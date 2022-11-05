Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Cute Bras & Underwear Because They're So Comfy

When it comes to bras and underwear, I’ve always erred on the side of comfort rather than style. These garments are right up next to our bodies for the better part of a day — if they don’t feel good, I’m not wearing them. However, my mind was changed when I discovered that soft, easy-fitting undergarments could
also be cute. Whether they have elegant lace details or chic floral patterns, these popular bras and underwear strike the perfect balance between stylish and comfy.
Looking for a bra you can wear on a daily basis? There are plenty of functional yet adorable options, including this
wireless bra with mesh cutouts. As far as underwear goes, you’ll find plenty of wardrobe staples with chic touches, like this multipack of cotton boyshorts with lacy waistbands. However, these clothing items are selling out fast, so make sure you grab ‘em before they’re gone. 1 This Longline Lace Bralette That’s Wire-Free
With soft foam cups and a lacy longline design, this
bralette from Maidenform offers plenty of support without any uncomfortable wires. The shoulder straps are fully adjustable, so you can cross them in the back or wear them as a halter-neck. Choose from subtle neutral shades, polka dots, a floral pattern, or leopard print. Available sizes: 34A — 40D Available colors and patterns: 8 2 These Adorable Lace-Trim Panties That Cinch In The Back
Trimmed with lace at the legs, these
hipster panties are just oh-so cute. A subtle ruching detail in the back accentuates your behind, while a bow-tie detail at the waist adds a charming touch. You get six pairs in a pack, with the option to pick between light and dark colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: Light, Dark 3 A Supportive Workout Top With A Cross-Back Design
Designed with removable foam cups, this
workout top is both a sports bra and tank, all in one. A criss-cross pattern in the back is both stylish and functional — the cutouts provide extra ventilation while working out. There are several pretty purple and blue shades to pick from, as well as tie-dye and leopard print options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors and patterns: 22 4 Some Airy Cotton Boyshorts With A Lace Waistband
Made from an ultra-breathable, airy blend of cotton and spandex, these
boyshorts will keep you cool and comfortable all day long. They have an elegant lace waistband that gently hugs your body, and a slightly longer hem that hits your upper thigh. “I LOVE these - maybe the best underwear ever,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 —9 Available colors and patterns: 24 5 A Wireless Bra That’s Lightweight & Ultra-Soft
Perfect for everyday wear, this
wire-free bra supports the chest with lightly lined, contoured cups. With a wide under-chest band and a U-shaped back, the bra stays securely in place as you move. A subtle helix pattern on the shoulder straps and underneath the bust give the bra a cute touch. Available sizes: 34B — 40D Available colors and patterns: 8 6 These Fan-Favorite Cotton Briefs That Are A Wardrobe Staple
Boasting over 95,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this
multipack of bikini briefs is a wardrobe staple. The ultra-light jersey fabric is made up of cotton and a hint of spandex, resulting in a close but comfortable fit throughout the hips and behind. There are dozens of sets to choose from, each with a unique set of hues and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Available multipacks: 37 7 The Push-Up Bra That’s Covered In Elegant Lace
Covered in gorgeous lace, this
push-up bra is perfect for those who want to wear something a little special. Designed with a supportive underwire and padding throughout the cups, the bra lifts and holds your bust securely in place. Take your pick of rich jewel tones, neutral shades, and delicate floral patterns. Available sizes: 32B — 38DDD Available colors and patterns: 17 8 Some Low-Rise Thongs With A Barely-There Feel
These
low-rise thongs have a soft lace waistband that hugs your hips and a breathable cotton crotch. Available in all-black and multicolor packs, these underwear are perfect for those who want a discreet look under their clothes. They’re so lightweight, you’ll barely even notice you’re wearing them. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 11 9 An Unlined Bralette That’s Great For Lounging & Sleeping
Whether you’re lounging around the house or catching up on some zzz’s, this
unlined bralette from Calvin Klein will keep you comfortable. Made of a stretchy blend of cotton and modal, the bralette features a scoop neck and wide shoulder straps. For a ‘90s touch, the under-chest band even features the iconic Calvin Klein logo. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 18 10 These Silky, Seamless Panties With A Lace Waistband
Made of a silky nylon fabric with plenty of spandex for stretch, these
seamless panties feel lovely against your skin. A lace waistband in the front adds a delicate touch, while the smooth, full-coverage back provides a supportive feel. “I love these panties! They are so soft, sexy and comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 6 11 The Cross-Back Sports Bra With High-Impact Support
If you’re looking for a
