Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 45 Cheap Things that Are Super Cute

No matter the style or occasion, I always want my wardrobe to be three things: cute, comfortable, and accessible. The first one is pretty self-explanatory: Even if it took me 45 seconds to build an outfit and get dressed, I want clothes that make me look and feel good. The second one is also relatively straightforward: If it is scratchy or doesn’t feel great on my body, I don’t want it there. Finally, there’s accessibility, which means I’m usually not going to bother with expensive, fragile fabrics that constantly need to be lint-rolled, ironed, and dry-cleaned. I’m a much bigger fan of affordable clothes that look great, but can still stand up to my lifestyle.

Now, I typically don’t like to assume that other people feel the same way I do, but when it comes to a few particular items on Amazon, the “no longer available” tag doesn’t lie. Amazon keeps selling out of these pieces of clothing because they’re affordable and super cute all at the same time. (According to reviewers, most of them are also comfortable enough to sleep in — even if they’re dressy enough for work or a wedding.) Finally, they’re offered in tons of patterns, colors, sizes, lengths, and styles, so you can find the best fit for your style and preferences. No wonder Amazon can’t keep their virtual shelves stocked.

1 This Cold-Shoulder Top That’s “Super Comfortable” Allegrace Cold Shoulder Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers have called this Allegrace tunic “the best shirt ever,” “very nicely made,” and “super comfortable.” Its flowy, cold-shoulder design is offered in 21 patterns (including solid, floral, tie-dye, and animal print). Despite the under-$25 price tag, the fabric is also lightweight, soft, and breathable. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

2 These $23 Loafers That Replaced Reviewers’ High-End Pairs Amazon Essentials Flat Loafers Amazon $23 See On Amazon “True story — bought myself Gucci mules and hated them,” one reviewer wrote. These $23 loafers, on the other hand, “fit perfectly right out of the gate and are super comfy.” Another person wrote, “I got the leopard and it’s a close dupe of the much more expensive Rothy!” They’re available in 12 different colors, all with a faux-leather upper, a soft suede lining, and a built-in heel pillow. They’re even offered in wide sizes. Available sizes: 5 — 15

3 A Maxi Dress That Instantly Elevates Your Look Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon No matter where you’re headed, this surplice maxi dress instantly elevates your look — even though it slips on in seconds, pairs with just about any shoe, and “feels like you’re wearing a night gown,” according to a reviewer. The viscose material is buttery soft and breathable with just a little bit of stretch. Buyers also love the wrap V-neck, short sleeves, elastic empire waist, and ample color options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Wardrobe Staple Made From 100% Cotton Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Poplin Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even though it’s made from 100% cotton, this poplin shirt is way more affordable than many competitors’ button-downs. Thanks to the collar, chest pocket, and shirt-tail hem, it’s a wardrobe staple that works with everything from jeans and slacks to skirts and blazers. It also comes in over a dozen colors and patterns, from classic vertical stripes to unexpected florals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 These Comfy & Versatile Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Personally, I’m a huge fan of ballet flats. They slip right on, they dress up a pair of jeans, and they also work with formal clothing when you’d rather not wear heels. This pair from Amazon Essentials won’t cost you more than $25 (in any size or color), but the pointed toe and minimalist heel look especially elegant. Thanks to the chafe-resistant lining, memory-foam insole, and half and wide sizing options, they’re also super comfortable. Available sizes: 5 — 15

6 A Flowy Dress For Any Occasion Amorteu Flowy Shift Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Warm weather doesn’t have to mean sleeveless tops and jean shorts. According to past customers, this Amorteu dress is just as cooling, flowy, breathable, and low-effort — all “while still looking cute.” Get it in tons of different prints and colors, and then pair it with loafers for work, heels for a party, or sneakers for running errands. (You can also wear it with leggings and boots when it gets colder out.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 These Waterproof Boots That Look So Stylish Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon These Asgard rain boots are comfy and waterproof for rain and snow — but they’re still a best-seller in the fashion ankle boots category, too. Why? For one, they’re stylish enough that you won’t have to change your shoes when you get to your destination. For another, they slip right on thanks to the elastic goring, and they effortlessly wipe clean of water, mud, and salt, so they always look good. Get them in 14 different colors. Available sizes: 4 — 12

