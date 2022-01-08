Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 30 Sexy Things That Are So Clever

Sexiness isn't just about getting lucky, it can also be a state of mind. There are some obvious things that can make you feel a little spicy, like some liquid lipstick, high heels, or new panties, but there are other things that are a little less obvious that can boost your mood – or set the mood.

It's no surprise that Amazon is full of sexy things you can buy for cheap, but you may be surprised to learn that it's full of surprisingly sexy things. A sports bra that you can wear on date night or to the club? Strip lights that you can sync with your favorite playlist? Yep, these things exist. And Amazon shoppers confirmed that they're worthy of your hard-earned dollars with high ratings, rave reviews, and helpful tips with how to use these products to their full potential.

Make your bed with fancy sheets, change the color of the lights in your home, and wear a strappy sports bra around town. Keep scrolling through our list of these 30 sexy clothing items, household goods, and beauty products that are so clever, and you'll be surprised by how these small things can make you feel like a million bucks.

1 These Pasties That Offer Similar Lift To A Real Bra Hiramex Silicone Lifting Breast Pasties Petals Amazon $13 See On Amazon Certain dresses or tops don’t look good with a traditional bra, which is where these silicone lifting breast petals come in handy. Available in pink, tan, and vanilla shades, the cotton petals cover your nips while an additional piece of adhesive keeps your breasts lifted. They’re comfortable and discreet, as one reviewer pointed out. “I love these things. They have the ‘Lifting Tabs’ on them that make them more than just nipple covers. The adhesive is a very strong grade because I've worn these in a hot sweaty club and on the beach and they didn't slip at all,” a happy buyer wrote.

2 These Lacy Little Thigh Bands That Happen To Prevent Chafing Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands Amazon $20 See On Amazon There are plenty of anti-chafing solutions out there, but none are as cheeky or fashionable as these lacy elastic thigh bands. The nylon-blend bands protect your thighs from rubbing together when wearing dresses or skirts, and stay in place with two rows of non-slip silicone on the inside. These bands have over 8,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you know you won’t be embarrassed to let them peek out from beneath your hem or let them show while you’re undressing. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 17

3 These Silky Smooth Sheets That Are Like “Sleeping On Air” Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets, Queen Size (4-Piece) Amazon $32 See On Amazon These satin sheets will make you feel like royalty. Not only are they gentler on your hair and skin than traditional cotton, they’re also way softer and cool to the touch. One reviewer likened these to “sleeping on silky air.” And with how elegant they look, you’ll want to wrap yourself up in these deep pocket, 400 thread count sheets every single night — whether you bring a friend along is up to you.

4 These Bra Clips That Add Support And Keep Your Straps Hidden Razor Clips Bra Strap Clips Amazon $7 See On Amazon With these bra strap clips, you can wear your favorite bra with any top. It transforms any standard bra into a racerback, keeping the straps hidden in place underneath your shirt. It’s completely height-adjustable, easy to put on yourself, comfortable, and discreet to wear. Plus, according to one reviewer, these clips add extra support. “Who would have thought how a little piece could do so much?! These can, at first look, be confusing. But I promise, that they are easy to use and work with a variety of bras,” the five-star reviewer wrote. “Once on and in position, they help your breasts feel more supported and give a little extra cleavage. The first day they came in, I wore one all day. The next day, I put on a bra without it and immediately wondered why my bra didn't feel as supportive.”

5 A Trio Of Flameless Candles For Some Soft, Ambient Lighting YFYTRE Led Flameless Candles Amazon $27 See On Amazon These LED flameless candles are here to rescue you from the pain of harsh, overhead lighting. They’ll provide some soft, warm lighting that’s perfect for mood-setting, and you can turn them on and off with the touch of a button. The set of three have amassed a 4.6-star rating on Amazon because they flicker like real candles with a moving wick and come in gorgeous amber jars. Because they’re battery-operated and remote controlled, you don’t have to worry about them burning the house down while you’re, ahem, busy.

