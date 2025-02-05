No offense to the likes of Archimedes and Pythagoras, but in recent years, the public has developed new methods of computing. In 2023, there was the TikTok-viral girl math, where women did computational gymnastics to justify their spending habits. Meanwhile, in the realm of style, there was Fashion Math™, in which the most daring dressers typically subtract at least one key item of clothing from their outfits, like leaving the house without a top, pants, underwear, or a permutation of the three.

Well, give Anya Taylor-Joy a Ph.D, because she just pulled off some complicated style calculus to chic success. While on her press circuit for The Gorge, she wore a series of looks that turned ordinary dressing on its head. In one, she ditched an essential piece (spoiler: bottoms), and in another, she wore two of them.

Anya’s No-Pants Look

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, while promoting her new sci-fi horror film in New York, she performed sartorial subtraction and ditched pants. Instead, her all-black outfit consisted of a glorious hooded Celine cape, one of 2025’s biggest coat trends, a crop top with a bejeweled collar, and granny panties as bottoms. She completed the look with ultra-sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The Queen’s Gambit actor has a particular affinity for the no-pants style. Just last week, she turned heads at Paris Couture Week in an undies-forward look. While the controversial style tends to err more on the edgy spectrum, Taylor-Joy’s takes are always sophisticated.

Her Controversial Y2K-Era Style

That same day, she harkened to another polarizing trend when she employed the skirt-over-pants styling hack from the noughties.

What the Dune: Part Two star lacked in bottoms in her previous outfit, she all but made up for by layering two bottoms. In a stylish display of multiplication, she wore a black bubble miniskirt over cycling shorts that hit some inches above her knee.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The Y2K styling relic is officially back. Several Spring/Summer 2025 runways, including those of Alaïa, Bottega Veneta, and Hermès, played with the double-bottom look. Now, with Taylor-Joy’s approval, it’s bound to trickle down to streets soon.

As for her top, she wore another cape-style coat — this time, a cropped Loewe piece in a luxe chocolate brown leather and completed the look with white ballet-style mules.