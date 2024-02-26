When The Devil Wears Prada came out in 2006, no one could have imagined the global juggernaut it would turn into. It’s so iconic, many fans can still recite the script word for word. One monologue, in particular, made such a massive impact that it’s still quoted today: the cerulean sweater takedown by one Miranda Priestly.

Anne Hathaway, who played the film’s protagonist, paid homage to the very monologue 18 years later in the most Andy Sachs way possible: with her outfit. To attend the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA, the actor cheekily wore a cerulean dress complete with a matching belt.

Anne’s Chic Cerulean Set

After sitting front row at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Fall 2024 show, the actor flew straight from Italy to Los Angeles for the SAG Awards. Given that, it’s no surprise that her award show ’fit was custom-made by the designer brand.

Hathaway rocked in a cool blue number that stunned. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder bra-style bodice with a plunging neckline and a high, high-rise maxi skirt.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The main detail, however, was the massive belt that cinched her waist. It, too, came in the same vibrant blue. To quote the fictional editrix played by Meryl Streep, “it’s not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean.”

In addition to her statement belt, Hathaway piled on even more eye-grabbing accessories. Just look at her Bulgari jewelry — the brand’s endorser wore several of their items, including a serpentine necklace that coiled around her neck and a sapphire ring.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Leaned Into The Bit On Stage

The homage was utterly timely. Hathaway joined her Devil Wears Prada co-stars Streep and Emily Blunt on stage to present the award for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

To the benefit of fans the world over, they delighted viewers by quoting some of the film’s iconic lines. (Sadly, the Cerulean reference didn’t make the cut.)

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Coincidence? Definitely Not

If you thought the color choice was pure coincidence, think again. Her stylist, Erin Walsh, confirmed the look was a deliberate tribute picked for the on-stage reunion. Walsh told The Hollywood Reporter: “We wanted to take it back and throw a bit of a curveball — how about a little nod of archive cerulean blue Versace on the occasion of her presenting with some old friends?”

Screenshot via YouTube

Apparently, it was Hathaway herself who asked for the color scheme. She told the outlet: “Given who I was presenting with, I asked for a very specific color.” Absolute Andy Sachs behavior.