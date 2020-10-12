42 Comfortable Pieces That Actually Make You Look Put Together

What might have started as a reprieve from uncomfortable outfits and packed schedules, the new normal has turned into endless days and weeks of working and playing from home. While wearing pajamas all day, every day can be pretty incredible, a few months later, the thrill may have lost some of its shine. So while a return to standard operating procedures is still some time away, if you're looking for comfortable pieces that'll also make you feel put together, have I got the list for you.

It may seem like comfortable and polished, don’t necessarily go together. But the truth is, loungewear has come a long way, and with the right choices, you can find great pieces that effortlessly pull your look together. Chunky sweaters and button-down cotton tunics are always on point (and perfect for Zoom calls), not to mention that they pair well with just about anything. Cardigans can always be counted on to add some polish to any outfit. And if you really want to get fancy there’s a dynamite one-and-done sweater dress on this list you won’t want to miss. For the bottom half, you'll find jeans with enough stretch that they don't feel like jeans and slip-on shoes that are as comfy as sneakers but look more like loafers.

So, if you’re ready to get freshen things up, keep scrolling for some clever ideas that'll feel as good as they look.

1 This Long Cardigan That Feels Like A Robe Goodthreads Shaker Stitch Cardigan Sweater Amazon $43 See On Amazon This long cardigan proves that cozy and polished can go hand in hand. Made from a soft blend of nylon, acrylic, and wool, this cardigan has an open front, large patch pockets, and ribbing at the cuffs and hemline. Choose from eight colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL

2 This Knit Dress With Ruffled Sleeves In Prints & Solids Nemidor Knit Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made of a soft jersey knit, this knit dress is plenty comfy, but the ruffled sleeves make it anything but boring. This dress also features pullover styling, a loose A-line silhouette, and hidden pockets in the seams. Choose from 11 dynamite colors and patterns. Available sizes: 14Plus - 26Plus

3 This Sherpa Sweatshirt That's Great For Layering Dokotoo Fuzzy Sweatshirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Designed with a clean, modern aesthetic, this sherpa sweatshirt is so cozy to lounge in. Great for layering, this oversize sweatshirt features a 1/4 zipper, a hood with drawcords, and pouch pockets. Plus, it’s available in a great assortment of 15 colors and patterns, and it’s machine washable to boot. Available sizes: S - XXL

4 This Cotton Tunic For A Versatile Wardrobe Basic Goodthreads Washed Cotton Tunic Amazon $30 See On Amazon You might be pretty hard-pressed to find a wardrobe basic that’s as versatile as a cotton tunic, and this button-up one is made of breathable 100% cotton with a slub texture. It is machine washable, and it comes in 11 great colors and patterns. With hundreds of five-star reviews, it looks like customers are pretty happy with the quality; one reviewer shared: “This blouse is comfortable and cute. The long sleeves roll up nicely, making this cotton blouse great as a year-round option. I like it on its own and under my favorite sweater, but it can also be worn over a camisole or tank top.” Available sizes: XS - XXL

5 This Striped Sweater With Flared Sleeves ZESICA Knit Striped Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon With oversize styling and flared long sleeves, this striped sweater will look equally fab paired with leggings or jeans. “This sweater is so comfy! I love the ribbing material and the green and white color combo! I sized up to a medium for a more oversized fit, and I’m really happy with it!” one customer wrote. You can choose from nine colors. Available sizes: S - XL

6 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans With Hundreds Of 5-Star Reviews Goodthreads Skinny Jean Amazon $30 See On Amazon These skinny jeans are designed with pull-on styling, back pockets, and smooth stretch fabric. No doubt, you can effortlessly pair them with button-down shirts and comfy oversized sweaters. Choose from four colors and three inseam lengths. Available sizes: 0short - 16Long

7 This Long Cardigan With Stylish Buttons luvamia Button Down Cardigans Amazon $37 See On Amazon If there’s a chill in the air, but you still need to look polished, this long cardigan might be the ticket. Designed with a classic cable-knit style, this sweater also features buttons, and the generous length also provides plenty of coverage. Even better, you can choose from an assortment of styles and colors from solids to fun patterns like leopard and tie-dye. Available sizes: S - XXL

8 This Update On A Classic T-Shirt YunJey Color Block T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This T-shirt feels like your broken-in tees – but the style is kicked up a notch or two. It features an exciting color-block design and a curved dropped hem. And with thousands of five-star ratings, it’s obviously a fan favorite. “I think these shirts are great for casual wear. I purchased two because they were so cute. I wear them to run errands for comfort. The reason I like them they feel better than a plain t-shirt,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: S - XXL