8 These Bike Shorts That You Can Also Wear Under Dresses BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon I wear these BALEAF shorts underneath every dress and skirt I own; the fabric is soft and moisture-wicking, the thigh-length design prevents chafing, and the dual pockets give me a place to put my phone when I don’t feel like carrying a bag. That said, according to some of the other 46,000-plus customers, they’re also great for biking, working out, lounging, or running errands — especially since they come in just about any color or pattern you could want. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

9 This Cover-Up With 5,000+ Reviews Bsubseach Chiffon Bikini Cover Up Amazon $23 See On Amazon According to past buyers, this Bsubseach cover-up is “absolutely beautiful,” “goes with everything,” and is so “easy to just throw on and go.” It’s offered in loads of colors, patterns, and styles, and since it’s made from rayon, it’s breathable and quick-drying, too. Last but not least, the adjustable tie and flowy silhouette mean it fits sizes from small to extra-large.

10 This Maxi Dress Inspired By Your Favorite Tank Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Inspired by your favorite tank top, designed to look like an elegant maxi dress, and priced at less than $30 — what more could you want from this piece from Amazon Essentials? The viscose fabric has tank-like straps which taper down into a fixed waistband before flaring out towards the ankles. You can get it in 10 different options, both solid and patterned. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 A Best-Selling Swimsuit That’s Less Than $30 CUPSHE Ruffled Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Currently, this CUPSHE swimsuit is the best-selling one-piece on Amazon. It comes in 18 solid colors and patterns, and its ruffled V-neck and emphasized waist set it apart from all the other swimsuits in your collection. It’s also offered in six different sizes, but thanks to the stretchy fabric and adjustable-tie back, reviewers say “it fits great” and it “hugs [them] in all the right places.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 Reviewers’ “Favorite Shirts Ever” Allegrace Plus Size Scoop Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon “These are my favorite shirts ever!” wrote one reviewer who called them “wardrobe staples,” and thousands of other buyers agree: This Allegrace T-shirt is well-worth the $20 and deserves its best-selling status. Yes, it’s soft, breathable, and casual — but its low V-neck, curved hem, and chest pocket make it way more stylish than your standard T. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

13 This Elevated Basic That Pairs With Anything Daily Ritual Scoop Neck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Elevated basics pair well with anything and stand up to it all. This scoop-neck T-shirt is no exception. It’s made from soft jersey and is extremely easy to style, but its dropped shoulders, flair sleeves, range of colors (both solid and prints), and wide neck help you elevate any outfit with ease. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 These Thick Leggings That Are “Business Casual” Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $24 See On Amazon According to several reviewers, these Daily Ritual Ponte leggings are thick and professional enough for a “business casual” outfit — especially when paired with a cardigan, blazer, or blouse. Still, thanks to their stretchy, double-knit fabric, they’re so comfortable that people “bought every color” and “have ordered enough pairs to wear every day.” Choose between seven colors or patterns. Available sizes: X-Small Short — XX-Large Extra Long

15 This Ruffled Dress That Comes Sleeveless Or With Sleeves Dokotoo Printed Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon The Dokotoo mini comes as a spaghetti-strap sundress or in a version with dramatic sleeves, but it has several features that set it apart from anything else in your wardrobe: Its adjustable-tie straps, ruffled tiers, and subtle floral print make it chic enough for any event, and thanks to the elastic ruching on the back, it’s as comfortable as it is cute. “This looks like it's from a super cute boutique!” wrote one reviewer, even though it won’t cost you nearly as much. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Versatile Dress With Functional Pockets MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Throw this MakeMeChic maxi dress on over your bathing suit or to go run some errands. Or, accessorize it for brunch, parties, or Zoom calls. Needless to say, reviewers love it because it’s “clearly versatile,” all while remaining comfortable, cooling, and soft. It even has functional pockets. Choose from an impressive range of patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 These Stretchy Belts That Complete Any Outfit JASGOOD Skinny Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use them to actually hold your pants up — or cinch a dress, secure a skirt, or emphasize a top. These skinny belts add style to your outfit with their stretchy band and gold-accent buckle. You can get them in a wide selection of colors and sizes, but the fact that they’re highly elastic gives you a custom fit without the need for notches. Available sizes: 26”-32” — 33”-42”

