As a star of one of the most iconic early 2000s films, Mean Girls, Amanda Seyfried has tried her fair share of Y2K fashion staples, from graphic tank tops to pastel miniskirt sets. But she always manages to find ways to make the trends more glamorous and timeless — a useful skill, given how often the era comes back into style.

So it was no surprise that the 38-year-old revived one of the biggest Y2K trends at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2024 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The event, honoring actor Samuel L. Jackson, included tributes from Denzel Washington and Spike Lee, as well as a performance from Tems. And naturally, Seyfried dressed to impress, putting a glam spin on one of the most nostalgic early 2000s ensembles.

Amanda’s Take On Y2K

Seyfried delivered an elevated take on the dress-over-pants trend that reigned in the early aughts. The star wore a black satin tunic blouse with sleeveless shoulders and a structured buttoned-up collar, complete with a sheer hem with beaded detailing.

She paired the garment with matching satin pants, both of which are from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Oscar-nominated actor completed the look with a pair of Chanel black leather pointed-toe boots, making for a glam monochrome ensemble with a touch of Y2K flair.

Amanda’s Pricey Jewelry

It was her blinged-out accessories, however, that stole the show. Seyfried amped up the glam factor, carrying a purple rhinestone-covered mini Chanel tote bag that added a subtle pop of color to her all-black look. She also wore a selection of the fashion house’s finest jewelry.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The star wore several of Chanel’s “Coco Crush” rings, including two made from 18K yellow gold, which retail for $2,900 and $4,000 apiece, and another made from 18K white gold and diamonds, which goes for $5,600.

She also wore a pair of coordinating “Coco Crush” cuff earrings with several bands made of 18K yellow gold, white gold, and diamonds, which clock in at a more eye-popping $7,600.

Seyfried’s Mean Girls frenemy Regina George wishes she had this bling in her walk-in closet.