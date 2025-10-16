Talk about a self-fulfilling prophecy. Angel Reese is now a Victoria’s Secret Angel. On Oct. 15, the WNBA player made history as the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

As a game-changing player on the Chicago Sky, Reese has already conquered the court. She was even named a WNBA All-Star during her rookie season. Plus, her first WNBA season gave Reese an opportunity to show off her fashion know-how with her chic tunnel walk ‘fits. The runway was the obvious next step for her — and with a name like Angel, the VS Show just made sense. For her debut show, Reese wore two different pink lingerie sets — and, of course, she got to model a pair of the wings.

Angel’s Flower-Forward Lingerie

Reese made her debut alongside some other notable first-timers, including Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira, influencer and Vine star Quenlin Blackwell, and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. Reese wasn’t the only athlete, either — Olympic gymnast Suni Lee made her runway debut as well, modeling a look from VS PINK.

Although there is no room for frills on the basketball court, the rules are very different on the VS runway. There, extravagance is everything. Of course, Reese’s first look lived up to the hype. Strutting down the catwalk in a pair of silver heels, she wore stunning floral lingerie. Realistic 3-D flowers adorned her set: a white lace balconette bra and cheeky undies. A lace garter belt with matching appliqués encircled her waist.

George Chinsee/WWD/Getty Images

For this look, Reese skipped the wings. Instead, she draped an oversized boa — complete with more pink flowers — over her arms.

Angel’s Pink Undies

For her second look of the night, Reese got her wings. They were definitely worth the wait. The transparent feathers were decked out in silver tinsel and sparkling crystals.

Reese paired her new wings with another pink set. She wore a fitted T-shirt with “ANGEL” bedazzled across it. A large cutout showed off her décolletage in lacy pink bra. She completed the look with matching hipster undies and silver pumps.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

These looks were absolutely dreamy.