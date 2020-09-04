41 Comfortable Tops & Dresses That Look Good On Everyone & Are Under $35 On Amazon

When it’s time to update your wardrobe, you often have to choose between stylish and comfortable. Plus, throw in that not-so-little consideration of staying within your budget, and shopping can become tricky. Until now, that is. Thanks to Amazon, fashion and cost-effectiveness don’t have to be mutually exclusive. To help you sort through the myriad options available, here are 41 comfortable tops and dresses that look good on everyone.

The items on this list cover all sorts of style preferences. From mini dresses to maxi dresses and cotton button-down shirts to loose tops with flowing lantern sleeves, this list has something for everyone and every taste. What’s more, this list includes items for all seasons, many that are crazy popular, and there are even more than a few pieces that you can effortlessly pull off for both casual and formal events.

So, scroll on for dozens of gorgeous ways to update your wardrobe without going into debt and say hello to your latest go-to wardrobe staples. They're all cute and comfy, so you might just love wearing them as much as the fans on Amazon do. Best of all, every single item is under $35, and more than a few are less than $20.

1 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A Scalloped Hem Romwe Women's Plus Size Off The Shoulder Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This adorable off-the-shoulder dress will quickly become one of your favorite summer staples. It features a stretchy cinched waist and a hint of spandex to make it ultra comfy. Pair that with a hollowed-out scalloped hem and you’ve got a dynamite choice for your next night out or day around the city. Available sizes: 0X - 4X

2 This Lace-Trimmed Tunic Top With Lots Of Stretch VISLILY Womens Plus Blouse Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon “I really love this shirt, it fits very comfortably it can be worn for any occasion,” one reviewer wrote, and she’s not wrong. With the cute lace trim on the hem, this short-sleeve tunic top can be dressed up or down. The tunic is made from rayon, so it’ll keep you cool, and a touch of spandex gives it stretch. What’s more, there are more than a dozen colors and patterns to choose from, including florals. Available sizes: 14W - 28W

3 This Jersey Pullover With A Gorgeous Drape Amazon Brand Daily Ritual Women's Pullover Amazon $25 See On Amazon This rayon jersey pullover top drapes beautifully, and when paired with a dolman sleeve, this top is perfect for everything from errands to work from home chic to dinner with your bestie. Plus, this top is machine washable, and there are seven colors to choose from. Available sizes: XS - XXL

4 This Peplum Blouse In Beautiful Florals Romwe Floral Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pair this gorgeous peplum-waist blouse with jeans for a casual day or take advantage of the deep V-shaped neckline and belted waist to jazz up an outfit. Either way, it works. This polyester top comes in a huge assortment of vintage-inspired floral patterns. "I cannot express how much I adore this shirt," one fan wrote. Available sizes: 0X - 4X

5 This Button-Down Shirt That Feels Like It's Already Broken In Goodthreads Short-Sleeve Button-Front Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a button-down shirt that works for running weekend errands and office calls but is still so, so soft, consider this cotton-modal blend one. It’s lightweight, machine washable, and available in several colors and patterns, too. Available sizes: XS - XXL

6 This Updated T-Shirt That's Wrinkle-Resistant VISLILY Women's Plus Size T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This top is a comfy T-shirt that’s been punched up a notch or two. Made with a wrinkle-resistant blend of rayon and spandex, this relaxed-fit T-shirt hits at about the hips with a shirttail hem. Available in several color options, this shirt makes a great layering piece, or it can be worn alone. Available sizes: 14W - 26W

7 This Sheer Mesh Blouse With Elegant Embroidery SheIn Sheer Mesh Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon Decked out with pretty details like embroidered roses and ruffled sleeves, this sheer mesh peplum blouse is soft, stretchy, and perfect all year-round. Pair it with a cami and jeans for a casual lunch or dress it up for a more formal event. Available sizes: Large Plus - 3X Large Plus

8 This Fan-Favorite Button-Down That's Less Than $25 Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button Down Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon A long-sleeve button-down shirt is a classic that can be worn in a multitude of ways, and when you can do it for less than $25, that’s a real win. The shirttail hem and button cuff make this shirt great for casual wear; but when the need arises, you can tuck it in and throw a jacket over it for a more polished look. This shirt is 100% cotton, machine washable, and available in 14 colors and patterns. With a 4.3-star rating after more than 2,000 reviews, it is customer tested and approved. Available sizes: XS - XXL