9 These Sports Bras That Are Great For Low-Impact Exercise (Or Lounging) BESTENA Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These sports bras were designed with removable pads, wide elastic straps, and a wide-band hem, so they provide ample support for low-impact exercise (or lounging) while staying super comfy. There are no wires or hardware, so these bras would be great for sleeping, too. Choose from three-packs in assorted colors. Available sizes: S - 4XL

10 This Balloon-Sleeve Turtleneck That Totally On-Trend Dokotoo Balloon Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $35 See On Amazon This sweater just gets it right, pairing comfort with a chic style. It features balloon sleeves, a bold cable knit, and a chunky, oversize turtleneck. You can choose from a variety of colors, styles, and patterns. Available sizes: S - XL

11 This Tunic With Faux Suede Details & Buttons DEARCASE Side Button Tunic Amazon $19 See On Amazon This tunic makes an easy wardrobe piece that’s plenty interesting. It features side buttons, faux suede elbow patches, and it comes in a ton of great colors. Reviewers have indicated that it's made of thick, quality fabric, and it has plenty of swing. Available sizes: S - XXL

12 These $30 Sneakers That Let Your Feet Breathe JOOMRA Woven Athletic Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Developed with 3-D woven technology and mesh uppers, these athletic shoes are super lightweight and at less than $30, a total steal. With a slip-on construction and back pull tabs, these shoes are easy to put on and take off, and great for wearing outside and in. Choose from an assortment of colors and styles. Available sizes: 5 - 11.5

13 This Sweater That's Like "The Most Comfy Blanket Ever Wrapped Around Your Body" Imily Bela Sherpa Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This sherpa sweater offers cozy coverage and plenty of warmth for brisk days. This loose-fitting sweater features a wide crewneck design, side slits, and it’s available in a ton of great colors and patterns. "This fits perfect. So comfy, it’s like having [your] most comfy blanket ever wrapped around your body," one customer raved. Available sizes: S - XXL

14 These Stretchy Pull-On Pants In 7 Colors Ruby Rd. Stretch Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon These stretch pants feature a pull-on closure, flat-front styling, and two functional back pockets. While that all sounds great, the real magic lies in the stretch construction, making for pants that don't feel like pants. Even better, these pants are machine washable and available in seven great neutral colors. Available sizes: 4 - 24

15 This Tunic Top (With Pockets!) That Feels Like A Sweatshirt AUSELILY Tunic with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tunic top offers up a comfy sweatshirt feel and style for an easy go-to any day of the week. Plus, if you pair it with leggings without pockets, this top has two to stash your essentials. There are 12 great colors and color combinations to choose from, and coming in at less than $25, it's a real steal. Available sizes: S - XXL

16 This Patchwork Sweater That's Chic Enough To Jump On A Video Call Angashion Patchwork Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon While this patchwork sweater looks super comfy and relaxed, it’s chic enough to hop on a video call at a moment’s notice, and my guess is, you’ll probably get a few compliments, too. This slouchy sweater features drop shoulders, it’s available in some fabulous color blocks and patterns, and would look dynamite paired with leggings or jeans. One reviewer shared, “Love, love this sweater. Fits great, looks amazing. [It] has become my favorite sweater so far.” Available sizes: S - XL

17 These Drawstring Pants That Look Like Slacks ADANKINI Drawstring Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These lounge pants are lightweight, breathable, and super comfy for all-day wear but because of the flare at the ankles, look like slacks. These pants also feature a drawstring for a customized fit, and it’s available in seven colors from vibrant teal to classic gray. Available sizes: M - 3XL

18 This Cotton Color-Block T-Shirt In 20 Variations To Choose From SweatyRocks Color Block T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This crop top features a half-sleeve, a high-low hem, and drop shoulder. All together, that adds up to a comfy laid-back style that works for anything life throws your way. What’s more, it’s machine washable and available in a ton of vibrant colors, including striped patterns. Available sizes: XS - XL

19 This Fuzzy Cardigan With A 4.6-Star Rating Asvivid Popcorn Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Fun patterns and oversize styling give these fuzzy cardigans an updated look, so you look chic and stylish. But it's how soft it is that keeps customers raving. "This sweater is amazing. I went a size or two larger because I wanted a huge fluffy sweater to snuggle up in. I got exactly what I wanted. It’s soft, doesn’t shed, and is super cute!" one fan wrote. Choose from an assortment of 15 color combinations and styles. Available sizes: S - XXL

