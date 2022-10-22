Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Cheap Shoes With Near-Perfect Reviews

The right pair of shoes can instantly elevate an outfit — and no, I’m not just talking about high heels. Whether it’s a pair of lightweight sneakers, elegant ballet flats, or chunky ankle boots, adding some new kicks to your wardrobe is an easy way to breathe life into your go-to ensembles. And thanks to Amazon, finding budget-friendly shoes with near-perfect reviews is ridiculously easy.

No matter how cute the shoe is, I’m not interested unless it’s also comfy. Luckily, all my picks below emphasize comfort just as much as style — like these faux leather loafers that come in every color under the rainbow and these retro-inspired lace-up Oxfords with platform soles. Ready to find your dream pair of shoes? These popular, chic shoes are waiting for you to try them on — and perhaps the best part? They won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

1 These Retro-Inspired Oxfords With Platform Soles DADAWEN Lace-Up Oxfords Amazon $36 See On Amazon Designed with brogue accents along the faux leather uppers, these lace-up Oxford shoes have a delightfully retro look. They have a soft lining on the inside, along with non-skid rubber outsoles that make them great for walking around. Not to mention, they add about an inch to your height — great for those who want the extra boost without wearing heels. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 11

2 Some Feather-Light Running Sneakers You Can Slip On & Off TIOSEBON Lightweight Running Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon While taking a jog or a brisk walk, the last things you want to be thinking about is what you’re wearing on your feet. That’s why these slip-on sneakers are such a great option — they have breathable, flexible knit uppers with elastic laces that won’t come untied. The memory foam insoles and ultra-light outsoles won’t weigh down your feet. “It’s like walking on clouds!” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

3 A Pair Of Easygoing Low-Top Slides Soda Reign Low-Top Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ideal for running errands, walking to class, or traveling, these casual slip-on sneakers are just so versatile. They have durable rubber outsoles and smooth faux leather uppers with elastic panels on either side, making it easy to slide them on and off. Pair them with your go-to jeans and T-shirt combo, or add them to a flowy sundress. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

4 These Breathable Mesh Sneakers That Come In A Wide Array Of Colors TIOSEBON Walking Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon The lightweight mesh uppers on these sneakers give them a lightweight, breathable feel, making them perfect for walking long distances. These shoes have flexible outsoles, with a textured surface that grips the ground as you move. Convenient heel tabs allow you to quickly pull them on and off. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 36

5 The Lace-Up Canvas Sneakers With A Distressed Look Blowfish Malibu Fruit Sneaker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Featuring pre-distressed canvas uppers, these lace-up sneakers have a laid-back, casual vibe. But don’t worry, you don’t actually have to tie them up — the laces have knots on either end that keep them tethered in place. At the back of the heel, a cool woven panel adds an eclectic touch. “They are stylish and cute but more importantly they are COMFY,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 6

6 Some High-Top Mesh Shoes That Are A Little Like Socks Santiro Slip-On Athletic Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed with uppers that rise above the ankles like socks, these slip-on sneakers provide plenty of coverage and a modern look. Plus, the knit mesh material is super breathable — so sweaty feet are a non-issue. The chunky outsoles boast excellent shock absorption, allowing you to run, jump, and walk with ease. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

Available colors: 22

7 A Slip-On Athletic Sneaker That’s Elegant & Cute PUMA Adelina Sneaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a low-cut silhouette reminiscent of a ballet slipper, these sneakers manage to be both functional and elegant at the same time. They have lightweight mesh uppers, a soft foam lining, and flexible outsoles, making them incredibly comfortable. Elastic cross straps create a secure, supportive fit. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 22

8 These Waterproof Boots With Cozy Faux Fur Lining DKSUKO Classic Waterproof Snow Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cozy boots will keep your toes warm and dry, thanks to the waterproof uppers, flannel outer covers, and faux fur lining inside. Anti-slip rubber outsoles create traction as you walk on wet, slushy ground. “I have to say these boots are fabulous, especially for the price. they are comfy, and so much better than Uggs,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

9 Some Flexible Walking Sneakers With Extra-High Heel Collars Feethit Breathable Walking Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Designed with extra-high heel collars in the back, these lace-up sneakers prioritize comfort above all else. They’re still totally cute, however — they have mesh uppers with a cool knit pattern and crisp white outsoles. Wear them on a walk, on a jog, or simply on a coffee run. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 11

10 These Ultra-Comfy Dr. Scholl’s Slides Made From Recycled Materials Dr. Scholl's Luna Sneakers Amazon $45 See On Amazon Not only do these slide-on shoes live up to the optimal comfort level we’ve come to expect from the Dr. Scholl’s brand — they’re also made of recycled materials. The eco-conscious fabric is comprised of recycled plastic bottles, paired with memory foam insoles and rubber outsoles that provide plenty of support. “These are the best on the go shoes! They slip right on, are super cute, and are very comfy,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 6

