Black Friday is officially here — something I’m sure I don’t need to remind you of. Your inbox and timelines are probably filled with discounts from your all your favorite beauty brands like The Ordinary and superstores like Sephora. If you’re feeling lost in a sea of 50% offs and BOGO sales, I totally understand. Combing through your email to find the sales you need is overwhelming to say the least. But before you give up and prioritize giving thanks over giveaways, consider these standout sales you won’t want to miss out on this Black Friday.
Now that the holiday season is in full swing, you’ll need reinforcements to help you get ready for family reunions and celebrating with friends. Grab hair tools that’ll help you create festive hairstyles from brands like Bio Ionic and T3 for 30% and 25% off, respectively. Looking to add products to your makeup collection? Check out Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales at Huda Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury. The former is offering a once-in-a-lifetime sale you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.
Don’t forget to treat your skin and nails this shopping holiday, too. Dermaflash is offering 30% off its hair-removal tools. And get any item from DIY-manicure MVP Olive & June for 25% until November 29 at 11:59 PM PST.
Whether you’re on the market for a new curling wand or a silky luxury foundation, there’s an upcoming beauty sale for you. Read on for 22 standout Black Friday 2021 sales to check out in the next few days.