sports bra that offers serious chest support, this one is it. The wireless bra is designed to lift and hold the chest in place, while the hook-and-eye closure in the back ensures you get the most secure fit. A breathable mesh panel at the center of the bust increases airflow, helping you cool off as you sweat. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus Available colors and patterns: 16 12 A Multipack Of Seamless Boyshorts
With a hip-hugging waist and a hem that hits your upper thigh, these
seamless boyshorts are perfect for wearing underneath your dresses and skirts. The nylon-blend fabric is smooth and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool and dry as the day progresses. You get six pairs in a pack, making these underwear wallet-friendly, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: Bikini, Boyshort 13 This Wire-Free Bra With Breathable Mesh Panels
The secret to this
wireless bra’s lightweight, breathable feel? Mesh paneling in both the front and back, which allows for greater ventilation. With flexible foam cups that mold to your chest, the bra is virtually invisible underneath your clothes. “Keeps me in place and is so comfortable that I forget I’m wearing it. I’ve even slept in it,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 5 14 A Wallet-Friendly 12-Pack Of Seamless Hipster Briefs
Looking to stock up on basic underwear? This
set of 12 hipster briefs has you covered. Silky smooth and completely seamless, the panties sit low on your hips and provide moderate coverage in the back. Each set features a wide array of colors, and some multipacks even include cute prints. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 8 15 The Lacy Underwire Bra That Closes In The Front
This
ultra-supportive bra has a padded underwire that lifts without poking into your skin. The foam cups feature lace details, and the bra has a front closure for easy on and off. Not to mention, the straps are extra-wide, so they won’t dig into your shoulders. “How nice it feels to be completely covered, comfortable, no bulging anywhere, no digging in straps and to have a bra that really, truly does "fit"!!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 34B — 50H Available colors and patterns: 10 16 These Seamless Thongs That Are Invisible Beneath Clothes
Made of 100% nylon, these
seamless thongs won’t be visible underneath tight skirts, pants, or dresses. The wide, stretchy waistband sits right below your belly button, hugging your body effortlessly. Soft and moisture-wicking, these underwear are soft and smooth against the skin. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available multipacks: 13 17 This Multipack Of Feather-Light Lace Bralettes
Perfect for layering underneath a tank top or wearing on their own with sweats, these
lace bralettes prove that loungewear can be both elegant and comfy. They have removable pads, so you can control how much coverage the bralette gives. The elastic straps are doubled up on either side for extra support. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 15 18 A Set Of Moisture-Wicking Panties That Keep You Cool
Featuring Fruit of the Loom’s signature CoolBlend fabric, these
bikini briefs keep you from overheating on warm days or during a workout. They’re designed with breathable panels that are cool to the touch, while wicking away moisture that forms as you sweat. “These are so light and airy. It's almost like not wearing anything at all,” wrote one customer. Available sizes: 5 — 9 Available multipacks: 2 19 The Longline Sports Bra With A High Neck
For those looking for a little extra coverage in their athletic wear, this
supportive workout top fits the bill. Made of a butter-soft nylon-spandex fabric, the tank includes a padded, built-in shelf bra with removable cups. A high neck gives this top a chic look — pair it with all your favorite leggings, bike shorts, and sweatpants. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 11 20 These Cotton Boxer Briefs That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In
A fantastic alternative to pajama pants on warmer nights, these
cotton boxer briefs are so soft and comfortable. With an elastic mid-rise waistband and a hem that reaches your mid-thigh, the shorts offer full coverage — so you don’t have to wear anything over them while sleeping or lounging at home. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available multipacks: 4 21 This Smooth, Wireless Bra With Extra Coverage On The Sides & Back
Here’s a
wireless bra that gives you extra coverage on the sides and in the back, thanks to its wide, smoothing panels. The lightly lined, contoured cups gently support your chest, resulting in a made-for-you fit that stays in place all day. “It’s so comfortable that I leave it on all day. No more molded cups for me!” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 7 22 Some Low-Profile String Bikini Panties With Satin Details
The satin binding at the waist and legs gives these
string bikini panties an elegant look. Made of a silky, stretchy nylon fabric, the underwear gently hugs your hips and completely covers your behind. “Fits great, sexy, soft, stretchy and I LOVVVVVE the color. Seriously- favorite panty in the drawer,” raved one customer. Available sizes: 5 — 11 Available multipacks: 40 23 A Classic Underwire Bra With Versatile Straps
What’s especially great about this classic
