Nearly two decades ago, Leighton Meester made Blair Waldorf’s colored tights the de facto uniform of aspiring Upper East Side stylistas. And since fashion is cyclical, today’s chicest icons have been returning to the millennial-loved look, including Jenna Ortega and Taylor Swift. The latest style icon to jump on the throwback trend? Angel Reese.

The Chicago Sky phenom gained fashion cred for turning her tunnel walks into her personal runway during the WNBA seasons. Now that she’s a courtside regular, ever-present for the games of her beau, Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr., Reese has been adhering to the same stylish M.O., making each NBA outing into a fashion moment. And her latest look could be the season’s champ. Haven’t you heard? Stylish WAGs are the hottest thing in fashion rn.

Angel’s Leather Oxblood Co-Ords

To cheer on her man against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 29, Reese went the monochromatic route in full oxblood, a go-to holiday hue. She wore a cropped leather bomber jacket with fur-lined sleeves and leather hot pants. Ever the coordinated dresser, even the athlete’s ludicrously capacious tote had a fuzzy exterior to match her jacket.

What sent the look straight into Gossip Girl territory, however, were her colored tights. Reese chose a pair in a sheer maroon, which she paired with knee-high patent leather boots.

Instagram/angelreese5

To balance out her outfit’s maximalist details, Reese kept her jewelry on the minimal side, opting for diamond stud earrings, a sparkly tennis bracelet, and a rose gold watch.

Instagram/angelreese5

Her A+ Courtside Style Game

Reese knows her style game hypes up her man. “You see why he always winning,” she cheekily asked in the caption of one IG ’fit check. Thus far, she’s thrown support behind Carter Jr. by styling an Orlando Magic jersey with a spicy, midriff-baring twist, and she’s accessorized her looks with a sweet nameplate necklace bearing his initials, a crystal-encrusted “WCJ.” When she’s not showing Floridian team spirit, she’s embracing “naked” trends, including the exposed bra look or the no-pants style, or just casually showing off her collection of Hermès Birkin bags, NBD.

1 / 3

They’re all slam dunks.