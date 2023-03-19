Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Weird But Genius Bras & Underwear

If you’re like me, there’s nothing more thrilling than finding the perfect underwear. A good bra and panty set can go a long way, whether they match or not. And, considering that they’re the first things you put on every day, I’m constantly on the hunt for the best of the best.

I’ve searched high and low for genius underwear— and, let me tell you, I think I’ve curated the line-up you didn’t know you needed. Here’s 30 of Amazon’s most functional underwear that your dresser drawers have been missing out on. From disposable undies to multifunctional nursing bras, keep scrolling for the weirdest (and most innovative) finds!

1 A Wireless Bra That’ll Keep You Cool Hanes X-Temp Cooling Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon This is not any ordinary bra, it’s way better. Designed to be temperature-regulating, this Hanes bra is made to keep you feeling cool all day long. Bye-bye, sweatiness: It features the brand’s proprietary “ComfortFlex” build, with four-way stretch fabric and flexible foam cups for natural shaping. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 A Softer-Than-Soft Cotton Boxer Brief wirarpa Boxer Brief Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon For the days you need a little extra coverage, try these high-waisted boxer briefs! Made with super-soft combed cotton, they’re also moisture-wicking—which is essential for workouts! They feature a wide waistband that won’t dig into your skin and a tagless design. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 A Longline Bra With A Seamless Band Warner's Easy Does It Dig-Free Band Wireless Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a bra that feels invisible, look no further than this light-as-a-feather bra by Warner’s. Constructed from nylon and elastane with seamless stretch, this thing will feel like a second skin and contour to your ribcage. It has side smoothing panels that’ll hug without squeezing, and a convenient hook-and-eye closure. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 A Stretchy Seamless Bikini Wealurre Seamless Hipster Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Breathable, soft, and healthy — this Wealurre five-pack of full-coverage hipster bikinis will become a go-to. At the same time, they’ll look invisibly flawless under your jeans and hold up for the long haul. The leg holes won’t cut into your thighs and the crotch is double-layered for extra protection. Available sizes: Small — Large

5 A Bra That’ll Minimize Projection Bali Passion For Comfort Minimizer Underwire Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This Bali bra will take off up to 1.5 inches — but the cups still provide full coverage. There are side and back panels that smooth, but give a contoured look. The brand’s cooling technology wicks away moisture and keeps you dry, plus the hook-and-eye closure allows for easy on-and-off if you’re in a rush. Available sizes: 32C — 44G

6 A Low-Rise Pregnancy Panty That’s Lab-Tested Intimate Portal Maternity Underwear Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re pregnant or postpartum and don’t like anything on the bump, these panties fit nicely underneath without any added pressure. They’re made from 95% cotton (the crotch is 100%) with a hint of spandex for the ideal stretch. Plus, the company adheres to OEKO-TEX lab testing standards to ensure they’re free from any chemicals or heavy metals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 This High-Impact Sports Bra With A Hidden Pocket Tfscloin High-Impact Sports Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon How did anyone ever work out before this sports bra existed? You can stow your phone in the racerback panel and a double-flap closure holds it in place. If you don’t have wireless earbuds, you can even thread your headphones through its dedicated reinforced eyelet and you’re ready to go. Made with a moisture-wicking nylon and spandex blend, this $18 bra is a blessing for anyone with a larger chest, too — and can even handle a high-impact workout. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 A Seamless Thong That’s Super High-Waisted JELLYOGA Seamless Thong Amazon $15 See On Amazon Listen, there’s nothing worse than a visible panty line. These seamless undies discreetly conceal themselves under your tightest leggings and clingiest skirts, where they promise not to ride up. The thong design paired with a lower tummy control panel gives a supportive yet barely-there feel. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

