Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Cute Bras & Underwear Because They're So Comfy

When it comes to bras and underwear, I’ve always erred on the side of comfort rather than style. These garments are right up next to our bodies for the better part of a day — if they don’t feel good, I’m not wearing them. However, my mind was changed when I discovered that soft, easy-fitting undergarments could also be cute. Whether they have elegant lace details or chic floral patterns, these popular bras and underwear strike the perfect balance between stylish and comfy.

Looking for a bra you can wear on a daily basis? There are plenty of functional yet adorable options, including this wireless bra with mesh cutouts. As far as underwear goes, you’ll find plenty of wardrobe staples with chic touches, like this multipack of cotton boyshorts with lacy waistbands. However, these clothing items are selling out fast, so make sure you grab ‘em before they’re gone.

1 This Longline Lace Bralette That’s Wire-Free Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon With soft foam cups and a lacy longline design, this bralette from Maidenform offers plenty of support without any uncomfortable wires. The shoulder straps are fully adjustable, so you can cross them in the back or wear them as a halter-neck. Choose from subtle neutral shades, polka dots, a floral pattern, or leopard print. Available sizes: 34A — 40D

Available colors and patterns: 8

2 These Adorable Lace-Trim Panties That Cinch In The Back CUTE BYTE Seamless Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Trimmed with lace at the legs, these hipster panties are just oh-so cute. A subtle ruching detail in the back accentuates your behind, while a bow-tie detail at the waist adds a charming touch. You get six pairs in a pack, with the option to pick between light and dark colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: Light, Dark

3 A Supportive Workout Top With A Cross-Back Design Joyspels Padded Workout Tank Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed with removable foam cups, this workout top is both a sports bra and tank, all in one. A criss-cross pattern in the back is both stylish and functional — the cutouts provide extra ventilation while working out. There are several pretty purple and blue shades to pick from, as well as tie-dye and leopard print options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 22

4 Some Airy Cotton Boyshorts With A Lace Waistband Maidenform Dream Cotton with Lace Boyshort Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from an ultra-breathable, airy blend of cotton and spandex, these boyshorts will keep you cool and comfortable all day long. They have an elegant lace waistband that gently hugs your body, and a slightly longer hem that hits your upper thigh. “I LOVE these - maybe the best underwear ever,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 —9

Available colors and patterns: 24

5 A Wireless Bra That’s Lightweight & Ultra-Soft Warner's Blissful Benefits Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Perfect for everyday wear, this wire-free bra supports the chest with lightly lined, contoured cups. With a wide under-chest band and a U-shaped back, the bra stays securely in place as you move. A subtle helix pattern on the shoulder straps and underneath the bust give the bra a cute touch. Available sizes: 34B — 40D

Available colors and patterns: 8

6 These Fan-Favorite Cotton Briefs That Are A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Boasting over 95,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this multipack of bikini briefs is a wardrobe staple. The ultra-light jersey fabric is made up of cotton and a hint of spandex, resulting in a close but comfortable fit throughout the hips and behind. There are dozens of sets to choose from, each with a unique set of hues and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available multipacks: 37

7 The Push-Up Bra That’s Covered In Elegant Lace Deyllo Lace Push-Up Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon Covered in gorgeous lace, this push-up bra is perfect for those who want to wear something a little special. Designed with a supportive underwire and padding throughout the cups, the bra lifts and holds your bust securely in place. Take your pick of rich jewel tones, neutral shades, and delicate floral patterns. Available sizes: 32B — 38DDD

Available colors and patterns: 17

8 Some Low-Rise Thongs With A Barely-There Feel ANNYISON Low-Rise Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These low-rise thongs have a soft lace waistband that hugs your hips and a breathable cotton crotch. Available in all-black and multicolor packs, these underwear are perfect for those who want a discreet look under their clothes. They’re so lightweight, you’ll barely even notice you’re wearing them. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 11

9 An Unlined Bralette That’s Great For Lounging & Sleeping Calvin Klein Unlined Cotton Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging around the house or catching up on some zzz’s, this unlined bralette from Calvin Klein will keep you comfortable. Made of a stretchy blend of cotton and modal, the bralette features a scoop neck and wide shoulder straps. For a ‘90s touch, the under-chest band even features the iconic Calvin Klein logo. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

10 These Silky, Seamless Panties With A Lace Waistband CUTE BYTE Seamless Lace Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made of a silky nylon fabric with plenty of spandex for stretch, these seamless panties feel lovely against your skin. A lace waistband in the front adds a delicate touch, while the smooth, full-coverage back provides a supportive feel. “I love these panties! They are so soft, sexy and comfortable,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 6

