Maybe it’s the lasting impact of Tiger King (remember that stage of lockdown?) or the simple fact that people are more open to dressing with bold patterns lately, but animal print is truly everywhere these days. From fresh-off-the-runway looks to street-ready ensembles, pops of cheetah and zebra are impossible to escape. And although these prints may not be for the faint of heart, anyone can rock an animal-inspired outfit with the right tips and tricks.

If you’ve been wanting to take a walk on the wild side with your wardrobe, Tiffany Reid, vice president of fashion at BDG, wants to help you sort through the animal print craze and figure out how to make the trend work for you.

It all comes down to picking classic silhouettes and shapes that pair well with items that you already own. A head-turning cheetah print coat, for instance, can function as a neutral when you wear it with a black dress or cream sweater and brown trousers. She suggests investing in outerwear, embracing layering tricks, and if you really want to make a statement, fully leaning into the trend with a head-to-toe look.

Ahead, check out more of Reid’s suggestions for incorporating animal prints into your closet.

And shop the trend with a few bold animal print pieces below.