20 These Best-Selling Jeans With 22,000+ Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon With thousands of five-star reviews, these Levi's jeans have definitely reached cult-classic status. Made from a cotton-poly blend, these jeans are soft, and with a hint of elastane, they’ll retain their shape throughout the day. Choose from seven colors, and it comes in three inseam lengths. Available sizes: 2 - 20

21 These Slip-On Sneakers With Cushioned Insoles JENN ARDOR Fashion Sneaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers are as easy and effortless as they come. They feature soft, cushioned insoles that are breathable and comfy for all-day wear. A slight platform gives you a bit of height, and they’re available in 10 great colors and patterns. One reviewer wrote, “Super cute! [... They] feel relaxed and broken-in right out of the box and are very comfortable.” Available sizes: 6 - 10

22 This Striped Sweater Reviewers Are "So In Love With" ZESICA Striped Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon "So in love with this sweater!! Super comfy and I get so many compliments on it. I also bought 2 more for Christmas gifts," one customer wrote, and with more than 1,000 five-star reviews, they're not the only one who loves it. These striped sweaters feature a subtly cropped length, dropped shoulder, and a crew neck. Made from 100% acrylic, these sweaters are lightweight yet warm, and they’re available in a slew of fun patterns and designs. Available sizes: S - XXL

23 These Pants With A Paper-Bag Waist That Are Surprisingly Comfy GRACE KARIN Cropped Pants with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a chic bow tie, these paper-bag-waist pants will definitely do their part to keep you looking pulled together, and with an elasticized waist, you'll still feel super comfy. They also feature a cropped leg and side pockets. Even better, these are available in a ton of colors, two-packs, and even in shorts. Available sizes: XS - 3XL

24 This Loose Oversize Sweater That's Available In 10 Great Colors ZAFUL Loose Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This loose oversize sweater is a stylish and soft combination of polyester, cotton, and acrylic. It has lantern sleeves, a crewneck, and it’s available in 10 great colors. One reviewer commented, “Bought this for my daughter, who likes oversized chunky sweaters. I was a bit worried about the one size fits all, but it fit and looked just like the picture. She loved it, [the] fabric is soft.” Available sizes: one size

25 This Button-Down Shirt Available With & Without Sleeves Basic Model Button Down Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon This button-down shirt features a high-low curved hem, dolman sleeves, and two patch pockets. Made from 100% polyester, this shirt is lightweight and soft. Plus, it’s machine washable and available in a slew of great colors and styles including sleeveless options. Available sizes: S - XXL

26 This Knit Sweats Set That Looks Ultra Chic ZESICA Knit Outfit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Featuring a cropped top with long bubble sleeves and shorts with a comfy tie waistband, this knit outfit is a great choice when you’re looking for loungewear that still looks pulled together. This set is machine washable and comes in 13 colors and patterns. Available sizes: XS - XXL

27 This Oversize Plaid Turtleneck That'll Work For Any Occasion KIRUNDO Turtleneck Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its large plaid design and oversized style, this turtleneck would be great for pretty much any occasion. This top also features side slits and a voluminous turtleneck for a piece that’s totally on-trend. Choose from eight designs. Available sizes: S - XL

28 These Sneaky Leggings That Look Like Skinny Jeans KMystic Denim Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These sneaky jeans are really leggings in disguise, who knew? These leggings are stretchy and super comfortable, so you get the look without the discomfort. They are “one size fits most” and available in a ton of colors and designs. And it has been reviewer tested and approved. "Exactly what I wanted...super soft, thick enough to provide warmth, body hugging. [...\ So comfortable! They do look small out of the bag, but they stretch," one raved.