11 A Pair Of Classic Slide-On Sneakers That Go With So Many Outfits Lugz Clipper Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Here’s a pair of slide-on sneakers with a classic aesthetic that goes with pretty much anything in your wardrobe. With canvas uppers, cushioned insoles, and textured rubber outsoles, the classic shoes can accompany you anywhere from the grocery store to a hangout with friends. Extra padding on the collar and tongue ensure your feet stay comfy all day long. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 22

12 Some Slip-On Shoes That Come In Lots Of Unique Styles Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneaker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Available in canvas, flannel, and faux snakeskin styles, these slide-on sneakers from Dr. Scholl’s allow you to incorporate a cool texture into your outfit. Cushioned insoles provide plenty of arch support, while a microfiber lining keeps your heels from becoming irritated on long walks. “Amazing shoes!! So comfy and CUTE.” raved one customer. Available sizes: 5.5 — 13 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 30

13 The Sleek Walking Shoe That Has An Airy, Cushioned Sole DOUSSPRT Slip-On Walking Shoe Amazon $34 See On Amazon Those who want an ultra-comfy walking shoe will find much to love in these slip-on sneakers. With sleek mesh uppers and air-cushioned outsoles, the shoes keep your feet supported as you walk long distances. Go for a neutral black or gray shade, or opt for a pop of color — these shoes come in bright blue, pink, and red hues. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 11

14 These Canvas Sneakers With A Cool, Beachy Vibe Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether or not you actually live near the beach, these canvas sneakers from Blowfish Malibu give off a cool, coastal vibe. In lieu of shoelaces, the slides have a set of elastic straps that expand and contract for a secure fit. They come in white, gray, and coffee brown, each with subtly distressed seams for a worn-in look. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

15 A Pair Of Lightweight Sneakers With Wedge Platforms DADAWEN Comfort Fashion Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon You shouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort for style, which is why these lace-up sneakers are so great — the cushioned insoles make them easy to stand in, while a wedge platform adds the chic factor. “They are so comfortable and they fit like they were made especially for me. I am in LOVE with them!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 4

16 Some Low-Top Sneakers You Can Wear With Jeans, Skirts & Dresses ZGR Canvas Low-Top Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Totally timeless, these classic low-top sneakers have thick laces and rounded rubber toes. While they look great with a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, they’re also a sure way to add a casual touch to a skirt or sundress. Plus, they come in so many fun colors — not to mention leopard print and rainbow tie-dye. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 24

17 These Quilted Slippers You Can Wear Indoors & Out KUBUA Quilted Slippers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a pair of house shoes or something you can take with you while camping, these quilted slippers fit the bill. They have a marshmallow-soft terry lining and durable rubber outsoles, keeping your feet cozy while protecting them from the outdoors. “Get these - for camping, cabin, road trips, walking the dog, dancing in the streets, etc. who cares, just get them!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 6 — 15

Available colors: 10

18 The Waterproof Duck Boots For Rain & Snow DKSUKO Duck Boots with Waterproof Zippers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Waterproof and hard-wearing, these duck boots stand up to rain, snow, and mud — perfect if you spend a lot of time out in the elements. The lace-up boots have sturdy rubber bases and vegan leather uppers, along with a faux fur lining that keeps your ankles cozy and warm. Convenient side zippers allow you to pull them on and off without undoing the laces. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 12

19 The Soft Walking Loafers That Come In 45 Colors VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Loafer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from butter-soft faux leather combined with durable rubber outsoles, these lightweight loafers are perfectly suited for walking — plus, they look super cute. Available in dozens of shades ranging from neutrals to vibrant hues, the shoes are also a great way to add a pop of color to any outfit. Choose from aqua blue, pistachio green, light pink, and more. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 45

20 These Knit Loafers You Can Dress Up Or Down Clarks Carly Dream Loafer Flat Amazon $55 See On Amazon What’s great about these knit loafers is that you can dress them up or down, depending on what you wear them with. Add them to trousers and a blazer for the office, or slip them on with jeans and a T-shirt on the weekends. Cushioned insoles make them wonderful to walk in — you can even ditch the socks. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 11

21 Some Soft Knit Ballet Flats From Skechers Skechers Knit Loafer Flat Amazon $55 See On Amazon While you may know Skechers for their sneakers, they also make a wonderful ballet flat with a breathable, soft knit upper. Memory foam insoles give the shoes a comfy, supportive feel, while textured rubber outsoles make them easy to walk in. They’re dressy enough for the office, but can also be styled down with jeans and a T-shirt. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 6