9 This Puff-Sleeve Blouse That Comes In Dozens Of Colors SheIn Women's Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon This cute puff-sleeve blouse features a high rounded neckline, elasticized sleeves, and an elegant keyhole closure on the back. The fabric is also on the thicker side, so this would make a great transition piece for fall and spring. Plus, this top is available in more than two dozen vibrant colors. Available sizes: XXS - 3XL

10 This Tunic Dress With Cute Lantern Sleeves Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Even if this tunic dress is a last-minute decision, you’ll still look like a million bucks. This dress features a deep-V neckline and long lantern sleeves. It is lightweight and breathable, making it perfect for the summer months and for layering when it gets chilly outside.It also comes in dotted and gingham prints, along as a shorter-sleeved iteration. Available sizes: S - XXL

11 This Short-Sleeve Mini Dress That's The Epitome Of Style Meets Comfort Hestenve Women's Short Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Style meets comfort with this short-sleeve mini dress. Made of 95% rayon, this dress is lightweight and breathable and features a loose A-line fit with pleating along the bust. Plus, it’s available in eight colors and is machine washable. Choose from a range of solids or leopard print. Available sizes: S - XL

12 This Maxi Dress That Can Go Casual Or Formal Yidarton Women's Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a belted-waist and split front, this maxi dress makes a dynamite addition to your wardrobe. Dress it down for a casual day or add a few eye-catching accessories for a more formal event. As one reviewer wrote: “The style is simple yet easy to accessorize.” This lightweight dress made of a stretchy cotton blend is available in several colors and patterns. Available sizes: XS - XL

13 This Charming Blouse With Mesh Inserts LookbookStore Women's V Neck Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon With features like a V-neck and bell sleeves with mesh panels, this charming loose-fitting blouse makes a great addition to any wardrobe. Equally suitable for work or play, this top is available in dozens of colors and patterns. Available sizes: S - XXL

14 This Baseball Tee That's A Home Run For Comfort Yskkt Womens Top with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon This 3/4-sleeve, baseball tee is a home run for stylish casualwear. Made with a hint of spandex, this slouchy tee is lightweight, breathable, and super comfy, but perhaps most importantly, it has pockets. This tee comes in several colors, and it is machine washable. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

15 This Buttery Soft Midi Dress That Feels Like A Million Bucks levaca Women's Casual Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $35 See On Amazon With soft buttery fabric, this striped midi swing dress feels amazing against your skin. The rayon-spandex blend keeps you cool and deep pockets push this one over the top. Plus, this dress is available in 20 colors and patterns ranging from florals to solids to stripes. Available sizes: S - XL

16 This Polka Dot Mini Dress That Has Plenty Of Ruffles To Go Around MITILLY Women's V Neck Polka Dot Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon The design elements on this loose-fitting polka dot mini dress include pockets (always important), 3/4-length sleeves, and, oh, and there’re plenty of ruffles to go around. This dress is lightweight and available in seven color options. At under $30, it's a great deal, too. Available sizes: S - XL

17 This T-Shirt With A Twist (Literally) Romwe Women's Front Twist Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cute cropped top has all the comfort of a plain tee with a little twist (see what I did there?). Made from 95% cotton with a dash of spandex, this top will keep you super comfy. One user noted, “Absolutely love this shirt. I usually don’t wear crop tops, but this one is very comfortable and not [too] short.” This tee is machine washable, and there are some really cute colors and patterns to choose from, including baby blue and camo. Available sizes: 0X - 4X

18 This Button-Down Midi Dress That's Too Cute To Miss Angashion Women's Button Down Swing Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This button-down midi dress is so cute and versatile. Made with a comfy poly-cotton blend, this dress features adjustable straps, two front pockets, and adorable buttons down the front. Best of all, you can choose from more than 30 colors and patterns including solids and polka dots. Available sizes: S - XXL