underwire bra is that it gives you the option of wearing the straps two ways — straight or crossed in the back. The soft fabric has a suede-like feel, remaining smooth underneath T-shirts, blouses, and dresses. With extra-wide side panels and a U-shaped back, the bra stays in place all day. Available sizes: 34B — 42D Available colors and patterns: 30 24 These Ultra-Soft Cotton Thongs With A Ribbed Texture
Made of a stretchy, ribbed cotton fabric,
these thongs are about as comfy as it gets. They have a discreet V-shaped waist, making them perfect for wearing under low-rise jeans or yoga leggings. You get seven pairs in a pack for a super wallet-friendly price — they’re practically a steal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 7 25 This Comfy, Wire-Free Bra With Extra-Wide Shoulder Straps That Don’t Dig In
Designed with extra-wide, adjustable shoulder straps and a thick under-chest band, this
wire-free bra from Fruit of the Loom puts comfort front and center. The breathable cotton fabric is blended with plenty of spandex, so you’ll find that it’s super stretchy. A small bow-tie detail adds a cute, dainty touch. Available sizes: 38C — 46DD Available colors and patterns: 5 26 A Multipack Of Colorful Panties With Lace Backs
Made of silky smooth nylon, these
bikini panties are so soft against your skin. The backs feature delicate lace, while the fronts are completely opaque — offering both coverage and style. You get a rainbow of vibrant shades in the 10-pack, adding some color variety to your underwear drawer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 4 27 A Cute, Supportive Sports Bra With Gel-Infused Straps
This
sports bra from Champion is designed to keep you cool and dry as you work out, thanks to the strategic placement of breathable mesh panels at the center and neckline. The adjustable straps are gel-infused, which helps relieve pressure on your shoulders. A hook-and-eye closure in the back ensures you get the most secure fit. Available sizes: 34C — 42DDD Available colors: 6 28 These Stretchy Boyshorts That Are So Butter-Soft
When you want full coverage around the hips and derriere,
these boyshorts are the way to go. Made of an ultra-soft, stretchy fabric, the seamless underwear have a butter-soft feel. “These must be infused with magic- they are the single most comfortable underwear I own; the ones I have been searching forever for!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 6 29 The Everyday T-Shirt Bra With A Subtle Lace Trim
Completely wireless, this
T-shirt bra offers just the right amount of support without digging into your skin. A subtle lace lining along the cups is a sweet, elegant detail, giving this bra a slightly elevated look. With a U-shaped back, the adjustable straps will stay firmly on your shoulders. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 6 30 A Set Of High-Waisted Briefs With An Athletic Look
With a sky-high waist and full coverage throughout the back, these
cotton briefs are seriously so comfortable. Light gray contrast lining around the leg holes and down the front gives them a slightly athletic vibe — and since the heathered waistband is so thick and stretchy, there’s no chance of them rolling down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 6 31 This Silky Smooth Bra With Elegant Lace Accents
The underwire on
this bra is encased in silky smooth fabric, so it won’t dig into your skin as it lifts and supports your chest. Perfect for wearing underneath T-shirts and blouses, the bra securely hugs your bust without any noticeable seams or lines. A small lace accent above each cup gives this bra a sophisticated look. Available sizes: 32C — 44G Available colors and patterns: 26 32 These Seamless Thongs With A Fierce Leopard Print Pattern
Let your inner wild side out with these bold
leopard print thongs. In this pack of five pairs, you get five different patterns, ranging from natural brown and gray to bright pink. Over 38,000 customers have given them a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, raving over their light and soft feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 7 33 A Lightweight, Wireless Bra With Just A Touch Of Lace
Available in solid shades as well as polka dots and florals, this
wireless bra from Hanes will quickly become one of your go-to picks for everyday wear. It’s made of a soft, stretchy fabric, with just a touch of lace in between the cups. A hook-and-eye closure in the back ensures you get a perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 12 34 Some Playful Underwear With A Cheeky Cut
Halfway between a bikini brief and a thong, these
high-cut underwear have a cheeky fit in the back. They’re made out of a ribbed cotton that’s blended with spandex for stretch — not to mention, they’re covered in colorful stripes. For those who want something more basic, there’s an all-black option, as well. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available multipacks: 3 35 A Longline Workout Top That Offers Plenty Of Support
This
workout top is longer than your typical sports bra, offering greater coverage throughout the torso. Designed with a gently sloping scoop neck and U-shaped back, the top has a streamlined silhouette that pairs well with any leggings or shorts. Plus, there are removable pads, so you can customize the amount of support you get. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 22 Plus Available colors: 6
