Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Comfy Shoes That Look Good With Almost Any Outfit & Are Under $40

Shocking absolutely nobody, sore feet are very much not a trend. Whether you're on an afternoon walk or gallivanting around town on a night out, the last thing you want are anything less than comfortable shoes. There’s definitely no shortage of styles online, and from this plethora of options I’ve narrowed down the must-haves.

I’ve searched for the perfect pairs that tick all the boxes: Cute, comfy, and with a price tag that won’t break the bank. Fashion meets function with each of the 30 pairs I’ve rounded up below. From Western-inspired ankle boots to loafers with over 20,000 reviews, keep scrolling for the comfiest shoes the Internet has to offer.

1 A Classic Ballet Flat You Won’t Want To Take Off Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $19 See On Amazon These ultra-lightweight faux leather flats are the perfect addition to any outfit for your next lunch date or office-ready look. They have an elasticated side that stretches easily to your foot. Featuring a soft topline and a faux suede microfiber lining, you’ll wear them from day to night. Available sizes: 5 — 8.5 (select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 38

2 These Western Heeled Booties You Could Walk Miles In TRENDSUP COLLECTION Suede Booties Amazon $38 See On Amazon These Western-inspired booties will be the comfiest things in your closet. The heel stands four inches, with a platform that measures .25 inches. The zipper has a decorative fringe pull tab, and the block heel design gives you extra stability when walking. Made of luxe-looking synthetic suede, nobody would suspect these were under $40! Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 10

3 A Knitted Slip-On Sneaker For Effortless Style Puxowe Slip On Flat Knit Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon Cute meets comfortable as soon as you slip on a pair of these scalloped knit sneakers. Crafted for maximum breathability, these Puxowe shoes were developed with 3D woven mesh that moves with your feet, and the highly elastic outsole is slip-resistant. Available sizes: 5.5 — 9 (select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 36

4 These Heeled Oxfords To Dress Things Up Odema Heeled Oxford Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon These faux leather Oxfords are easy to wear, with a menswear-inspired professional chicness. Featuring a heel just over two inches, this height gives you extra sturdiness. Plus, the cushioned pig leather insole guarantees you can wear them all day long while still being comfy. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 11

5 The Faux Leather Loafers With A Cult Following VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon With over 20,000 ratings, consider this your sign to purchase: The foolproof loafers you’ve been searching for are here. These top-rated shoes are crafted with genuine leather exteriors and a grippy rubber “pod” outsole. Reviewers raved about how “extremely comfortable” they were, confirming both their padded insoles and cushiony feel. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 27

6 Faux Suede Boots That Are UGG Lookalikes KRABOR Suede Snow Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether it’s the depths of winter — or summer with the AC blasting — I always like to have a good suede bootie on hand. These KRABOR ones are UGG lookalikes, only without breaking the bank. They feature thick, non-slip EVA outsoles, a faux fur lining thats skin-friendly, and a fun bow side design. Opt for these the next time you get a case of cold feet. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 4

7 An Active Sneaker With Maximum Breathability Feethit Breathable Walking Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon A foolproof shoe is a necessity whether you’re working out or running errands, and these Feethit sneakers are my go-to. The knitted mesh material ventilates the foot and guarantees breathability, while the long tongue design hugs your ankle. There’s a soft elastane heel for all-day wear — you need these immediately. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 12

8 These Wedge Sneaker Boots With A Sporty Look Athlefit Wedge Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon A wedge sneaker is the perfect option for the days you need to amplify an outfit without the fuss of a heel. These have a side zipper that not only add to the design, but also makes them easy to take on and off. The anti-slip rubber sole gives you maximum stability and, with nearly 20 colors available, you can match these with pretty much any look. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 18

9 A Super-Soft Knitted Ballet Flat Frank Mully Knit Ballet Flat Amazon $39 See On Amazon A ballet flat is always a good alternative if you want to sidestep the pain of high heels — but these flats in particular really redefine comfort. With an ultra-bendy rubber sole and a soft lining that ensures no skin chafing, these flats are also made with a knitted upper for a stretchy fit. Ideal for commuters or people who just hate heels, this foldable flat can be easily packed in your tote bag or suitcase. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 35