18 These Pajamas That Surprise Even The Pickiest Shoppers Ekouaer Pajamas Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a cute upgrade, this Ekouaer pajamas set is soft, breathable, and stretchy. It deserves its 4.5-star overall rating — especially considering it comes in dozens of colors and prints. “My new favorite pajamas!” one reviewer wrote. “I am so used to being disappointed when ordering clothes online, but this was an awesome surprise.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This $23 Wrap Dress That’s Dressy Enough For A Wedding Milumia Plus Size Wrap Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Where else are you going to find a $23 dress that you can wear to a wedding? Dozens of reviewers did just that with the Milumia wrap dress. Its V-shaped neckline, tie-adjustable empire waist, and asymmetrical hem make this piece dressy enough for formal events — but since it’s flowy and machine-washable, it can be a casual staple, too. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

20 A Low-Effort Dress That Looks Anything But FANCYINN Bell Sleeve Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more low-effort than this tunic dress from FANCYINN. Its bell sleeves give you plenty of room to breathe, its ruffle design dresses up your outfit, and its loose-fitting silhouette can be belted or worn without. Still, despite the fact that you can slip it on and go, reviewers have said things like: “super cute[and] trendy” and “easily my new favorite dress.” Choose from an impressive range of solid colors as well as a few prints. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 These Skin-Sensitive Cuffs That Are Just $14 A Pair PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earring Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plated in real 14-karat gold and covered in cubic zirconia, these on-trend PAVOI cuff earrings are a fan-favorite — especially considering the price. Since they also have a steel post (which is nickel-free), those with especially sensitive ears have written: “These don’t bother me. I can wear them all day and night.” Get them in yellow gold, rose gold, or white gold.

22 These Reusable Totes That Are Super Convenient & Help Save The Environment BAGGU Reusable Grocery Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon Of course, any reusable grocery bag is better than the disposable plastic ones, but this one from BAGGU takes the cake. It’s made from rip-stop, recycled fabric that can hold up to 50 pounds of stuff, and it’s offered in dozens of cute patterns to boot. You can even machine-wash it to keep it looking like new for years to come.

23 This 3-Piece Workout Set For Under $50 OLCHEE Workout Set (3-Pieces) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Bought separately, a stylish pair of leggings, a supportive sports bra, and a cropped zip-up would likely cost you well over $100. This OLCHEE workout set, however, comes with all three for less than $50, and it’s available in almost 25 different colors. “Completely love it,” one reviewer wrote. “I have no complaints, material is comfy and strong, moves with my body” — and judging by its 4.4-star overall rating, other buyers feel similarly. Available sizes: 2-4 — 8-10

24 These Work-Friendly Pants That Feel Like Pajamas GRACE KARIN Bow Knot Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Thanks to their stretch material and roomy thigh area, these GRACE KARIN paper bag pants keep reviewers “quite comfortable” and much “cooler than jeans, leggings or slacks.” In fact, some say they felt like they were “wearing pajama pants all day” at work. They come in a huge range of colors, and since they tie at both the waist and the ankles, it’s easy to personalize your fit. They even have functional pockets! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 A Minimalist Personalized Necklace That’s Rhodium- Or Gold-Plated PAVOI Initial Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in any letter of the alphabet, this PAVOI necklace displays a single initial in a subtle but gorgeous way. You can get it in rhodium-plated, rose gold-plated, or yellow gold-plated, all with a 2-inch extender and lobster-claw clasp. “I lost my kate spade necklace and didn’t want to spend the money to replace it,” wrote one reviewer. “I like this one more than my original.”

