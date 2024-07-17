Angel Reese Carried This $1,900 Hard-To-Get Bag For Her Latest Tunnel Walk

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese made sure to arrive in style for her latest game. The star athlete touched down in Nevada on July 16 to play against the Las Vegas Aces, and strutted into the Michelob Ultra Arena ready for the big game while also prepared to turn some heads with her signature fashion that WNBA fans have come to know and love. This time, she was wearing an all blue monochromatic bodysuit and a pair of matching sneakers.

Reese paired the sky blue athleisure look with a hard-to-get tote bag from the iconic French leather goods maker, Goyard. And in addition to winning the game, she also wins for having the coolest tunnel walk style of the night.

Angel’s Goyard Tote Bag

Reese carried Goyard’s Saint Louis Claire-Voie PM Bag. The gray leather tote, which is totally reversible, has an inner turquoise lining and outer accents in the same shade. The bag retails for around $1,900 — that is, if you can get your hands on one. Goyard is known to play hard to get when it comes to their goods.

Reese’s exact bag is currently selling on secondhand sites like Stock X and Grailed for upwards of $2,600. That’s naturally what happens to luxury items that are low in supply and highly demanded. And in addition to her designer bag, Reese also used her show-stopping look to tease her upcoming collaboration with Reebok.

The basketball player wore a Reebok jumpsuit (which perfectly complemented her tote bag) and her matching unreleased blue and white Reebok sneakers.

She posted a selfie before the game which showed a close-up of her accessories: two Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets (one in blue and one in white) and a necklace, some gold rings, and, of course, her Goyard bag. Oh, and I might add her really cool floral phone case.

I can’t wait to see what other plays the impressive athlete will make this season. She’s a total winner both on the court and when it comes to cutting-edge style.