10 These Weather-Proof Chelsea Boots Asgard Chelsea Rain Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon Looking for a boot that’ll withstand the heaviest of rain while still being oh-so-stylish? Say hello to these rain boots. With a Chelsea silhouette and protective ankle shaft measuring nearly six inches, you’ll be elevated enough to skip the puddles while looking très chic. These boots also feature a lightweight feel and anti-slip traction. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 13

11 A High-Top Sneaker On Par With Converse ZGR Canvas High Top Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you don’t want to splash out on a new pair of Converse, these high-top sneakers are here to save you some cash. These ZGR lookalikes feature a similar ankle-height canvas design that laces right up the front, with crisp cap toes and white rubber soles. They’re even machine-washable if you step in a puddle, so they’re easy to keep looking new. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 18

12 A Platform Boot For Your Next Night Out Soda Chalet Lace up Ankle Boots Amazon $26 See On Amazon The classic silhouette of this Soda combat boot is complimented by a four-inch stacked heel and half-inch platform. Elevated meets edgy with the lace-up closure and an ultra-grippy sole. You can walk miles in these and your feet will still feel super-comfy. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

13 These Office-Appropriate Loafers Amazon Essentials Loafers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials just made a timeless loafer, and it’s under $30. Designed with a sleek silhouette, these loafers feature a soft folded-edge topline to ensure there’s no skin irritation. The six-millimeter memory foam insole makes these ideal for all-day wear, and the lightweight structure makes you feel like you aren’t wearing shoes at all. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5 (select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 12

14 The Combat Boots No Closet Is Complete Without Amazon Essentials Combat Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re wanting a boot that does absolutely everything, these Amazon Essentials combat boots should be your next purchase. They’re not only made from a leather-like material that feature a soft and smooth touch, they also come with five millimeters of latex and memory foam padding that make walking extra-comfy. Plus, a grippy sole for those slippery sidewalks, too. (You’re welcome.) Available sizes: 5—13

Available colors: 4

15 These Ultra-Comfy Walking Sneakers Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite walking shoe. These Skechers kick are fabricated with breathable mesh and feature a cushioned, raised sole. (A deal-maker for those of you on your feet for long periods of time.) Lightweight and flexible, these sneakers are an afternoon errand must-have. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 27

16 A Wedge Bootie For When You Can’t Commit To Heels DREAM PAIRS Lace Up Low Wedge Booties Amazon $33 See On Amazon An easy compromise between heels and flats? These wedge booties. Made of material that resembles suede, the opening measures nine inches for an easy time taking them on and off. There’s also a lace-up closure to hold your ankle securely and a 2.75-inch heel that gives you some dressier lift without resorting to actual stilettos. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 10

17 These Fur-Lined Clogs For A Cozy Day In Beslip Fur Lined Clogs Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re like me, a fur-lined clog is always an immediate add to cart. Water resistant with high-density memory foam cushions and a non-slip sole? I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that. These clogs are also stain-resistant, and you can wipe them clean for easy maintenance. Available sizes: 4.5 — 14

Available colors: 13

18 These Cabin-Chic Hiking Boots CLIFFS BY WHITE MOUNTAIN Duena Boots Amazon $55 See On Amazon Durable, warm, and extremely comfortable — if you need a reliable pair of shoes, these boots by White Mountain will definitely tick all your boxes. The cushioned insole and sweater-lined ankle trim make for the perfect cool-weather pair. The icing on top is fleece fold-down lining for an ultra-cozy feel and high-traction outsoles that’ll go wherever your day takes you. Available sizes: 6 — 11 (select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 15

19 The White Sneaker That’ll Never Fail You Adokoo Faux Leather Lace-Up Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon A crisp, clean white sneaker? Music to my ears. Strut your stuff in the most classic sneaker your closet will see. Made of faux leather material for easy cleaning, these sneakers have a high-quality rubber outsole that’ll give you some extra bounce. Oh, and not to mention a thick outer-lining, which means they’re more durable than most sneakers and they’ll stay in tip-top shape for far longer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

