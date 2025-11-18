Anya Taylor-Joy has mastered the ethereal aesthetic — especially when she’s dressed in Maison Margiela. The Dune actress is a longtime fan of the French fashion house, whether she’s sporting the brand’s controversial Tabi shoe or walking the red carpet in one of the label’s couture looks. For the Oscars’ Governors Awards on Nov. 16, Taylor-Joy wore the latter, choosing a sheer gown a with a long cape for the ceremony.

Anya’s See-Through Gown

At the 16th annual Governors Awards, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave Honorary Oscars to Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas. Dolly Parton was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

For the star-studded event, Taylor-Joy wore an ethereal white gown from the Margiela’s fall 2025 couture collection — designer Glenn Martens’ debut collection. The dress was made of a sheer white fabric, which billowed all the way down to the floor. The gown featured a high neckline, pleated skirt, and a diaphanous cape, which fell from her shoulders. The silhouette also featured a corset, which spanned the actress’ ribcage.

Taylor-Joy completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She wore diamond earrings and a collar necklace encrusted in diamonds and pearls.

Where You’ve Seen It Before

Taylor-Joy isn’t the only celebrity who favors Margiela. If her corseted creation looks familiar, it’s probably because Kim Kardashian wore a similar style at the Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 18. Kardashian’s gown also came from Martens’ first collection with Margiela.

Kardashian and Taylor-Joy’s dresses were not an exact match. The All’s Fair actress’ taupe gown was sleeveless, and the skirt was draped (instead of pleated). But both dresses shared similar cape designs and the same corset silhouette.

A diaphanous mask rounded off Kardashian’s ‘fit, whereas Taylor-Joy decided to forego the sheer face covering that was originally paired with her gown. They favored similar accessories though — Kardashian added a diamond and emerald choker to the red carper look.

Masked or unmasked, Margiela is always a good idea.