19 This Ruffle-Sleeve Swing Dress That's Dressy & Casual Nemidor Women's Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from stretchy jersey material, this swing dress is an easy go-to that features pull-over styling, cute ruffled sleeves, and everyone’s favorite design element: pockets. This dress is machine washable, so it’s even easy to care for, and it’s available in 11 colors and patterns. Available sizes: 14 Plus - 26 Plus

20 This Maxi Dress That's Available In Tons Of Prints YESNO Women Casual Swing Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This empire waist, printed maxi dress gets top marks for casual style. Made from 100% cotton, this dress will keep you cool and breezy, and to make things even easier, you can wash it on the gentle cycle (just be sure to line dry). This dress comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns. So many, in fact, that a few reviewers have noted that they purchased more than one. Available sizes: XS - 5XL

21 This Sleeveless Top That Makes A Great Year-Round Basic MIHOLL Womens Casual Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sleeveless waffle-knit top makes a nice addition to your wardrobe as a year-round basic. Wear it alone when the weather warms up or layer it in colder months. This loose-fitting tank top is made from polyester and spandex blend, so it’s breathable and lightweight, and the twist detail makes it anything but ordinary. This top is available in a ton of colors as well as a long-sleeve version. Available sizes: S - XXL

22 This Ruched Mini Dress With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews BTFBM Women's Short Sleeve Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a ruched waist and tulip hem, this T-shirt dress is a notch above while keeping all the comfiness. Equally perfect alone or paired with a chunky cardigan, this dress is a must-have basic that is available in several colors and patterns, and the poly-cotton blend makes it super easy to care for. If you’re still on the fence, it may be worth noting that this dress is a hit on Amazon with thousands of five-star reviews. One reviewer wrote: “I got so many compliments from my friends when I wore this on a night out with a jacket and boots! It’s a great piece to dress up with accessories and is super adorable on its own with flip flops for a relaxed summer look.” Available sizes: S - XL

23 This V-Neck Blouse That's High On Style For Less Than $25 AlvaQ Women V Neck Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon A gorgeous V-neck chiffon blouse on Amazon for less than $25, who knew? This little gem is high on style with voluminous balloon sleeves. Dress it up or dress it down, there’s plenty of wiggle room. Choose from 16 colors. Available sizes: S - XXL

24 That Relaxed T-Shirt Dress That's A Comfy Essential MOLERANI Women's Loose Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon A loose-fitting T-shirt dress is a no-brainer for everything from errands to a casual outing. This dress is available in tons of colors and patterns, and with more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2-star rating, it's customer tested and approved. Available sizes: XS - XXXL

25 This Comfy Short-Sleeve Blouse That Makes A Statement BMJL Women's Short Sleeve Soft Blouse Amazon $17 See On Amazon This top is a chic but casual piece that will definitely make a statement. Available in an assortment of prints from animal to camo, this short-sleeve blouse is anything but boring. Made from 100% polyester, this top is lightweight and breathable, and you can choose between a crewneck or asymmetrical style. Available sizes: XS - XXL

26 This Effortless Mini Dress That Comes In Gorgeous Colors & Patterns Women's Beach Party Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a tulip hem and tie waist, this short-sleeve mini dress is a stellar addition to any collection. The polyester-spandex blend ensures maximum comfort, and the four available colors and patterns are so gorgeous, it might be hard to choose just one. Available sizes: XL- 3XL

27 This Maxi Dress That Also Works As A Beach Cover-Up TheMogan Casual Beach Maxi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This maxi dress pairs with just about anything and is so comfy, it screams nap dress. It's equally suitable as a casual beach cover-up or dressed up with some chic jewelry. The soft jersey drapes beautifully, and the V-neck styling and pockets round out its list of great features. This dress is available in a ton of colors, it fits true to size, and it’s machine washable. Available sizes: M - 3XL

28 This Swingy Cami Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down SheIn Women's Backless Cami Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon With an empire waist, crossover front, and adjustable straps, this backless cami dress will probably end up being a favorite. This dress is a poly-spandex blend, and it’s the perfect blank canvas for dressing up or down. Choose from an assortment of nine colors and patterns. Available sizes: XL Plus - 4XL Plus

