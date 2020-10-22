Alicia Keys Introduced Keys Soulcare With A Star-Studded Virtual Event

On Oct. 21, Alicia Keys hosted a Keys Soulcare Lounge event, introducing the world to the ethos of her new lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare. And the new range, created in collaboration with e.l.f., is about a lot more than beauty products.

Keys kicked off the event by explaining the importance of what she calls soulcare: a holistic approach to self care that the brand divides into four "keys" — body, spirit, mind, and connection. "It's going to reveal itself as skin care as the first step, but what it really is: We talk about skin care, we talk about hair care, we talk about nail care, we talk about body care," Keys said, speaking alongside husband Swizz Beatz. "We have all of these products that go along for all those things, but we don't really talk about soulcare and self-care and how to make sure we're filling up that most important vessel, which is our spirit. That's what it is."

Throughout the night, Keys introduced her "lightworkers" — people who bring positivity and light into world — including poet and artist Rupi Kaur, who spoke on finding power in yourself; soccer player Abby Wambach and author Glennon Doyle, who talked about self-care rituals, and comedian and Internet personality Rickey Thompson, who delved into finding your own path.

If you missed the Keys Soulcare Lounge and want to check out the artists' conversations, you can find the full event on YouTube.