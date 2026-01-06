All sartorial bets are off when the Bayou Barbie steps onto the court. Angel Reese is most known for her baller moves as a forward for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, but she’s also made a name for herself in the fashion world with her Pinterest-worthy tunnel walk looks.

During the WNBA’s offseason, Reese has been dedicated more time to perfecting her personal style. At a Chicago Bulls game on Jan. 2, the basketball star went full Barbiecore in head-to-toe hot pink — proving once and for all that the sports world and fashion world go together.

Angel’s Barbiecore Courtside Look

Reese has been a mainstay at Orlando Magic games throughout this NBA season, having confirmed her relationship with Wendell Carter Jr. (who plays center for the team) in November.

For the Magic vs. Bulls game, Reese turned to her styling team, Matthew and Reginald Reisman, to craft a look that could’ve come straight out of the Mattel factory. The team tapped the iconic 2000s label, Baby Phat for Reese’s custom, Y2K look. The ‘fit, designed by Sankara Xasha Ture, embraced Reese’s love of logomania. It featured a bubblegum pink top with the Baby Phat logo emblazoned in rhinestones across the chest and a matching mini skirt.

The star forward rounded off the ‘fit with pink knee-high boots from Akira, and a custom hot pink crocodile leather jacket from Danielle’s Leather. Pink fur lined the opening of the jacket and encircled the sleeves.

Reese goes all out on the court — and when it comes to accessorizing. In a Jan. 3 Instagram post, she shared all the glitzy deets of her outfit, including a Y2K-coded chain belt and diamond jewelry. A hot pink Hermès Niloticus Crocodile Birkin bag — worth a whopping $46,500 — finished off the monochromatic moment.

Angel’s Birkin Collection

This is not Reese’s only Hermès. In Nov. 2024, she unboxed a black Birkin from Amazon on TikTok and announced that she was “starting her collection.” She recently stepped out with the purse at an Orlando Magic game, sharing pics from the game in a Dec. 27 Instagram post.

The next day, Reese shared another courtside look — this time, she posed with her red Birkin.

Clearly, Reese’s Birkin collection is off to a good start.