6 These Booty-Snatching Leggings That Have 19,000 Five-Star Reviews A AGROSTE High-Waisted Ruched Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon I’m sure you’ve seen these TikTok-famous ruched leggings before, and for good reason: They’re extremely comfortable and will make your butt look amazing. The scrunch of the back seam gives you the lift you’ve been looking for, and the texture fabric adds shape and dimension. These stretch and conform to the body, making you look like a star, even if you’re just lounging around the house.

7 A Lightweight Body Oil That Moisturizes Your Skin Quickly Neutrogena Lightweight Body Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon This body oil from Neutrogena has over 16,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.8-star average rating. Why? The lightweight, moisturizing sesame-based formula glides onto the body and absorbs quickly, leaving you with silky smooth skin and lasting hydration that doesn’t feel sticky or heavy. Add this lightly fragranced product to your bath water while you soak, apply to damp skin after showering, or use it as a massage oil for some sensual fun.

8 A 4-Pack Of Cute Undies That Offer Leakproof Protection During Your Period Intiflower Lace Period Underwear Amazon $27 See On Amazon You deserve to feel good, even when you’re on your period. These lace period underwear are here to help: They can replace your typical period products, replacing one to two tampons worth of blood. The leak-proof, breathable, moisture-wicking fabric feels way more comfortable than a bulky pad, and they’re plenty stretchy. so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style or function.

9 This Handmade Vase That Pays Homage To The Feminine Form Fatty Bee Body Vase Female Form Amazon $17 See On Amazon Feel free to show off those flowers from your boo in this handmade female form vase, which is the perfect piece of sensual hippie chic home decor. Available in two sizes and three colors, this eye-catching piece adds a certain je ne sais quoi to any room. The smaller size is just under five inches tall, while the larger size is almost eight inches tall and fits a few more blooms. This sturdy, fun vase has earned a stellar 4.7-star rating on Amazon with happy reviewers even calling it “empowering.”

10 This Breathable Sports Bra With Strappy Flair icyzone Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon A strappy sports bra that can take you from the gym to the bedroom in 10 seconds flat is exactly the kind of sports bra I’m on board with. Made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that contours to your body, this bra has criss-crossing fabric in the back and full coverage in the front with removable cups. It’s slightly longer than your average sports bra, so you can wear it on its own or let the straps peek out from the top of your shirt.

11 These Sleek Satin Pillowcases That Have Over 160,000 Five-Star Reviews Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only do these satin pillowcases help prevent your hair from becoming frizzy and tangled, they’ll also add a certain grandeur to your bedspread — just trust the 162,000 five-star reviews. You and anyone sharing your bed are in for a night of luxury on these sleek and seductive pillowcases, each of which comes with an envelope closure. The breathable soft satin will make you feel like you’re in a hotel, and because these come in 22 different colors, you’re going to want to buy multiples.

12 This Supportive One-Shoulder Sports Bra That Doubles As Athleisure Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Yes, it’s technically a sports bra, but you could easily get away with wearing this one shoulder bra as a going out top too. With cool-to-the-touch, sweat-wicking fabric and a collarbone cutout that shows off just a little cleavage, this bra is comfortable and supportive enough for low-impact workouts, but it still has a tantalizing athleisure-inspired look. The strap is on the left side and it comes in 13 colors, from classic black and gray to fiery red and yellow.

13 These Color-Changing Light Bulbs That Create A Vibe Of Their Own Sengled Color Changing Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These color changing smart light bulbs set the mood for any occasion — and I mean any occasion. Baby, lock them doors and turn the lights to ambient blue, purple, pink, or all of the above: There are 16 million adjustable colors to choose from. Connect to your Alexa or Google Home for voice control, or use the corresponding Sengled Home app to power the lights on and off, adjust the brightness and colors, and set timers, routines, and schedules as needed.

14 This Booty-Lifting Lotion That Smells Like A Vacation SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon SOL DE JANEIRO’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is one of my all-time favorite body lotions to use, especially if I’m getting ready for date night. Not only does it smell like a sensual tropical paradise, its proprietary blend of caffeine-rich guarana, cupuaçu butter (a Brazilian fruit related to the cacao family), açaí oil, and coconut oil helps smooth and perk up the skin, leaving it visibly tighter and moisturized with a subtle glow. And what could be sexier than the fact that it’s vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and has sustainably sourced ingredients? It’s no surprise this has over 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

15 A 2-Pack Of Strappy Sheer Undies That Look So Expensive Iris & Lilly Mesh Brazilian Knickers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This two-pack of mesh Brazilian knickers show off your, ahem, assets, with sheer lace fabric and peek-a-boo cutouts in the back. The devil is in the details, because these undies have tiny bows on both sides, scallops along the edges, and a Swiss dot print throughout. They’re available in two classic, flirtatious colors, cherry red and black, and have a low-rise silhouette finished with elastic trim for comfort.

