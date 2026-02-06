Angel Reese rarely sits still. The Chicago Sky’s star forward is taking a break from basketball — skipping out on Unrivaled’s second season after a back injury — but she’s working harder than ever during her time off. Since the end of the WNBA’s regular season in September, Reese has walked the Victoria’s Secret runway, tried her hand at acting, and launched a new colorway of her signature Reebok shoe.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Reese traveled to Australia just in time for the Feb. 13 launch of the Rose Dust Angel Reese 1s — of course, she sported plenty of sporty chic ‘fits during her trip.

Angel’s Whale Tail Skirt

While the U.S. faced freezing temps, Reese ventured down under to soak up the Australian sun. On Feb. 4, the athlete stopped by a press event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, embracing the summer vibes in a cutout top and sheer skirt.

Reese posed in front of the crystal clear waters in an olive green hoodie, featuring cutouts at the shoulders and a cropped V-shaped hemline. She elevated the hoodie with a sheer skirt with side cutouts, mimicking the “whale tail” exposed undies look. The midi skirt also featured sequins along the top with feathers cascading from below the knees.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Of course, she also wore a pair of (currently unreleased) sky blue Reeboks with her signature “A” logo on the tongue of each sneaker.

Angel’s Preppy Mini

Reese continued her tour of Australia with another stop in Melbourne. On Feb. 6, Reese visited CourtSide Melbourne, a basketball training facility and retail destination, to show off the new Rose Dust AR1s. For the photo opp, where she posed with Haylee Andrews and Haley Peters of the WNBL (Australia’s women’s basketball league), she swapped her boho beach aesthetic for a more preppy ‘fit.

Reese wore a pastel blue pleated miniskirt with a matching quarter zip and custom black-and-white AR1s. She accessorized with a pair of chic glasses.

Josh Chadwick/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She’s shaping up to be a basketball legend and a style icon.