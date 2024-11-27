Contrary to what holiday crooners sing every Christmas, winter — with its potentially dreadful weather and sludge — is rarely a wonderland. Your winter wardrobe, however, has the potential to be. If you don’t already own a coat collection you’re excited to dust off and wrap yourself in this season, here’s the lowdown on the year’s biggest outerwear trends to help inform your curation.

This winter, the range of trending coat styles runs the gamut, especially since the most popular trends swing from two opposite ends of the sartorial pendulum: loud versus quiet luxury.

On the timeless, understated front, aka Team Quiet Luxury, are scarf, cape, and trench coats, otherwise known as the ultimate marker of the Sofia Richie-approved aesthetic. Its style antithesis, born out of quiet luxury fatigue, is as loud as possible. All trends from this camp are maximalist, dramatic, and the outerwear equivalent of a flashing neon sign.

Whichever camp you end up leaning into on any given day, making a statement is the top priority this season — and beyond (apart from keeping toasty, of course). While the wintry season makes almost everything drab, with these trends and more, a lackluster wardrobe is out of the question.

Trend: Capes

They say not all heroes wear capes, but when it comes to fashion, the chicest heroines absolutely do. Fall/winter runways were rife with cloaked options like leather crops (Chloe), thigh-length leopards (Marni), and dramatic, billowy floor-sweepers (Chanel). Even faves like Sydney Sweeney and Nicola Coughlan have been tapping into shawl-style outerwear.

Make a statement by letting your topper shine and playing on contrasts. Mix textures and lengths à la Sweeney, who topped a ruffly minidress with a khaki crop, or play with colors and armholes like Coughlan.

Trend: Brown Faux Fur

As a response to the quiet luxury aesthetic that dominated TikTok throughout 2023, style mavericks went the opposite route and introduced the mob wife trend earlier this year. But unlike the OGs (e.g. Carmela Soprano), today’s take on the style is more eco-friendly with faux fur. From runways (Burberry and Miu Miu) to celeb looks, if you’re going to go the furry route, it better be in brown and it better be sustainable.

The most effortless way to rock the look is to pair it with jeans, like Kylie Jenner and Dakota Johnson. Or, if you want to lean into the glamour of it all, pull a Jennifer Lopez, who pairs hers with evening gowns. Think: Margot Tenenbaum, with a more ethical twist.

Trend: Shaggy Coats

If you think faux fur coats are dramatic, shaggy coats up the theatrics ante even more — especially the styles that debuted on runways. Massive shaggy looped knit coats at Stella McCartney, opulent shearling jackets at Alexander McQueen, and dark romance options at Valentino were aplenty.

Though they may seem intimidating on the catwalk, shaggy coats are an easy and whimsical addition to any wardrobe. Have fun with color and textures this season. Cynthia Erivo went an exaggerated fringe route in a floor-length green topper, while Suki Waterhouse chose a muted pink that resembled a shaggy rug. Cozy. A fuzzy, furry coat in a bold shade is a great place to start.

Trend: Leather Bombers

It’s rare for a trend to make leather jackets better, but the most recent update added another layer of cool to the look. Unlike older iterations, the leather bombers of today infuse the cool-girl staple with sporty, effortless sensibilities. The 2024 update is more subtle — a garterized collar, a stretchy wristband, or a slightly puffier silhouette are enough to keep the style fresh.

On runways, Balenciaga offered an ostrich leather option, while Loewe sent models down in a more inflated take. The true test of a trend, however, is if it’s supermodel-cosigned. With the combined approval of Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber, this should be on your shopping list. Top off a casual denim look with any style for an instant edgy glow-up, or wear it the supermodel way with ultra-girly pieces like minidresses and itty-bitty bras.

Trend: Trench Coats

Trench coats had a rap for being boring — but that no longer holds. Everyone needs at least one trench coat in their wardrobe. The lightweight jacket is an old money classic for multiple reasons: It’s elegant, it’s easy, and it’s so, so posh.

Celebs are huge fans of the trench look. Sofia Richie, Taylor Swift, and Hailey Bieber can’t stop wearing the staple in classic hues (e.g. khakis, tans, and beiges in varying lengths). If you want to inject more personality into the classic look, you absolutely can. Modern options come in denims, silks, and leather for a contemporary update to the look, or patterned ones like a plaid.

Trend: Scarf Coats

A coat that doubles as a scarf is genius and practically a lazy girl’s dressing hack. They tie function and style into a (typically) monochromatic hybrid that takes the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning.

Back in the early aughts, Jean Paul Gaultier designed scarf coats for Hermès and the bundled-up outerwear soon became a quiet luxury staple. Per the fall/winter runways, new versions are bolder and much more fun. Jil Sander and Alberta Ferretti went with long scarf coats in bold pops of color, while the likes of Issey Miyake and Fendi went with asymmetrically draped details. Choose one with a built-in scarf or a detachable one you can style any which way — both Meghan Markle and Beyoncé approve.

Trend: Maxi Evening Coats

If you’re planning on attending any event this season, be it a wedding or party, wow guests by showing up in an evening coat. Whether it’s in leather, wool, or a bold print, this trend is more about the hemline (read: long) and the silhouette (semi-cinched). Look to the runways of McQueen, Loewe, and Acne for inspiration.

Whichever color or fabric you choose, the duster is a classy way to elevate a winter look. You don’t even need to show off what’s underneath — this is an outfit in and of itself. Selena Gomez rocked a pink one over her pink look, while Kardashian left her red snakeskin leather piece completely closed, wearing it as a dress.

Trend: Leopard Print

Lions may be the king of the animal kingdom, but in the hierarchy of animal prints, the apex feline is the mighty leopard. The spotted pattern has cropped up on clothing, It bags, and shoes. If you’re looking for the most extra way to show off your catty proclivities, it’s via a look-at-me coat. Need proof? Check out the runways. Dior, Balenciaga, and Michael Kors all have a soft spot for, well, spots.

This style isn’t just loud — it’s roaring and not for the faint of heart. Only the most fashion-forward of the bunch, like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, have rocked the look. If you’re still intimidated by the style, pull a Jennifer Lawrence and pair it with jeans and a tank top to tone it down. If you’re ready to go all out, however, take a cue from Rih, J.Lo, and Lupita Nyong’o and lean into the catty look in leopard-on-leopard.