16 A Vented Bra That Keeps You Cool Even During The Hottest Workouts SEASUM Seamless Longline Sport Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon A wise man once said “It’s getting hot in here, so take off all your clothes.” We can make a safe assumption that Nelly wasn’t talking about this seamless longline sports bra, which is made from sweat-wicking polyester and has a laser-cut mesh back that’s super breathable and super saucy. Ideal for all kinds of workouts, this pullover bra also has removable pads so you have support when you need it.

17 An Exfoliating, Moisturizing Sugar Scrub That Gives You Smoochable Lips Handmade Heros Ultra Sexy Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon The elements can take a toll on your lips, so keep them “soft as a baby’s bottom” as one reviewer put it, with this coconut oil-infused lip scrub. The 100% natural, vegan scrub gently exfoliates, removing dead skin from chapped lips to make them smooth, irresistible, and ready for balm or lipstick. It contains emulsifying sugar, almond oil, vitamin E, and other moisturizing ingredients as well as a sweet, coconut scent.

18 This Strappy Bodysuit That Is Easy-To-Wear & Absolutely Show-Stopping Verdusa Strappy Backless Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon One of the sexiest and most underrated parts of your body to show off, in my humble opinion, is your back. This strappy backless bodysuit will help you in that pursuit: Dual cami straps and a scoop neck keep things business in the front, while an open-back criss-crossing strap design brings the party in the back. This eye-catching bodysuit has over 3,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, with happy reviewers noting this garment is surprisingly stretchy and comfy.

19 A Lightweight Sports Bra With Mesh Paneling & Adjustable Hooks Yvette High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon It can be hard to find well-fitting bras for larger chests that still make you feel confident and cute, but this high-impact sports bra seems to nail it all. It offers more lift than your average sports bra, and has mesh paneling throughout with a hook and eye closure in the back for adjustment and support. One reviewer wrote: “I needed a bra to actually cover all of my girls, and that didn’t make me sad to look at when I took off my top. Comfort was a big priority as well and I this line of sports bras do that. They actually cover/support and can look really cute for who ever you wear cute bras for.”

20 These Steamy Shower Melts That Offer Aromatherapeutic Goodness Sleepytime Shower Steamers with Lavender Amazon $21 See On Amazon Aromatherapy can be surprisingly sensual. These sleepytime shower steamers are packed with lavender and roman chamomile essential oils that dissolve in the steam of the shower, leaving you clear-headed, calm, and ready for what’s next. No artificial fragrances to be found, just soothing scents to unwind your mind, as one reviewer happily found. “I’ve ordered these lavender shower bombs at least four or five times and I have yet to be disappointed. They smell heavenly, like legit lavender. They last a good amount of time yet not so long that you’re forced to either stand in your shower longer or just throw the rest away,” they wrote. “These lavender bombs and a nice hot shower are the perfect combo after a stressful week dealing with spouse, work, and kiddos.”

21 These LED Strip Lights That Can Sync To Music Daybetter Led Strip Lights 100ft (2 Rolls of 50ft) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These LED strip lights have app-controllable features and a remote, so you can change your room’s mood no matter where you are. These Bluetooth lights come in two rolls of 50 feet and can be adhered under your bed, around the border of your ceiling, under cabinets, or anywhere else that could use a little spice. You can even sync these best-selling lights to music, so you’ll look extra high tech and thoughtful the next time you bring a date home.

22 These Champagne Glasses That Are Impossible To Break TOSSWARE POP Unbreakable Drink Flute (12-count) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nothing spoils the mood quite like shattering the wine glass your date so thoughtfully poured for you. Luckily, there’s no risk of that with these unbreakable drink flutes, which are made from crystal clear, BPA-free plastic and have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. With interlocking rounded rims, these reusable glasses have the convenience of solo cups and the elegance of champagne flutes.

