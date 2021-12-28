There are countless reasons (and so many perks to enjoy) to become a Sephora Beauty Insider. But if you need more convincing, this P.S.A. is something you’ll for sure be excited by. The retailer just announced the hair, makeup, and skin care brands offering mini sets for members of the Beauty Insider program – and they are some of the best Sephora birthday gifts yet.

The main gift options include mini sets from beloved brands Laura Mercier, Tatcha, and amika. But you’ll also be able to snag a set from NARS exclusively through Sephora at Kohl’s and the first online-only rotating gift from Olaplex. With Laura Mercier, you can find the Translucent Loose Setting Powder and the Caviar Stick Eyeshadow in a Sephora exclusive shade Strapless for your everyday makeup look. Looking for that sunkissed glow? You’ll find the bronzer fan-favorite Laguna Bronzer (and the Laguna Lip Balm to nourish that pout) in the NARS set.

For all your skin care needs, you can never go wrong with Tatcha and its mini-set has got you covered with mini versions of The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser, The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer, and the Liquid Silk Canvas. Nourish your hair with either the amika or Olaplex. With amika, you’ll get the Perk Up Dry Shampoo, Soulfood Nourishing Mask, and the Flash Instant Shine Mask. In Olaplex’s set (which, again, is exclusive to Sephora.com), you’ll find the No.3 Hair Perfector and the No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask.

Birthday freebies are available during your entire birthday month and open to all three tiers of the Beauty Insider program — Insider, VIB, and Rouge. You can find these sets in-store and online, except for the exclusives mentioned above.

Not a Beauty Insider member? No problem. It’s super easy to join. All you go to do is go to Sephora.com and sign up. There’s no cost and it comes with many other unique perks throughout the year. So join ASAP if you’re not already signed up — and make sure you get your free Sephora birthday gift in 2022.

