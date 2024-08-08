Unless it girls sat in the front row, basketball games were historically hardly the venue to find style inspiration. Thankfully, that no longer holds true. The current roster of WNBA athletes practically turned their tunnel walk into a catwalk — the riveting fashion moment just as headline-making as the game itself. And one of the season’s best players is also among the chicest: Angel Reese.

From rocking itty-bitty crop tops to covetable it bags, the Chicago Sky phenom is proving to be a force on and off the courts. She even launched a limited-edition lifestyle capsule with Reebok on Thursday, Aug. 8, for performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel.

Though the drop isn’t out ’til Aug. 23, the Reebok by Angel collection is already gaining buzz, especially for some of Reese’s spicier offerings. Exhibit A: her figure-hugging bodysuit.

Angel’s Sleek Catsuit

Per a press statement, Reese wanted Reebok customers to “be stylish and fierce on all occasions.” That vision translated to the sparkliest sports bras and a skintight one-piece.

In one photo from the campaign, she wore a blue skintight capri bodysuit, which will sell for $100. Even before the campaign officially dropped, she already gave the ensemble a test run — before a game, no less.

Courtesy of Reebok

On one of her tunnel walks last month, Reese debuted the blue one-piece with unreleased sneakers from the same collection. A styling genius, Reese also showed fans how to style her upcoming Reebok pieces: by lugging around an it tote bag, of course. (Her choice was a Goyard Saint Louis Claire-Voie PM Bag.)

Her Shimmery Sports Bra

In another campaign photo, Reese dazzled in a teeny sports bra with equally teeny shorts. Decked in silver chrome, the shimmery fabrication rendered an “icy cool” vibe to the ’fit.

Courtesy of Reebok

The gleaming set represents Reese’s goal of merging performance with aesthetics. Reese said, “I wanted to create a collection that allowed women and girls everywhere to embrace their femininity and power in whatever they’re doing.”

Both pieces — the Angel Lux Contour Crop Top and the Angel Lux Contour Bike Short — will retail for $50 each. The collection will also include shirts with her “When They Sleep On You... Tuck Them In” mantra and basketball-inspired sneakers.

Courtesy of Reebok

Her (style) play is a real winner.