20 The Not-Your-Average Ballet Flat Jessica Simpson Mandayss Ballet Flats Amazon $39 See On Amazon These Jessica Simpson shoes have the appearance of a traditional ballet flat — but better. The elasticized strap, wrapped in a criss-cross design, holds the ankle secure while adding an elegant detail. And as if it couldn't get any better, they also have memory foam midsoles. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 7

21 These Buckled Boots For An Edgy Look GLOBALWIN Mid Calf Dress Boots Amazon $39 See On Amazon These boots look like they should cost at least three times the price-tag. Runways have been debuting this luxe silhouette season after season, and now you can get in on this trend for a fraction of the cost. Made with vegan leather, these boots feature a hidden zipper, anti-slip soles, and two buckles for a moto-inspired look. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 12

22 Some Lightweight Running Sneakers For Your Next Workout INZCOU Lightweight Running Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon INZCOU’s running shoes feel lighter than a feather. They’re made of highly elastic woven net fabric that lets your feet breathe while still keeping them cool and dry. The non-slip sole makes these safe to use after rainy weather and the grippy bottoms ensure the perfect amount of traction. Wear them to the gym, a casual office, or simply running errands, and feel the bliss for yourself. Available sizes: 5.5 — 14

Available colors: 25

23 These Slip-On Loafers That Go With Everything Bruno Marc Slip-On Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re in need of an every day shoe that goes with every thing in your closet, I’ve got you covered with these Bruno Marc slip-on loafers. They’re made of 100% canvas for a lightweight feel (each shoe only weighs 6.7 ounces!) and are machine-washable for easy maintenance. You can adjust the elastic shoelaces for your ideal fit, and they have durable foam outsoles. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

24 A Chunky Heeled Boot That’s Comfy and Cute Soda Glove Chunky Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $27 See On Amazon Who said heels had to be uncomfortable? Not Soda. Debuting a half-inch platform that adds some extra stability and an elastic side panelling that makes them easy to slip on and off, you could walk miles in these chunky heeled boots. Pair these with your go-to jeans or a dress for your next outfit out. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

25 A Slip-On Statement Sneaker LUCKY STEP Air Cushion Fashion Sneakers Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you're a sneaker lover but want a dressier option, these LUCKY STEP shoes are for you. The gold hardware on these lightweight kicks sports a chunky chain design that elevates any outfit. The sock-like design hugs your ankle securely (and is easy to slip into) while the mesh material gives feet maximum breathability. Buy these now, and then thank me later. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 30

26 These Rhinestone Ballet Flats For Some Extra Sparkle DREAM PAIRS Sole-Shine Rhinestone Ballet Flats Amazon $36 See On Amazon For occassions that require a little glitz and glam, these eyecatching rhinestone flats are made with an ultra-flexible rubber sole and feature a latex cushioned footbed for extreme comfort. Any outfit is a (sparkly) statement outfit when you wear these. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 4

27 These Timeless Quilted Rain Boots Litfun Mid Calf Rain Boots Amazon $26 See On Amazon Fashion with a side of function? Coming right up. These quilted rain boots are the epitome of chic. The waterproof material keeps any moisture out and the heel (which measures a little over one inch) elevates you above the puddles. Their height hits right at your calf and the 12-inch opening is designed to make it easy to take these on and off. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

Available colors: 5

28 The Canvas Lace-Up Sneakers You’ll Wear Everywhere Amazon Essentials Shelly Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Listen up, if your closet doesn’t include a pair of these canvas sneakers yet — run to Amazon ASAP. They’re 100% cotton canvas, so they feel super-soft to slide into, and the laces hold your foot snug all day. Available in five neutral tones, these are a definite wardrobe staple. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

29 These Cozy Shearling-Lined Slippers Jessica Simpson Moccasins Amazon $26 See On Amazon Let it be known that, the moment you put these Jessica Simpson moccasins on, you won’t want to wear anything else. These cozy house shoes have an anti-slip, sueded sole for soft grip and are machine-washable so you can keep them feeling fresh. The best part is they have memory foam insoles, so they basically form to your foot with each step. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 8