26 This Tie-Dye Loungewear Set That People Want In Every Color Prinbara Pajama Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Now more so than ever, loungewear is as much of a statement piece as it is a comfortable necessity. Take this two-piece set from Prinbara, for example. Yes, the fabric is soft, stretchy, breathable, and undeniably cozy for sleeping or relaxing — but the tie-dye pattern and fashionable silhouette have reviewers raving, “I want them in every color now!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 This Best-Selling Cover-Up In Dozens Of Solids & Patterns Ekouaer Shirt Cover Up Amazon $27 See On Amazon This Ekouaer cover-up is so lightweight and breathable, it feels almost like linen. Pair that texture with the three-quarter-length sleeves, a partial button-up design, and a casually stylish shirt-tail hem. So it’s no wonder it’s an Amazon best-seller. Choose a solid or plaid design for something classic, or go with one of their brighter, more whimsical patterns instead. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 These Simple, Reliable Sports Bras With 40K+ Reviews Fruit of the Loom Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon I have a lot of sports bras — I’m not about to put on a real underwire one when I work 100% from home — but this three-pack from Fruit of the Loom are some of my all-time favorites. That’s all thanks to their simple but reliable design. The spaghetti straps are flat and stretchy, the band is padding-free and lightly supportive, and the fabric is super soft and tag-free. And, judging by the 40,000-plus reviews and 4.5-star overallyrating, other buyers love them as much as I do. Available sizes: 32 — 44

29 These Joggers That Rival Lululemon’s Align Pants For A Lot Less THE GYM PEOPLE Joggers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These joggers from THE GYM PEOPLE have been called the “best Lulu dupe joggers” by a reviewer. Unlike Lululemon’s Aligns, however, these cost about $30 a pair. Still, they offer a four-way stretch fabric, two fixed pockets, a high and wide elastic waist, and subtle cinches at the ankles. Over 6,000 reviewers have given them 4.3 stars overall. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 A Step Up From Your Average T-Shirt IWOLLENCE Tie Knot Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon “The fabric feels like butter it’s so soft,” one reviewer raved about the IWOLLENCE top. Another wrote, “Easy to wear with anything.” That said, the stylish tie-knot in the front instantly gives it a fashionable touch — and the buttons are actually functional for breastfeeding or personalizing the neckline. Opt for one of 14 solid colors that go with anything, or get a pattern like camo, tie-dye, floral, and animal print. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 These Leggings That Have Gone Viral JGS1996 High Waist Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re on Facebook, TikTok, or Instagram, odds are you’ve seen those videos featuring these leggings. Reviewers write that it is “totally worth it” for the $15 price tag thanks to the high waist, stretchy material, and dramatic center seam. You can get them in two lengths, seven sizes, and countless colors. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

32 A Top-Rated Hat That’s Both Functional & Fashionable Lanzom Wide Brim Fedora Hat Amazon $21 See On Amazon More than 13,000 reviewers have given this Lanzom wide-brim hat a 4.5-star overall rating. Despite its $21 price tag, it’s made from flexible, breathable straw and comes in seemingly endless color options. While some buyers wear it for protection at the beach, pool, or park, others say it “immediately elevates any outfit.”

33 This $20 Bag That “Looks Way More Expensive” Lola Mae Quilted Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reviewers have said that this quilted bag from Lola Mae is “very well made” and “looks way more expensive” than it is. The faux-leather fabric is offered in just about any color, all with two roomy pockets, quilted detailing, and a fashionable tassel. What’s more, each one can be worn three different ways (as a cross-body, shoulder purse, or clutch) thanks to the adjustable and removable strap.

