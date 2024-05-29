Anya Taylor-Joy Wore The Internet’s Most Hated Shoe & NGL, I Want A Pair

Year after year, Formula One begins, turning the race track into a fashion show. Seemingly inspired by the high-speed thrill, stylish guests watch the action in their most daring outfits — most of which are appropriately F1-inspired.

Over the weekend, racing aficionados flew once more to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix. Naturally, fashion’s brightest were among those in attendance. F1 fan Heidi Klum returned to the event wearing a bikini as a top, and Emily Ratajkowski similarly wore swimwear (and little else).

Meanwhile, another fashion darling also graced the event: Anya Taylor-Joy. She, too, got the controversial wardrobe memo — but instead of going for the revealing, she wore the internet’s most polarizing accessory.

Anya’s Race-Ready ’Fit

On Sunday, The Queen’s Gambit star hit the track in her best race-inspired ’fit. Looking like she could jump behind the wheel herself, Taylor-Joy wore a vintage cropped moto jacket from Jean Paul Gaultier. Aside from being utterly edgy, the outerwear piece was also totally on-theme. The jacket’s brick red racing stripes popped against its brown leather.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy kept the rest of her look simple, styling the jacket with an itty-bitty black bodysuit. Her onesie was so short, it could easily fall into the “no-pants” category.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fashion’s Most Controversial Shoe

Through her many red carpet appearances, it’s been made quite clear that Taylor-Joy knows her Fashion ABCs. But what ultimately sent this particular ’fit into fashion icon territory, was her choice of footwear.

She wore the loafer iteration of Maison Margiela’s signature Tabis, the infamous shoe with a cleft toe. Though Tabis are hotly debated on the internet, they’re beloved by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Tabis typically come in ballet flats and boots variations, Taylor-Joy wore the quirky split-toe loafers, which retail for $1,150.

Her Bold Red Lip

Adding a final, additional statement, she swiped on an F1-red lip. Taylor-Joy signature shade popped against her tortoiseshell sunglasses and sleek blonde bun.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A winner in my book.