Lizzo is living her best life this summer, posting a video of her twerking in a pool on one of the hottest days of the year. In the short clip, she wears three swimsuits, one of which checks all the boxes for head-turning summer style. It is…drumroll please…a snakeskin one-piece maillot with a plunging neckline, a waist-tie belt, and allover animal print. That is — if you’re keeping count — three whole swimsuit trends in one.

The best part is, you too can get your hands on Lizzo’s exact swimsuit — for only $44. The Yandy plus-size swimsuit is currently on sale and available in sizes 1, 2, and 3X. And, if snakeskin is just a little too bold for you, the cross-back swimsuit comes in classic black as well.

In only the first week of July, most of the country is already nearing the mid-90s when it comes to temperature, so your best bet is hanging out in a pool just like Lizzo, if you can so manage. But a sunbathing session on a rooftop, fire escape, or in your backyard is just as appealing. And why not channel the singer and her impeccable swimsuit style while you’re at it?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