9 A Dancer-Friendly Bra That’s Basically Invisible Capezio Seamless Clear-Back Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you have a backless dress and are unsure about how to wear a bra with it, I’ve got a solution for you. This seamless bra by the legendary ballet brand Capezio holds you in place discreetly. Its transparent strap is detachable and, like any good bra, it has adjustable shoulder straps. The tactel nylon and spandex give you all the stretch with superior hold all day long. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 These Hipster Undies That Won’t Dig Into Hips Warner's No Pinching Hipster Underwear Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your undies digging into your sides and irritating your skin, opt for these comfortable panties. The elastane-nylon blend simultaneously smooths and stretches, while the mid-waist design makes them ideal for just about anything you wear over them. Customers also mentioned that they were a great solution after C-sections because they didn’t roll down and covered the stomach sufficiently. Plus, the waistband won’t chafe! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 Some Nursing Bras With Game-Changing Accessories HOFISH Seamless Nursing Maternity Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re a new parent that breastfeeds, consider trying out this nursing bra as soon as possible. The one-handed access and adjustable shoulder straps guarantee an effortless drop for convenient feeding, while the buttery-soft fabric feels soothing against your skin. These have removable pads if you prefer a lighter fit, and the seamless sides lend a smooth look to clothes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 These Lacy Boxer Briefs That Fit Like A Glove FOXERS Lace Boxer Briefs Amazon $32 The perfect hybrid between undies and shorts: Boxer briefs. These fit like they were made for you thanks to the nylon-spandex fabric, and the lace is delicate yet durable. The sheer design lets you show a little skin, while the cut offers a full-coverage style. The thick waistband lays flat so it won’t irritate you while you wear these, either. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Underwire Sports Bra With Bounce Control SYROKAN Full Support Underwire Sports Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sports bra can withstand any workout. It’s designed with ultra-supportive construction and foam-lined underwire cups that minimize bounce. The full-coverage structure paired with the moisture-wicking fabric guarantees a comfortable wear all workout (or all day) long. Available sizes: 32B — 42F

14 A Seamless Panty With An Adjustable Waist CUTE BYTE Seamless Lace Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Your new favorite no-show panties are here, and they’re only $21. The slight V-shaped design hugs your hips while simultaneously fitting all your low-rise pant options perfectly. The stretchy material guarantees no sagging, while the crotch is lined with 100% cotton for a breathable finish. Not to mention, they come with adjustable straps so you’re guaranteed a perfect fit every single time. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

15 A Front-Zip Sports Bra For Your Toughest Workout VFUS Zip Front Adjustable High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $47 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you exercise harder if feel confident. And this high-impact sports bra will make you look and feel undeniably good. It features a zippered front (because there’s nothing worse than wrestling out of a sports bra after a good sweat), removable cups, and wide adjustable hook-and-loop straps. It’ll keep you in place all day long, plus it won’t chafe. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

16 These Extra-Soft Undies That Won’t Bunch Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cut from 100% breathable cotton, these Fruit of the Loom tagless panties will always come in handy in a pinch. They have a stretchy waistband that sits right at the navel and prevents any rolling or bunching. Plus, its ultra-fine cotton is double-layered through the wide, breathable crotch for added protection — hence the name “Eversoft.” Available sizes: 5 — 14 Plus

17 A Convertible Bra You Can Wear With Anything Plusexy Push Up Strapless Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon One bra, endless possibilities. This strapless bra is not only perfect if you have clothing with different necklines, but it also gives the illusion of added volume thanks to the push-up design. This multi-way bra comes with detachable straps and offers multiple different ways to wear it. The thick padding gives a contoured shape and the hook-and-eye closure provide an easy on-and-off style. Available sizes: 32A — 42B

18 Hypoallergenic Disposable Undies That Are 100% Cotton STARLY Disposable Pure Cotton Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Yep, you read that right — disposable underwear. The briefs are soft to the touch thanks to their 100% cotton fabrication, double-lined for a protected crotch, and hypoallergenic. They’re extra-hygienic since you’ll only be wearing them once, and they transport easily if you travel a lot. (Pro tip: These are also fabulous if you use a fake tanner and don’t want to get your regular underwear stained.) Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

19 A T-Shirt Bra You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Warner's Cushioned Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can say goodbye to pretending your underwire isn’t torturing you, because this cushioned T-shirt bra is here to save you. With convenient front-adjustable straps, full coverage through the cups, and an underwire encased in satin for dig-free comfort, this is a dream of a bra. It blends seamlessly under anything you wear over it, plus it stays in place all day. Available sizes: 32D — 40D