11 The Cross-Back Sports Bra With High-Impact Support Yvette High-Impact Cross-Back Sports Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sports bra that offers serious chest support, this one is it. The wireless bra is designed to lift and hold the chest in place, while the hook-and-eye closure in the back ensures you get the most secure fit. A breathable mesh panel at the center of the bust increases airflow, helping you cool off as you sweat. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 16

12 A Multipack Of Seamless Boyshorts Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Seamless Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a hip-hugging waist and a hem that hits your upper thigh, these seamless boyshorts are perfect for wearing underneath your dresses and skirts. The nylon-blend fabric is smooth and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool and dry as the day progresses. You get six pairs in a pack, making these underwear wallet-friendly, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: Bikini, Boyshort

13 This Wire-Free Bra With Breathable Mesh Panels Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Oh So Light Wireless Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon The secret to this wireless bra’s lightweight, breathable feel? Mesh paneling in both the front and back, which allows for greater ventilation. With flexible foam cups that mold to your chest, the bra is virtually invisible underneath your clothes. “Keeps me in place and is so comfortable that I forget I’m wearing it. I’ve even slept in it,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

14 A Wallet-Friendly 12-Pack Of Seamless Hipster Briefs FINETOO Seamless Hipster Briefs (12-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking to stock up on basic underwear? This set of 12 hipster briefs has you covered. Silky smooth and completely seamless, the panties sit low on your hips and provide moderate coverage in the back. Each set features a wide array of colors, and some multipacks even include cute prints. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 8

15 The Lacy Underwire Bra That Closes In The Front Glamorise Wonderwire Front-Closure Bra Amazon $40 See On Amazon This ultra-supportive bra has a padded underwire that lifts without poking into your skin. The foam cups feature lace details, and the bra has a front closure for easy on and off. Not to mention, the straps are extra-wide, so they won’t dig into your shoulders. “How nice it feels to be completely covered, comfortable, no bulging anywhere, no digging in straps and to have a bra that really, truly does "fit"!!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 34B — 50H

Available colors and patterns: 10

16 These Seamless Thongs That Are Invisible Beneath Clothes GRANKEE No-Show Seamless Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made of 100% nylon, these seamless thongs won’t be visible underneath tight skirts, pants, or dresses. The wide, stretchy waistband sits right below your belly button, hugging your body effortlessly. Soft and moisture-wicking, these underwear are soft and smooth against the skin. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 13

17 This Multipack Of Feather-Light Lace Bralettes Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Perfect for layering underneath a tank top or wearing on their own with sweats, these lace bralettes prove that loungewear can be both elegant and comfy. They have removable pads, so you can control how much coverage the bralette gives. The elastic straps are doubled up on either side for extra support. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 15

18 A Set Of Moisture-Wicking Panties That Keep You Cool Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture-Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Featuring Fruit of the Loom’s signature CoolBlend fabric, these bikini briefs keep you from overheating on warm days or during a workout. They’re designed with breathable panels that are cool to the touch, while wicking away moisture that forms as you sweat. “These are so light and airy. It's almost like not wearing anything at all,” wrote one customer. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available multipacks: 2

19 The Longline Sports Bra With A High Neck Natural Feelings Padded Yoga Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon For those looking for a little extra coverage in their athletic wear, this supportive workout top fits the bill. Made of a butter-soft nylon-spandex fabric, the tank includes a padded, built-in shelf bra with removable cups. A high neck gives this top a chic look — pair it with all your favorite leggings, bike shorts, and sweatpants. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

20 These Cotton Boxer Briefs That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In Molasus Cotton Boxer Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon A fantastic alternative to pajama pants on warmer nights, these cotton boxer briefs are so soft and comfortable. With an elastic mid-rise waistband and a hem that reaches your mid-thigh, the shorts offer full coverage — so you don’t have to wear anything over them while sleeping or lounging at home. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 4

21 This Smooth, Wireless Bra With Extra Coverage On The Sides & Back Warner's No Side Effects Smoothing Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Here’s a wireless bra that gives you extra coverage on the sides and in the back, thanks to its wide, smoothing panels. The lightly lined, contoured cups gently support your chest, resulting in a made-for-you fit that stays in place all day. “It’s so comfortable that I leave it on all day. No more molded cups for me!” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

22 Some Low-Profile String Bikini Panties With Satin Details Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon The satin binding at the waist and legs gives these string bikini panties an elegant look. Made of a silky, stretchy nylon fabric, the underwear gently hugs your hips and completely covers your behind. “Fits great, sexy, soft, stretchy and I LOVVVVVE the color. Seriously- favorite panty in the drawer,” raved one customer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available multipacks: 40

