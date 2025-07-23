Angel Reese Revived Logomania With This Loud Luxury Designer Set

Angel Reese has been proving that she’s not just a superstar on the court — her style game has also made her a heavy hitter in the fashion world. With barely two WNBA seasons under her belt, she’s already made her mark as a tastemaker, launching a campaign with Reebok before she even went pro, attending the Met Gala, and even gracing the cover of Vogue.

The Chicago Sky forward can snag a rebound like no other, and her tunnel looks are equally unrivaled. From sexy sheer sets to tailored, corpcore looks, Reese’s game day wardrobe has the range — and her most recent tunnel walk ‘fit took a shot at reviving a cheugy Y2K trend.

Angel’s Gucci Set

Logomania might have peaked in the early aughts, but donning an iconic brand’s label is almost always a slam dunk. Ahead of the Sky’s game against the Minnesota Lynx on July 22, Reese took the trend to the max, wearing head-to-toe Gucci in a post shared by the Instagram account @hertunnel.

Dressed by stylist Jermaine Daley, Reese wore a mid-length pencil skirt and cropped tank in brown, featuring the iconic Gucci logo print, and a matching sweater tied around her neck. She paired the look with a dainty necklace, small stud earrings, and a pair of thin cuff bracelets.

Even her accessories screamed logomania — Reese rocked a pair of sleek black Gucci shades, with the brand’s gold crest on the sides.

Angel’s $2k Tote

Logomania is all about loud luxury — and nothing turns up the volume more than a Gucci bag. Reese carried the Gucci Giglio tote, which retails for $2,250, with her while she strutted down the tunnel.

The beige tote bag featured the iconic Gucci print in dark brown, and matching brown leather accents. The brand’s iconic green and red stripes lined the handle and center of the bag, where it met a gold Gucci crest.