20 An Absorbent Bamboo Panty For That Time Of The Month Bambody Absorbent Panty Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you menstruate or are currently postpartum, you need to try these extra-absorbent period panties. They absorb up to two tampons’ worth of fluid, have a black lining for discreet protection, and don’t feel like a diaper under clothes. They stay secure but not in a constricting way if you’re active, plus they’re double-lined so you can say goodbye to stained bedsheets. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large

21 A Fun, Comfy Minimizer Bra ZeroBound Minimizer Bra $31 See On Amazon When you put this bra on, it immediately feels like a second skin. The wider, fully-adjustable cushioned straps won’t dig into your shoulders and the cotton-blend band provide added comfort. The full-coverage cups help to center the breasts and create a minimized effect, while the lacy fabric adds a pretty finish. Available sizes: 36B — 50I

22 Pretty Underwear Designed For Postpartum Kindred Bravely High Waist Postpartum Underwear Amazon $33 See On Amazon People who’ve just given birth, you might like these! Meet the high-waisted panties that’ll change your underwear drawer for good. They’re made from a rayon-spandex blend with a 100% cotton gusset and feature soft elastic waistbands that provide moderate stomach support. If you’ve recently had an incision, these could be ideal — and even if you haven’t, you’ll love them for their full-coverage, breathable comfort. Available sizes: Small — 1X

23 A Set Of Adhesive Nipple Covers QUXIANG Reusable Adhesive Silicone Nipple Covers (4 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon On the days you just can’t be bothered with a bra but need some extra coverage, these nipple covers are everything. They stay on all day thanks to their gentle adhesive and they create a smooth, virtually undetectable finish. Made for small or large cup sizes, you can also wear these with backless dresses or sheer tops. The included case makes them travel-friendly, too. Available sizes: One size

24 These Reebok Boyshorts That Are Super Seamless Reebok Seamless Boyshorts (4-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Let me tell you — these Reebok boyshorts are a need, not a want. They are made from nylon and spandex that hugs your form to a tee. The best part of all: You can wear these underneath your tightest pants, including leggings. Alternatively, they’re a lifesaver with dresses that love to fly up on breezy days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 A Longline Sports Bra That Doubles As Crop Top THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Finding a sports bra that is supportive enough to exercise in yet not too tight to relax is no easy task, but this longline bra makes it way easier. Made of breathable stretch performance fabric that’s soft and and moisture-wicking, it’ll keep you cool and dry all day — even during your sweatiest workout. It also gives great support with removable cups that will help you feel secure during high-impact drills. Plus, you can wear this as a cute top on your rest days. Available sizes: XS — XXL

26 These High-Waisted Shorts That Eliminate VPL SHAPERMINT High Waisted Body Shaper Amazon $25 See On Amazon In my humble opinion, everyone needs a pair of these shorts! They are made from a nylon and spandex blend that shapes and holds you in tight without making you feel constricted. Made for everyday wear but especially great for special occasions, they stay in place while seamlessly blurring under any clothing — plus, they’re great for postpartum if you like a bit of light compression. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

27 A Popular Bra With Straps You Adjust From The Front Warner's Blissful Benefits Ultrasoft Wirefree Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon You know I love to give you options, so this highly-rated Warner’s bra obviously had to make the list. It has just under 20,000 reviews and is offered in lots of wearable neutrals. The polyester-spandex fabrication is seamless, stretchy, and machine washable. It gives slight support thanks to the lightly lined cups and comes with convenient front-adjustable straps. Available sizes: 34B — 40D

28 A Bikini Brief That Offers Serious Airflow ExOfficio Give-N-Go Bikini Briefs Amazon $36 $13.78 See On Amazon Be ready for anything in these bikini briefs. Made with breathable mesh fabric that provides a healthy airflow and keeps odors at bay, the nylon and Lycra blend gives you the right amount of stretch while still maintaining a lightweight feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Nursing Bra That Does It All Momcozy Hands Free Pumping Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re a new parent and love to multitask, you need this hands-free pumping bra. It allows yo to go about your normal routine while holding bottles in place securely. The adjustable shoulder straps make it easy to find the perfect fit, and the detachable clip feature gives it a one-step clasp design for easy feeding. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

