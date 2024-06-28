No film in pop culture history shaped fashion’s contours quite like The Devil Wears Prada. In August 2006, the movie gave a fictionalized look into the inner workings of a fashion magazine and converted a whole crop of style enthusiasts into aspiring journalists. The movie’s biggest contribution to society, IMHO, was turning Anne Hathaway into a forever style icon.

Before her role as Andy Sachs, Hathaway wasn’t the high-fashion icon we know now, especially on red carpets where she donned charming yet controversial Y2K trends. (Remember the wildly chaotic dress-over-jeans trend? Hathaway was a fan.)

As soon as The Devil Wears Prada came out, however, Hathaway pivoted straight into high-fashion territory. One of her best and most memorable outfits post-style-metamorphosis was a saucy white dress which flaunted her butt — in Valentino, no less.

Anne’s Booty-Baring Valentino Gown

On November 9, 2006, just three months after the release of her fashion film, Hathaway attended a charity ball presented by Condé Nast to benefit Keep A Child Alive.

The event may have been dubbed “The Black Ball,” but Hathaway made a style statement in white. The silky strapless creation featured a plunging neckline and a fitted silhouette. For a romantic touch, intricate floral beading crawled up her straps and down the scoop back.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It Had A Risqué Detail

While the embroidered masterpiece was delicate, it was also daring. One look at the back of Hathaway’s dress would reveal two sheer panels that ran the length of the scalloped trim up to her bum. Mimicking the look of luxe lace, the see-through fabric was blanketed in a smattering of beaded florals.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The ornate creation was from Valentino — a designer who would keep outfitting her for decades. Hathaway’s relationship with the Italian designer bloomed after they met on the set of The Devil Wears Prada. He even designed her wedding dress in 2012.

Her Simple Glam

Hathaway kept the floral theme going with her lone piece of jewelry: skinny ear danglers with multi-colored gems. The sparklers stood out perfectly against her half-up, half-down hairstyle and her flushed beauty look.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That night, she was the real-life Andy Sachs — and will forever be an icon.