22 A Pair Of Laid-Back Loafers With Cute Lace-Up Details Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $39 See On Amazon While you may not have to actually tie these slide-on loafers, the elastic lace-up detail adds an easygoing touch. Featuring cotton canvas uppers and flexible foam outsoles, the lightweight sneakers are easy to pop on and off. They have an average score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after 41,000 ratings, so it’s clear that these shoes are a winner. Available sizes: 4 — 12 (wide sizes available)

Available colors: 29

23 These Sophisticated Faux Leather Heels With A Peep-Toe Design getmorebeauty Peep-Toe Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon When you want to kick your outfit up a notch, these peep-toe heels are the way to go. Designed with faux leather uppers, rubber outsoles, and adjustable ankle straps, the chic shoes are quite easy to walk in. The stiletto heels measure 4 inches, adding just the right amount of height. Wear them to weddings, cocktail parties, dates, and everything in between. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 9

24 Some Dramatic Platform Loafers With Metallic Details TINSTREE Platform Loafers Amazon $54 See On Amazon Looking for something a little different? These faux leather loafers are elevated (literally) by 2.5-inch platform heels and lug soles. Embellished with chunky, metallic chain details, the shoes add a funky touch to any outfit you pair them with. “Wow! The fit is comfy, the shoes are stylish, and I couldn’t ask for more,” wrote one happy customer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 17

25 The Slide-On Slippers That Feel Like Walking On Clouds BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon So many reviewers have compared wearing these slide-on slippers to “walking on clouds” — with thick 1.7-inch thick EVA soles, it’s easy to see where they’re coming from. Available in a wide range of colors, the foam shoes have a light texture that gives them a fabric-like appearance. They’re perfect for lounging, working from home, or running outside to grab the mail. Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

Available colors: 17

26 These Fuzzy Slippers That Are Peak Glamour Fur Story Open-Toe Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a luxurious pair of open-toe slippers — your feet will thank you. Piled high with wispy feathers on top, the fuzzy shoes keep your feet warm while the spongy, faux fur-covered insoles provide tons of comfort. Plus, textured outsoles prevent you from skidding on your floor. “I love walking in them, they don't shed, the fur is just the right amount of fluff,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

Available colors: 14

27 Some Cross-Band Slippers Made Of Plush Faux Fur Asverd Cross-Band Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These cross-band slippers keep your feet wrapped in warm, cozy faux fur, with sturdy outsoles that prevent you from slipping. The open-toe design prevents your feet from becoming overheated by allowing your skin to breathe. Not to mention, the cushioned padding creates cloud-like comfort as you walk. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 21

28 These Chic Chelsea Boots For Both Rainy & Dry Days Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon Made of waterproof rubber, these Chelsea boots are a stylish rainy-day shoe choice. Elastic side panels and heel tabs make it easy to pull them on and off. The rubber soles have a textured surface, so they grip the wet ground beneath your feet. Even when it’s not raining, you’ll find that these boots go with tons of outfits in your wardrobe. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 15

29 A Pair Of Insulated Boots That Stand Up To The Elements Mysoft Waterproof Winter Boot Amazon $44 See On Amazon Rain, snow, and wind are no match for these waterproof boots. With rubber bases, insulated uppers, and faux fur lining, the shoes protect your feet and calves from the elements while also keeping them toasty. The laces run from the ankle up to the top of the boot, securing tightly, so no moisture can get inside. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 6

30 Some Ultra-Cool Ankle Boots With Chunky Heels Soda Ankle Boots with Chunky Heels Amazon $40 See On Amazon With 3.5-inch heels, these ankle boots add a boost of height to your outfit — while also looking effortlessly cool. The uppers are made of faux leather, with elastic side panels that make sliding the boots on and off oh-so easy. For those looking for a matte finish, there are faux suede options available as well. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

31 Another Pair Of Ankle Boots With Laces Up The Front Soda Ankle Boots with Heels Amazon $38 See On Amazon These lace-up ankle boots have a slightly edgy vibe, thanks to the chunky heels and lug soles. Throw them on, and you may just feel like a rock star walking down the street. Don’t be deceived by the several rows of laces — a discreet zipper closure allows you to easily take them on and off with ease. “I'm not a person that wears heels. Ever! I can wear these all day and walk around. They are perfect,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 3

32 These Versatile Heels With Braided Straps N.N.G. Braided Heels Amazon $33 See On Amazon Great for pairing with both formal and casual ensembles, these heeled sandals are a versatile wardrobe staple. The woven faux leather straps securely hug your foot, resulting in a comfy fit. With a 2-inch heel, the shoes add just a little bit of height without being difficult to walk in. There are so many shades to pick from, including soft beige, emerald green, and rose pink. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 31