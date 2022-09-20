You Can Now Buy An Anna Delvey Halloween Costume & I Am Screaming

If you’re anything like me, you ate up every single f*cked up second of Netflix’s Inventing Anna last winter. So you’re going to want to peep the truly wild Halloween costume that will essentially turn you into Anna Delvey for $35.

The costume set features the infamous con artist’s signature black glasses, as well as handcuffs, and a sash reading "V.I.P. Is Always Better,” something Delvey is known for saying. You’ll have to work on Julia Garner’s bizarre accent yourself, however.

Yandy’s “Con Heiress Costume Kit” also comes with a pair of underwear printed with "Do You Accept Wire Transfer?" on the butt (IYKYK). The pieces are styled along with a LBD and pumps that you can also shop on the site.

It’s unbelievable that spooky season is basically upon us, but alas, here we are. The options are endless, really, but if you’re looking for something a little more niche, I don't think you can go wrong with dressing up as the viral scammer. In any case, you can get the sexy grifter look for just $35 via the link ahead.