23 A Classic Underwire Bra With Versatile Straps Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon What’s especially great about this classic underwire bra is that it gives you the option of wearing the straps two ways — straight or crossed in the back. The soft fabric has a suede-like feel, remaining smooth underneath T-shirts, blouses, and dresses. With extra-wide side panels and a U-shaped back, the bra stays in place all day. Available sizes: 34B — 42D

Available colors and patterns: 30

24 These Ultra-Soft Cotton Thongs With A Ribbed Texture FINETOO Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made of a stretchy, ribbed cotton fabric, these thongs are about as comfy as it gets. They have a discreet V-shaped waist, making them perfect for wearing under low-rise jeans or yoga leggings. You get seven pairs in a pack for a super wallet-friendly price — they’re practically a steal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 7

25 This Comfy, Wire-Free Bra With Extra-Wide Shoulder Straps That Don’t Dig In Fruit of the Loom Wireless Cotton Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Designed with extra-wide, adjustable shoulder straps and a thick under-chest band, this wire-free bra from Fruit of the Loom puts comfort front and center. The breathable cotton fabric is blended with plenty of spandex, so you’ll find that it’s super stretchy. A small bow-tie detail adds a cute, dainty touch. Available sizes: 38C — 46DD

Available colors and patterns: 5

26 A Multipack Of Colorful Panties With Lace Backs Pretty Sweet Basics Laser-Cut Bikini Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made of silky smooth nylon, these bikini panties are so soft against your skin. The backs feature delicate lace, while the fronts are completely opaque — offering both coverage and style. You get a rainbow of vibrant shades in the 10-pack, adding some color variety to your underwear drawer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 4

27 A Cute, Supportive Sports Bra With Gel-Infused Straps Champion Comfort Sports Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon This sports bra from Champion is designed to keep you cool and dry as you work out, thanks to the strategic placement of breathable mesh panels at the center and neckline. The adjustable straps are gel-infused, which helps relieve pressure on your shoulders. A hook-and-eye closure in the back ensures you get the most secure fit. Available sizes: 34C — 42DDD

Available colors: 6

28 These Stretchy Boyshorts That Are So Butter-Soft Deep Touch Boyshorts (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you want full coverage around the hips and derriere, these boyshorts are the way to go. Made of an ultra-soft, stretchy fabric, the seamless underwear have a butter-soft feel. “These must be infused with magic- they are the single most comfortable underwear I own; the ones I have been searching forever for!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 6

29 The Everyday T-Shirt Bra With A Subtle Lace Trim Maidenform Pure Comfort Wireless T-Shirt Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Completely wireless, this T-shirt bra offers just the right amount of support without digging into your skin. A subtle lace lining along the cups is a sweet, elegant detail, giving this bra a slightly elevated look. With a U-shaped back, the adjustable straps will stay firmly on your shoulders. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 6

30 A Set Of High-Waisted Briefs With An Athletic Look wirarpa High-Waisted Stretch Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a sky-high waist and full coverage throughout the back, these cotton briefs are seriously so comfortable. Light gray contrast lining around the leg holes and down the front gives them a slightly athletic vibe — and since the heathered waistband is so thick and stretchy, there’s no chance of them rolling down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 6

31 This Silky Smooth Bra With Elegant Lace Accents Bali Passion for Comfort Minimizer Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon The underwire on this bra is encased in silky smooth fabric, so it won’t dig into your skin as it lifts and supports your chest. Perfect for wearing underneath T-shirts and blouses, the bra securely hugs your bust without any noticeable seams or lines. A small lace accent above each cup gives this bra a sophisticated look. Available sizes: 32C — 44G

Available colors and patterns: 26

32 These Seamless Thongs With A Fierce Leopard Print Pattern VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Let your inner wild side out with these bold leopard print thongs. In this pack of five pairs, you get five different patterns, ranging from natural brown and gray to bright pink. Over 38,000 customers have given them a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, raving over their light and soft feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 7

33 A Lightweight, Wireless Bra With Just A Touch Of Lace Hanes Ultimate Wireless Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Available in solid shades as well as polka dots and florals, this wireless bra from Hanes will quickly become one of your go-to picks for everyday wear. It’s made of a soft, stretchy fabric, with just a touch of lace in between the cups. A hook-and-eye closure in the back ensures you get a perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 12

34 Some Playful Underwear With A Cheeky Cut FINETOO High-Cut Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Halfway between a bikini brief and a thong, these high-cut underwear have a cheeky fit in the back. They’re made out of a ribbed cotton that’s blended with spandex for stretch — not to mention, they’re covered in colorful stripes. For those who want something more basic, there’s an all-black option, as well. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 3