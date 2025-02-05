Celebrity Style
Anya Taylor-Joy Wore 2 Controversial Trends In 1 Day
She’s never met a polarizing trend she didn’t like.
No offense to the likes of Archimedes and Pythagoras, but in recent years, the public has developed new methods of computing. In 2023, there was the TikTok-viral girl math, where women did computational gymnastics to justify their spending habits. Meanwhile, in the realm of style, there was Fashion Math™, in which the most daring dressers typically subtract at least one key item of clothing from their outfits, like leaving the house without a top, pants, underwear, or a permutation of the three.
Well, give Anya Taylor-Joy a Ph.D, because she just pulled off some complicated style calculus to chic success. While on her press circuit for The Gorge, she wore a series of looks that turned ordinary dressing on its head. In one, she ditched an essential piece (spoiler: bottoms), and in another, she wore two of them.
Anya’s No-Pants Look
On Tuesday, Feb. 4, while promoting her new sci-fi horror film in New York, she performed sartorial subtraction and ditched pants. Instead, her all-black outfit consisted of a glorious hooded Celine cape, one of 2025’s biggest coat trends, a crop top with a bejeweled collar, and granny panties as bottoms. She completed the look with ultra-sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin.
The Queen’s Gambit actor has a particular affinity for the no-pants style. Just last week, she turned heads at Paris Couture Week in an undies-forward look. While the controversial style tends to err more on the edgy spectrum, Taylor-Joy’s takes are always sophisticated.
Her Controversial Y2K-Era Style
That same day, she harkened to another polarizing trend when she employed the skirt-over-pants styling hack from the noughties.
What the Dune: Part Two star lacked in bottoms in her previous outfit, she all but made up for by layering two bottoms. In a stylish display of multiplication, she wore a black bubble miniskirt over cycling shorts that hit some inches above her knee.
The Y2K styling relic is officially back. Several Spring/Summer 2025 runways, including those of Alaïa, Bottega Veneta, and Hermès, played with the double-bottom look. Now, with Taylor-Joy’s approval, it’s bound to trickle down to streets soon.
As for her top, she wore another cape-style coat — this time, a cropped Loewe piece in a luxe chocolate brown leather and completed the look with white ballet-style mules.