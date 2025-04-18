WNBA athlete Angel Reese isn’t called “Bayou Barbie” for nothing. Apart from wearing chic ’fits that would make even the OG Mattel doll envious, she also has a particular affinity for pink. Naturally, she brings this rosy energy to her projects, including her latest Reebok campaign.

Angel’s Chic Black Crop Top

Even before the Chicago Sky phenom went pro in 2024, she nabbed a deal with the sportswear brand the previous year. The partnership proved so fruitful that Reebok extended the contract from her rookie season through 2026, when it will release a signature shoe with the athlete. In the meantime, Reese has been preoccupied designing other products, including catsuits and sports sets as part of limited-edition capsule collections for the brand, called Reebok by Angel. Of course, she’s also been starring in the accompanying campaigns.

On Thursday, April 17, Reebok teased another upcoming collection with an Instagram video of Reese in two sporty outfits. Though it’s unclear whether this will be a new Reese-designed collab (the caption’s only clue was “something legendary is coming”), what is clear is that the looks are utterly of-the-moment, inspired by fashion’s animal print du jour: leopard.

Her first look was a teeny black crop top paired with mid-rise track pants. The bottoms, also in black, were covered in a shiny leopard pattern.

The topper is where her Barbie moniker comes in. For a pop of color, she completed her look with a watermelon pink cropped windbreaker with the Reebok logo rendered in the same shiny black spotted pattern.

Her Coral Sports Set

If the first look could easily pass as a sporty going-out look, especially with her sleek hair and glossy lip glam, her second was more of a workout option — a spicy one, that is. The athlete wore a plunging sports bra in a vibrant coral hue with a leopard-patterned diaphanous overlay.

In a matching set, Reese wore high-waist cycling shorts, also featuring the same animal print panels. She blinged out her look by wearing a diamond-encrusted “A5” pendant, which stands for her name and jersey number.

She completed her ‘fit with white calf-length socks and white leather sneakers with two shoelaces: one in white, tied normally, and a separate pink one tied like a bow.