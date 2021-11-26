Black Friday is officially here — something I’m sure I don’t need to remind you of. Your inbox and timelines are probably filled with discounts from your all your favorite beauty brands like The Ordinary and superstores like Sephora. If you’re feeling lost in a sea of 50% offs and BOGO sales, I totally understand. Combing through your email to find the sales you need is overwhelming to say the least. But before you give up and prioritize giving thanks over giveaways, consider these standout sales you won’t want to miss out on this Black Friday.

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, you’ll need reinforcements to help you get ready for family reunions and celebrating with friends. Grab hair tools that’ll help you create festive hairstyles from brands like Bio Ionic and T3 for 30% and 25% off, respectively. Looking to add products to your makeup collection? Check out Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales at Huda Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury. The former is offering a once-in-a-lifetime sale you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.

Don’t forget to treat your skin and nails this shopping holiday, too. Dermaflash is offering 30% off its hair-removal tools. And get any item from DIY-manicure MVP Olive & June for 25% until November 29 at 11:59 PM PST.

Whether you’re on the market for a new curling wand or a silky luxury foundation, there’s an upcoming beauty sale for you. Read on for 22 standout Black Friday 2021 sales to check out in the next few days.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 T3 AireBrush Duo T3 $179.99 See On T3 In the market for a new hair tool? You can score one of T3’s for 25% until November 30, including their newest product — The AireBrush Duo Hot Air Blow Dry Brush.

3 Sienna Naturals Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner Sienna Naturals $18 See on Sienna Naturals Use the code HOLIDAY and buy one get one 50% off any item at Issa Rae’s hair care brand Sienna Naturals. The BOGO sale started on the November 21 and will end Cyber Monday.

5 Kristin Ess Hair Kristin Ess 3-in-One Flat Iron - 1 1/4" Target $56 See on Target Need a flat iron or curling wand? Head over to Target and stock up on Kristin Ess tools. They’ll be 30% off.

6 Freck Beauty Cheekslime - Fielding Freck $15.40 See on Freck Beauty Grab any Freck beauty product (except the Best of Freck Duo) 30% off this Black Friday. The sale ends November 30.

7 Moda Brushes Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit MODA $12.49 See on MODA You can never have too many makeup brushes, and this Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to add to your collection. MODA brushes and tools will be 50% off until November 29.

8 Melanin Haircare Twist-Elongated Style Cream Melanin Haircare $16.99 See on Melanin Haircare Celebrate Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at Melanin Hair this year. Download the their app (if you don’t have it already) to get 20% off site wide. The discount code will be sent with notifications via SMS.

9 L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream L’Occitane $110 See on L'Occitane From November 24-28, get 20% off select full-priced items — like the Immortelle Divine Cream — at L’Occitane.

11 Beautycounter Bright Side Duo Beautycounter $63.75 See on Beautycounter Grab any Beautycounter product 15% off now through November 28. And enjoy free shipping on order over $50.

12 Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil Ami Colé $20 See on Ami Colé Need a hydrating lip oil or lash-amplifying mascara? Head to Ami Colé before November 30 for 20% off any of their melanin-friendly products.

13 Clove + Hallow Conceal + Correct CLOVE + HALLOW $16.80 See on CLOVE + HALLOW Get any CLOVE + HALLOW product 40% off this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The clean beauty brand’s sale ends on November 29.

14 Bio Ionic OnePass Oval Curling Wand Bio Ionic $99 See on Bio Ionic Until November 30, Bio Ionic is offering 30% off all orders and a free full-size High Speed Blow Dry Primer + Anti-Frizz Smoothing Cream with orders $99+ (typically a $50 value).

15 Sakara Metabolism Super Powder Sakara $45 See on Sakara Use the code BLACKFRIDAY2021 to get 25% off Sakara products this shopping holiday. The sale will be live on Amazon (on available items and no code required) as well as Sakara’s site, and ends on November 29.

17 Huda Beauty GloWish Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder - Tan Light Huda Beauty $21.70 See on Huda Beauty This Black Friday, Huda Beauty is offering its biggest sale yet. Enjoy up to 80% off (yes, you read that right, 80% off) site-wide, plus discounts on some of their most popular bundles. Spend more than $150 and you’ll get full-price, full-size gifts throughout the epic sale. It ends on 11:39 PM PST on November 30.

18 Olive & June OBVI Olive & June $8 See on Olive & June Want to rock a variety of manicures this holiday season? Check out Olive & June’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Get 25% off their entire website and free shipping on all orders more than $25 with code HAPPY25. The sale ends on November 29 at 11:59 PM PST.

19 Dermaflash Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser Dermaflash $99 See on Dermaflash Need stellar hair removal tools and radiance-boosting products? Check out Dermaflash’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Use code HOLIDAY30 to get 30% off site-wide until the sale ends on November 30.

20 Kosas Weightless Lipstick - Warm Beige Kosas $28 See on Kosas Not only is Kosas offering 30% off any and all of their products, you’ll also get a full size lipstick of your choice with your order. Enjoy the sale and giveaway until November 29.

21 Live Tinted Huestick in Found - Deep Brick Kosas $24 See on Live Tinted Live Tinted is offering 25% off site-wide this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is the beauty brand’s only sale of the year, so grab discounted products while you can. You have until November 29 to shop.