29 This Easy-To-Wear Pleated Dress With Pockets HAOMEILI Swing Dress With Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pleated dress is simple, but it packs a punch. The casual style includes a knee-length skirt and rounded neckline, and don’t forget those super-fun pockets. This dress is made from a rayon-spandex blend, so it’s lightweight. What’s more, it’s available in some great on-trend patterns and colors. Available sizes: L - 5XL

30 This V-Neck Button-Down Dress With Plenty Of Stretch OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from 95% cotton, this button-down skater dress is breathable and comfy for all-day wear, and with a smidge of spandex thrown in, it’ll still look fresh and be comfortable by dinner. This dress is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns. Available sizes: S - XXL

31 This Midi Dress That Comes In Fun Patterns Nemidor Women's Summer Casual Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon With it’s fit-and-flare design, this midi dress offers up a tried and true silhouette in fresh colorways and fun patterns. For every occasion, casual or formal, this dress might be your new favorite. This dress has a little bit of stretch; it’s machine washable, oh, and pockets. Available sizes: 14 Plus - 26W

32 A Chic Knit Dress That's Machine Washable Amazon Brand Lark & Ro Women's Fit And Flare Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This simple but chic knit dress features a rounded neck with fit and flare styling and 3/4 sleeves. It’s available in an assortment of colors and patterns, and it’s machine washable to boot. Available sizes: XS - XXL

33 A Dress With A Tie Waist You Can Wear Multiple Ways PRETTYGARDEN Women's Belted Dress with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon This adorably stylish dress lets you tie it in the back or tie it in the front, wear it slightly off the shoulder or not, the choice is yours. This dress also features cute lantern sleeves. It’s available in a wide range of colors, and the poly-cotton blend is machine washable. Check, check, and check. Available sizes: S - XL

34 These Racerback Tank Tops With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Epic MMA Gear Flowy Racerback Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a cotton-polyester blend and racerback straps, you'll probably want to throw these tank tops on every day, and with thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, it looks like other customers are right there with you. One reviewer commented: "I love these tops!! Perfect for workout or just casual wear!" Available sizes: XS - 4XL

35 This Surplice Dress That Gets An A+ For Easy Care Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a crossover V-neck and fit and flare design, this dress is a great combination of style and comfort. This surplice dress is machine washable, so that’s an A+ for easy care. Choose from four colors. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

36 This Tank Swing Dress That's So Effortless Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tank swing dress features a scoop neckline and easy drape for days when your wardrobe is the last thing you need to worry about. Made from rayon, this tank dress is lightweight, machine washable, and available in solids as well as patterns from florals to dots. Available sizes: XS - XXL

37 These Tank Tops That Are Great For Workouts & Beyond icyzone Workout Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These sweat-wicking workout tanks look as cute in the middle of your workout as they do when you're running errands. Designed to deliver maximum comfort, these tanks feature exaggerated armholes, racerbacks, and they’re sewn with flat-lock seams to minimize chafing. These tanks are sold as three-packs in an assortment of colors. Available sizes: XS - XL

38 This Boho Maxi Dress That Won't Wrinkle MakeMeChic Women's Boho Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This long flowy maxi dress is next-level comfort. With a wide V-neck and pockets, this one will certainly be worn on repeat. This dress is super stretchy, so it doesn’t wrinkle easily, and it’s available is a ton of fun patterns. Available sizes: XS - XL

39 This Short-Sleeve Blouse With Polka Dots & Bows Romwe Womens Plus Size Polka Dot Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a deep V-neck, flutter sleeves, and an adorable bow, this short-sleeve blouse makes a stylish addition to your wardrobe. Not to mention the fit-and-flare shape works for work or play. This top is available in 16 fun patterns, and a few long-sleeve options as well. Available sizes: 1X - 4X

40 This $16 Cotton Halter Top That's Perfect For Layering LouKeith Womens Halter Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon This sleeveless halter top makes a great layering piece, and when the weather warms up, it’s pretty perfect on its own. Made of 95% cotton and just a touch of spandex, this top is super soft, ultra-comfy, and lightweight. Choose solid colors, stripes, tie-dye prints, and more. Available sizes: XS - XXL