Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby are, hands down, two of our favourite British fashion icons. Between their strong day dress game and their next-level red carpet wardrobe, these two women know a thing or two about picking the perfect outfit for an occasion. Is it any wonder they match from time to time? We’ve picked all the times Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby's style was so similar they basically twinned.

From go-to midi dresses, to chic shirts, the two stars know what works for them, and labels know their power, too. The exposure for brands can make a smaller company mainstream in just a couple of photographer’s clicks. The “Kate Effect” and the “Holly Effect” both see pieces selling out just days after either wear an item.

Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Daytime TV have a number of events to dress for; from daily appearances where a polished, yet approachable look is the order of play, to red-carpet events when only the most refined gowns will do, carefully honing their style has taken years in the spotlight, but it has certainly paid off. Either way, when Kate and Holly both wear almost exactly the same thing, you know it's a sure-fire winner.

I've rounded up some of the best times Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby's outfits matched below.

The White Collared Dress WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge made one of her first in-person royal appearances since lockdown restrictions started easing in July 2020 alongside Prince William in a Beulah London dress. She opted for navy court shoes and a polished ponytail for the appearance at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Norfolk.

The White Collared Dress However, just eight months prior, Holly had chosen the same Beulah London dress for an appearance on This Morning in October 2019. The presenter opted for nude beige court shoes and kept her blonde bob out for the Wednesday show.

The Pussybow Blouse ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images One of her more fashion forward looks to date, Kate wore a purple Gucci pussybow blouse (reportedly styled backwards) with tailored black trousers as she visited the Henry Fawcett Childrens Centre in 2019.

The Pussybow Blouse Holly opted for the same smart style, switching out purple for a forget-me-not blue &OtherStories pussy bow blouse with Jigsaw tailored trousers on This Morning in June 2020.

The Floral Midi Dress JOE GIDDENS/AFP/Getty Images Easy to throw on and as chic as ever, Kate is as much a fan of the floral midi dress as any of us. She wore a Faithfull The Brand number on a visit to The Nook in the village of Framingham Earl in June 2020.

The Floral Midi Dress The floral midi dress has become a staple for Holly throughout the limited pandemic production of the This Morning show. Here she is sporting an LK Bennett number, ideal for the show in May 2020.

The Green Polka Dot Dress WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate wore a green midi dress with a square polka-dot design by Suzannah for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Ireland in March 2020.

The Green Polka Dot Dress Holly opted for a high street version – an &OtherStories polka dot dress – as she presented another episode of This Morning at the end of 2019.

The Tartan Skirt Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge chose a festive tartan skirt for a Christmas Party at Kensington Palace in December 2018 from New Zealand-born, British based designer, Emilia Wickstead. Kate paired the red tartan skirt with knee-high slouchy boots and a knitted black cardigan.

The Tartan Skirt Holly wore a high street version from H&M on This Morning in January 2019, pairing the tartan skirt with matching beige knitted top from Lindex and pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

The Canary Yellow Dress Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kate brought some sunshine to the Wimbledon men's final in July 2018 in a gorgeous, bright canary yellow dress by Dolce & Gabbana, garnering support from fashion fans around the world.

The Canary Yellow Dress Holly wore an equally bright and flitty yellow dress by Whistles on the set of This Morning the same month.

The Pink Floral Dress Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of a floral number, and pink is as strong a colour as any, especially in the summer. Kate wore a floral pink dress with half-length sleeves and a midi hem by British fashion brand L.K. Bennett as she took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a charity polo match in July 2019.

The Pink Floral Dress Holly wore a similar style by Ghost - complete with half-length sleeves, midi hem, and floral pink pattern - on the set of This Morning earlier this year (April 2020).

