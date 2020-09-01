Kate Middleton Just Wore A $13 Zara Dress On Zoom

Kate Middleton is not only beloved for her one-of-a-kind style at formal events, but also at virtual affairs as well, as the royal takes to the Zoom platform to host talks, appear on panels, and the like. Her latest Zoom look marries style and affordability, as she appeared on the Hold Still 2020 judging panel wearing a pale green floral dress from Zara.

Though her dress is currently sold out from the affordable fashion retailer, it originally retailed for $70 and was recently marked down to $13. If you have your fingers crossed for a restock, you can check out the dress here, on the brand’s website. They are currently selling a similar version, however, below.

Zoom meetings or not, Middleton has quite the lust-worthy wardrobe and she’s only turned even more heads now that she’s become quite the master of video-chat wardrobing. Some of her favorite Zoom looks? Comfy sweaters, eyelet blouses, and charming prints like her Zara frock.

Below, you can see both versions of the dress for yourself.

Kate Middleton complemented her dress with soft eye makeup and small gold hoops in each ear.

Her exact dress featured lace detail on the collar and sleeve.

Shop a similar green printed dress on Zara's website for the original price — or wait until it goes on major sale like Kate's.