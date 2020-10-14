Shopping
Calvin Klein's Iconic Logo Bra Is Just $17 On Amazon Right Now
Shop the best lingerie deals, here.
Amazon Prime Day was pushed from July to October this year, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, but it’s finally here — and is not disappointing. For two days only (Oct. 13 and 14) you can shop some of the deepest discounts on everything from a coffee maker to a pair of classic blue jeans, Apple Air Pods and silk midi skirts alike. And it's the perfect time to stock up on Amazon Prime Day lingerie deals.
Let's be honest: there is little more fun than shopping for lingerie. And, for what it’s worth, that can mean the ultra-daring lace boyshorts or the unlined cotton bralettes alike. There’s something so indulgent when it comes to selecting the pieces of your wardrobe so few will see. And, aside from the most impractical of lingerie designs, you still want to remain comfy, be it while you’re wearing a pair of silk tap shorts and a matching camisole or plain old cotton briefs.
Ahead, find the best deals on lingerie, straight from the final 24 hours of Amazon Prime Day. You can shop for that cotton Calvin Klein bra for those errand-running days, indulge in a lace Kiki de Montparnasse lace underwire style for the mornings (or evenings) you’re looking for a little pick-me-up, or slip into a silk pajama set to feel the ultimate in at-home luxury. No matter what your style, there’s something for you ahead.