The 2021 Met Gala is well underway, and the stars have begun to arrive! Among them is poet and activist Amanda Gorman who walked the red carpet in a bright and bold blue ensemble.

Gorman, who serves as a co-chair of the event, wore a bold blue mini dress with cascading tulle train. In hand was a matching clutch with the words “Give us your tired,” reciting the very poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty. The message was right in line with the night’s theme of “In America: A Lexicon on Fashion.”

In an interview with Vogue on the red carpet, Gorman explained that she wanted her ensemble to represent how welcoming to diversity America should be, embracing of all. Combining her love of literature with fashion allowed her the possibility to curate an outfit that make a statement, both politically and fashionably.

In addition to Gorman, other Met Gala co-chairs include Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, and Naomi Osaka, as well as designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

One thing’s for certain: She understood the assignment and delivered one of the most thematic looks of the night.