At this point, it’s pretty safe to say that Anne Hathaway has some of the best red carpet style in the business (her many Versace moments speak for themselves). But her latest look is truly next-level: a bespoke cotton shirt dress from the Gap — yes, that Gap — designed by the brand’s Creative Director Zac Posen, that looked like it was straight from the runway. The starlet, who’s currently in Rome, layered the white maxi over a corset (also custom Gap) and added more than a few Bulgari diamonds to attend the luxury jewelry brand’s fashion show on May 20.

When it comes to her style, Hathaway has some serious range. Last month, she wore a sleek and structured red-hot gown, which featured a sculptural silhouette and strategic cutouts. In comparison, this Gap dress is made from 100% poplin so it’s light and flowy, even with the corsetry underneath. Regardless of these differences, though, Hathaway makes a lasting style impact in both looks.

Anne’s Show-Stopping Shirt Dress

While conceptualizing Hathaway’s dress, Posen referenced the details of Gap’’s classic cotton button-downs to design a deconstructed shirt dress that looked perfectly undone. His solution? To include deep pockets, a sharp collar, and short sleeves, one of which drapes to one shoulder. The classic wardrobe in the Audrey Hepburn film Roman Holiday was also a source of inspiration.

Franco Origlia/GC Images/Getty Images

To give the maxi some drama, Hathaway’s stylist Erin Walsh layered it over a white Gap corset bodysuit with defined boning and a sheer bodice. She also unbuttoned the top and bottom of the dress to create a skin-baring silhouette with a deep-V neckline and thigh-high slit. To accent the look, she added pointy white pumps for a monochromatic effect.

All Decked Out in Diamonds

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Hathaway, who’s a longtime brand ambassador for Bulgari, accessorized the outfit with an array of diamonds. The Idea of You star wore a sparkling white diamond choker with a jumbo blue sapphire in the center, a pair of diamond cluster earrings, diamond and sapphire rings, and a wraparound silver snake Serpenti bracelet. Mixing the Gap with millions of dollars worth of diamonds? We have no choice but to stan.

Good news: Gap will release a version of the chic dress on on gap.com. Personally, I’ll be scooping one to wear to brunch, vacation, and everything in between.