29 This Slouchy Wrap Cardigan That Feels Like A Blanket Imily Bela Oversized Cardigan Amazon $41 See On Amazon "Extremely comfortable. Fitted in all the right places. But also feels like you’re wearing a cozy blanket," one reviewer raved. With an open front design, batwing sleeves, and elongated ribbed cuffs, this oversized sweater is a great way to add some polish to any outfit. Made with a polyester-spandex blend, this sweater is super soft and available in 14 colors. Available sizes: S - XL

30 These Stretchy Pull-On Pants That Are Relaxed & Comfy SweatyRocks Stretchy Work Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from polyester and a hint of spandex, these stretchy pants feature a high-waist fit, pull-on styling, and front pockets. These pants are relaxed and comfy, and they’re available in nine colors and patterns from classic black to a chic burgundy windowpane print. Available sizes: XS - XXL

31 This Sweater Dress That's A Whole Outfit In One Piece Daily Ritual Sweater Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon With its clean lines and simple design, this sweater dress can be dressed up or down to suit your mood. With a blend of acrylic, nylon, and wool, it’s soft and lightweight, and a hint of spandex will undoubtedly help retain its shape throughout the day. This dress also features bell sleeves and ribbing at the hemline and cuffs. Choose from eight colors from olive to dusty rose. Available sizes: XS - XXL

32 This Cropped Sweater That An Update On A Classic MakeMeChic Cropped Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cropped cardigan sweater is a chic mix of classic and modern. It features a V-neck, button closure, and it’s available in an assortment of colors with cable-knit and other styles available, too. Available sizes: S

33 This Chunky Sweater That Comes In Fair Isle FARYSAYS Chunky Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed to be loose-fitting, this chunky sweater features drop shoulders and a thick knit for a comfy wardrobe piece that’s totally on-trend. This sweater pairs beautifully with jeans or leggings, and it’s available in a ton of colors and styles from solids to festive patterns. Available sizes: S - XL

34 These Stretchy Pull-On Pants With Plenty Of Polish Arolina Wide Leg Lounge Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon With pull-on styling and tons of stretch, these pants nail the loungewear feel, and they still look pretty polished. These pants feature a high-waist, flared leg, and faux pockets. Plus, they’re machine washable and available in a ton of colors and patterns like florals and polka dots. Available sizes: S - 3XL

35 This Oversize Sweater You Can Also Wear As A Dress Meenew Oversized Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon "Super comfy and arrived in good condition, they go down to about mid thigh, I'm 5 foot 6 for reference. It is warm and soft, not bulky fluffy," one reviewer noted about this oversized sweater that can double as a dress. This slouchy sweater features drop shoulders, a crew neck, and it’s available in 11 great colors and patterns. Available sizes: M - XL

36 This Batwing Sweater Dress That Will No Doubt Be Your New Favorite Viottiset Batwing Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon With deep double V-necks, wrap styling, and batwing sleeves, this midi dress will quickly land on your shortlist of favorites. This dress is available in eight solid colors, and there's even a short version. One reviewer commented: "This dress was perfect. True to size and looks just like the picture! Wore it to a work holiday party and got so many compliments! [I] Will order in another color soon! Available sizes: S - XXL

37 These 100% Cotton Wide-Leg Pants That Are Great For Lounging & Errands Ecupper Wide Leg Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Equally suitable for lounging or stepping out for an errand or two, these wide-leg pants feature pull-on styling, a relaxed fit, and cropped legs. They’re made from 100% cotton and available in 10 colors. Available sizes: 0-4 - 22

38 This Ribbed Maxi Skirt That Pairs With Just About Anything SheIn Ribbed Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This ribbed maxi skirt’s simple design essentially makes it a blank canvas. Dress it up with some chic outerwear or keep it casual with a denim jacket; either way, you’re golden. This skirt features a high waist, ribbed knit, and a back split. The stretchy fabric will keep you comfy, and it’s available in a ton of fabulous colors. Available sizes: XS - XXL Plus

39 This Cardigan In Solids & Fun Prints Basic Model Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon This cardigan features a deep V-neck and buttons down the front. It’s soft, comfy, and would make an excellent go-to on a chilly day. This sweater is available in a variety of patterns as well as solids, and if you’re looking for something with a little more coverage, it comes in a duster version as well. Available sizes: S - XL

40 This Turtleneck Dress That's The Epitome Of Cozy luvamia Turtleneck Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This polished dress features a voluminous turtleneck, long sleeves, and side slits. Perfect for casual days or even for the office, this turtleneck dress comes in three great neutral colors with a windowpane pattern. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

41 This Stretchy Sweater That Comes In Four Fun Animal Prints Valphsio Printed Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This slouchy sweater features a V-neck and a ribbed hemline and cuffs. Available in four animal print patterns, this sweater would look great paired with jeans or leggings. One happy reviewer wrote, “I love this sweater. It looks exactly like it does in the picture and fits as expected. I can’t wait to wear it.” Available sizes: X-Large - 5XL