoy up to 75 percent off. Also, expect to score major deals at Sephora and Ulta. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the amazing deals you can score.

Makeup, skin care, and hair products — there is a sale for every beauty need. Keep this guide handy and scroll down to find the best after-Christmas beauty sales. Happy shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

Sephora

Who doesn’t love a good Sephora sale? From now until Jan 1, score an extra 20 percent off sale items with code YEARENDSALE. (You also get free shipping with code FREESHIP.)

2

Bath & Body Works

The highly anticipated Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale begins the day after Christmas in stores. There are clearance items up to 75 percent off and you can expect more markdowns each week. But that’s not even the best part.

Bath & Body Works plans on bringing back more than 30 scents — yes, more than 30 — like Happy Vibes, Cucumber Melon, and Dark Kiss.

3

Deborah Lippmann

When you spend more than $60, you get 20 percent off from December 26 through December 31 online. Just enter code: SALE21 at checkout.

4

Dermstore

Enjoy up to 30 percent off sale items, like the Nuface Fix Smooth And Tighten Gift Set and Shiseido Vital Perfection LiftDefine Radiance Serum. As an added bonus, you can get an extra 10 percent off with code EXTRA10.

5

Kiehl’s

Enjoy 25 percent of all purchases under $150 and 30 percent off when you spend over $150. As an added bonus, you get a free three-piece set, which includes mini versions of the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, Ultra Facial Cream, and Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque when you spend $125 or more.

6

Nordstrom

There’s nothing like Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. Through January 2, enjoy up to 50 percent off some beauty faves, like the Giorgio Armani’s Lip Maestro in this adorable mini set or Atelier Cologne Grand Néroli Cologne Absolue.

7

Paula’s Choice

Get your skin care fix with this amazing deal from one of the best. Paula’s Choice is offering 30 percent off holiday kits until December 31.

8

Colourpop Cosmetics

In need of fun, bold, and bright makeup? Colourpop is always the answer and post-Christmas they’re gifting everyone 25 percent off site-wide.

9

Ulta

For your hair care needs, turn to Ulta. Enjoy discounted prices off of jumbo sizes from your favorite hair care brands like Pattern, Redken, and Joico.

10

Overtone

If you need a reason to go bold with your next hair color, let Overtone’s after Christmas sale give you that final push. Take 20 percent off site-wide when you spend $45 or more.