23 The Popular Mascara That Gives You Long, Voluminous Lashes With One Coat Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon Love the look of false lashes, but hate peeling them off at the end of the night? Join the 48,000-plus five-star Amazon reviewers and try the Maybelline Sky High mascara. It gives length, volume, and lift, all in a lightweight, ophthalmologist-approved formula. Every lash can achieve its full potential, and the waterproof formula will stay in place through anything without flaking, smearing, or smudging.

24 This Hardworking Duo That Gets Rid Of Ingrown Hairs Fur Ingrown Concentrate + Finger Mitt Amazon $28 See On Amazon The Fur ingrown concentrate and finger mitt set is a two-step process that contains natural, lightweight ingredients that help prevent ingrown hairs, soothe the skin, and make hair grow back finer. Use the mitt in the shower three to five times a week anywhere your body grows hair to exfoliate and smooth your skin, and follow up with use of the ingrown concentrate oil on irritated skin as needed. This product really works, too. Just take the words of this happy reviewer: “I've tried EVERYTHING to clear the skin and redness down there — scrubs, moisturizers, tend skin, etc. Nothing was helping...I wish I got this months ago!” they wrote. “I've been applying the oil once in the morning and once at night because of how bad my skin is, and I can already see a huge difference. The scars are lightening, and ingrown hairs are popping up from places I didn't know I had them. The bottle is small, but a little goes a long way.”

25 A Faux Fur Rug That Is *So* Plush Gorilla Grip Thick Fluffy Faux Fur Washable Rug Amazon $62 See On Amazon To me, few things are sexier than good taste. This fan favorite fluffy faux fur throw rug adds style and elegance to any home: The 2-inch high fur adds plushness and warmth and there are over 250 color and size combinations to suit any room. It’s durable with a non-slip rubber backing, and you can easily toss this it in the washing machine or vacuum as needed for cleaning.

26 A Sensual Sleeveless Unitard That You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere Amilia Sleeveless Unitard Amazon $20 See On Amazon This one-piece sleeveless unitard is risqué in all the right ways. Form-fitting from head to toe, this jumpsuit hugs your body and looks great layered or on its own. The 6,000 happy five-star reviewers report that it’s made from a soft, satin-like fabric, and that it’s easy to pull on and style with a wide variety of looks.

27 These Romantic Twinkly Curtain Lights With 54,000 Five-Star Reviews Twinkle Star Window Curtain Amazon $20 See On Amazon Spend a romantic evening under the stars with your lover – and by under the stars, I mean this twinkle star window curtain. They’re waterproof and suitable for indoor or outdoor use and cast a warm, white light for an evening you’ll remember forever. These Amazon shopper favorite lights have eight different modes, including waves, sequential, twinkling and constantly on.

28 A Clever Bra Attachment That Lets You Wear Standard Bras With Low Back Tops Maidenform Plus Size Low Back Bra Converter Amazon $10 See On Amazon So your most trustworthy bra doesn’t fit underneath your favorite backless dress: Try this clever low back bra converter. It snaps into the existing hooks of your bra and wraps around your waist, keeping your chest supported and your bra out of sight. The fit is snug and completely adjustable, even for super low back tops and dresses, and it comes in both tan and black.

29 A Practically Invisible Push Up Bra Is Completely Strapless & Backless Niidor Adhesive Push up Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon You’ll be ready to wear any dress with this adhesive push up bra underneath. The front clasp will give you the lift you need, while the adhesive silicone stays in place and fits seamlessly under backless, strapless, off-the-shoulder, and halter dresses. This bra has over 13,000 five-star reviews, with one happy shopper writing: “It sticks so well and is completely invisible, even under the clingiest shirts I own. Another huge bonus is the nipple covers! I have used many different types over the years and have found that the silicone ones can sometimes look ‘puffy’ under certain shirts. No thank you. These covers are thin and, again, can not be seen under clingy clothes at all. They really come in handy if you know you will be outside and run the risk of sweating off your bra since the nipple covers do not have that issue.”