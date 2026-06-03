Anne Hathaway's "Coastal City Girl" Look Should Be Your Summer Vibe

“Fake it ‘til you make it” is surprisingly powerful style advice — especially when you’re desperate to be transported to a different locale. Every summer, I wish I were surrounded by azure waters and powdery sand instead of high-rise buildings and subways. Naturally, I try to manifest vacations through my wardrobe. (Will buying one more kaftan finally get me to the Maldives? Unclear.) But I always end up looking like I’m just cosplaying being out-of-office.

Anne Hathaway, however, has apparently cracked the code. On a chic New York outing early this week, the actor mastered “coastal city girl chic,” serving equal parts beach cool and concrete jungle edge.

Anne’s Beach-Meets-City Aesthetic

On Monday, June 1, the Devil Wears Prada 2 star was spotted in an outfit that had absolutely no business being on the streets of NYC. Instead, it looked like it belonged at an exclusive resort — ideally with a fresh piña colada within arm’s reach.

The ‘fit in question? A breezy, oversized button-down that could double as a swimsuit cover-up. It came as a matching co-ord, and Hathaway wore the relaxed, loose pants in the same iconic cerulean shade.

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While the clothes leaned beachy, she anchored the look firmly within the “city” realm. In fact, she wore one accessory *named* after the urban space: Balenciaga’s Le City bag. The ‘00s It-girl favorite — currently enjoying a massive resurgence — is the perfect edgy choice: It has studs, braided leather, and remains the epitome of effortless cool.

She further punctuated the look with downtown-cool (read: all-black) elements, including kitten-heeled thong sandals and oversized sunglasses.

Copy Her Faux-OOO Style

The easiest way to recreate Hathaway’s look is by pairing ocean blues with sharp blacks, the ultimate representations of the beach and city on the color wheel. Even better if you invest in a matching breezy set — preferably linen — that will billow with the wind. (Or if you want to keep temps cooler, trade the pants for shorts.) Just like Hathaway, add black accessories to balance it out, and you’ll look vacation-ready without feeling contrived. No plane ticket required.