Anne Hathaway is an undisputed fashion icon — after all, she learned from the best, aka Miranda Priestly. The actor is gearing up for the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which saw her sport an array of effortlessly chic looks on set, from pinstripe co-ords to an array of sleek jumpsuits. While filming on the sequel wrapped in October, she’s keeping her sartorial streak going.

On Jan. 8, Hathaway unveiled her latest ad campaign for Shiseido, the Japanese skincare brand that she’s been an ambassador for since 2023. “Starting and ending my days with only the best,” she captioned her Instagram post. Naturally, she dressed to impress, donning a shimmering gown that’s tailor-made for a Devil Wears Prada 2 after-party (and her next viral dancing video).

Anne’s Metallic Shift Dress

In her new ad campaign, Hathaway proved it’s not too soon into the New Year to wear dancefloor-ready looks. She wore a slinky silver shift dress with a straight silhouette and mid-length hem.

The sleeveless garment featured a subtle wave pattern illuminated by disco ball-esque sequins, adding some contrasting shimmer to the black-and-white ad. She decided to let her dress shine by forgoing bling, because no accessories could compete.

Instagram / Anne Hathaway

Anne’s Disco Ball Inspiration

This is not the first time that Hathaway’s wardrobe resembled a disco ball. In October, she was spotted filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Milan, donning a flowing black jumpsuit with parachute pants covered in silver rhinestones. She covered up with a burgundy leather trench coat and carried a baguette-style handbag that perfectly blended into her outerwear.

BACKGRID

Of course, she added some mandatory chic accessories, including a gray checkered tie, black-and-white pointed-toe stilettos, black sunglasses, and a matching newsboy cap, nodding to her character Andy Sachs’ go-to headwear in the original film.

Anne’s Cutout Gown

In another look for the campaign, Hathaway leaned into metallics even further, but went with a different shade. She gave fans a peek at a silky gold dress, featuring an asymmetrical neckline that led to an off-the-shoulder sleeve and side cutout.

Instagram / Shiseido

If Hathaway’s latest looks are any indication of what to expect from The Devil Wears Prada 2, viewers are in for a fun time.