34 This Blouse With Stylish Panels LookbookStore Mesh Panel Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon I have this mesh-panel top from LookbookStore in black to suit the rest of my wardrobe, but it’s offered in rows and rows of other colors and prints. In short, I love it because of its versatility: I can wear it over jeans, tuck it into a skirt, or even pair it with slacks for an interview. Its V-neck and mesh-detailed bell sleeves offer coverage while still standing out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 The Only Leggings One Reviewer Will Buy Just My Size Plus Size Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon “Only leggings I'll buy,” one reviewer wrote about these leggings from Just My Size. Another wrote, “I bought two pairs of black and one pair of this gray.” They’re made from 90% cotton and have 10% spandex for stretch, plus they’re tag-free for optimal comfort. Currently, they have over 10,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

36 All The Latest Trends In One Dress Milumia Cold Shoulder Plus Size Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you love keeping up with the latest fashion trends, this dress from Milumia is a must-buy. It has all of this season’s most stylish features, including a cold shoulder, an irregular hem, a side slit, and a tropical pattern in your choice of 10 different colors. Reviewers say it’s easy to layer, can be dressed up or down, and typically results in countless compliments. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

37 These Stretchy Denim Leggings That Look Like Jeans No Nonsense Denim Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon Forget the buttons, zippers, digging waistlines, and rigid fabric. These No Nonsense leggings give the look of real jeans without any of the discomfort. That’s because they’re made from denim and come complete with pockets, but they have a stretchy pull-over design that actually moves with you. Get them in white, black, gray, or army green. Available sizes: Small — 3X

38 The “Best Amazon Purchase” Buyers Have Ever Made Relipop V-Neck Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon More than one person has called this Relipop V-neck dress the best purchase they’ve made on Amazon to date. Due to the polyester-cotton material, it’s wrinkle-resistant and breathable, so it packs and wears well no matter where you’re going. Still, the ruffled wrap design, short capped sleeves, and plunging V-neck might just make it your new favorite item of clothing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 These Pull-On Jeans That I’m Obsessed With Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon I just got myself a pair of these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label jeans, and I don’t know if I’ll ever go back to a standard pair. They have a structured denim-like feel, but because of their wide, fastener-free waistband and added stretch, they pull right on like leggings. They’re also offered in three different inseams to suit a wide range of heights, and eight shades. Needless to say, it’s really no surprise they’re a best-seller with more than 54,000 reviews. Available sizes: 2 — 28

40 This Unique Gold-Plated Ring For Just $13 PAVOI Criss Cross Ring Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hypoallergenic, plated in rhodium or gold, and offered in five different ring sizes, this PAVOI criss-cross ring has been called a “must-have” addition to your jewelry collection. More than 5,000 reviewers have given it a 4.4-star overall rating. Whether you opt for the silver, yellow, or rose shade, each one features a delicate X-shape of quality cubic zirconia— and it won’t cost you more than $13. Available sizes: 5 — 9

41 These Leggings That Look Like Slacks SweatyRocks High Waist Plaid Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are made from a super-stretchy mix of polyester and nylon — but thanks to their plaid, floral, or polka dot pattern options, they look more like stylish slacks. If you’d rather a solid color, they also come in black, but with a unique detailed waist that sets them far apart from your average yoga pants. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 Some Comfy Socks That Are Also A Fashion Statement Mcool Mary Ruffle Turn-Cuff Ankle Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Yes, they’re soft, stretchy, and sweat-wicking. That said, these Mcool socks are begging to be seen over the cuff of your sneakers, ankle boots, or Mary Janes. Each one has frilled lace trim and fits shoe sizes from 5 to 9. The six-packs come in your choice of four different color and style combinations.

43 A Sleek Cardigan That’s As Soft As Your Favorite T-Shirt IN'VOLAND Plus Size Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star overall rating and a soft-as-a-T-shirt rayon fabric, it’s hard to ignore this IN'VOLAND cardigan. Since it also comes in just about any color you could want, it’s easy to pair with jeans, leggings, slacks, or dresses. Reviewers “liked this so much” they “got it in a second color” — and they get “compliments galore” every time they wear it. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

44 These Affordable Dupes For Ugg’s Fluff Yeah Slippers Parlovable Furry Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon “If you’re looking to buy a pair of these slippers instead of the Fluff Yeahs by Ugg go for it!” one reviewer raved about these Parlovable furry slippers. In fact, some argue that they’re “even cuter in person” thanks to the faux-fur material and criss-cross design in your choice of 10 colors including a couple two-tone options. Thanks to the rubber sole, they’re also durable, non-slip, and can be worn outside. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10