The Met Gala, which the fashion cognoscenti considers the Oscars of fashion, may have found a new rival as the industry’s most widely attended style event: the Academy Museum Gala.

The 2025 fête, the fifth of its kind, held on Saturday, Oct. 18, in Los Angeles’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, had an impressive star-studded guest list. It girls chicly walked the red carpet, including Emily Ratajkowski, Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez, and Sydney Sweeney. The KarJenner clan was also well-represented by Kendall Jenner and a barely recognizable Kim Kardashian, who walked into the event with her entire face covered, akin to her controversial 2021 Met Gala look.

While they were all impeccably dressed, a whole new crop of stars proved their fashion mettle by embracing Hollywood’s go-to “naked dressing.” Charli XCX, for example, freed the nip in a leather ball gown, while the likes of Kaia Gerber, Lupita Nyong’o, and America Ferrera all went the exposed-undies route under diaphanous attire.

Behold, all of these and more of the raciest looks at the Academy Museum Gala. Just when you thought red carpets couldn’t get any more naked, this event easily takes the cake as the nakedest of all time.

Charli XCX Gilbert Flores/Contributor/Getty Images You know what’s brat? Freeing the nipple. Charli XCX just did in a drop-waist leather ball gown from Saint Laurent.

Hailey Bieber Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images Hailey Bieber leaned into the “undressed” look in a Schiaparelli gown inspired by undergarments worn by Old Hollywood greats. It featured a sheer “exposed” corset with exaggerated hips, flanked by a pointy cone bra on top and a slinky, thigh-high slitted skirt below.

Kaia Gerber Amy Sussman/Staff/Getty Images Kaia Gerber’s white lace Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown proved that naked dressing can still look utterly elegant. The sophisticated neckline and attached cape were genius touches.

Grace Van Patten Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Contributor/Getty Images Another nipply look was courtesy of Grace Van Patten’s drapey off-the-shoulder dress with its cuffed feathery hem. To up the spicy ante, it was also G-string forward. No notes.

Lupita Nyong'o Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Contributor/Getty Images For better or worse, peplums are back, and they’re apparently chic enough to be red carpet-appropriate. Lupita Nyong’o’s granny panties-forward lace Chanel number featured ruffle trims on the neckline and waist, giving it a subtle peplum effect.

Greta Lee Amy Sussman/Staff/Getty Images Greta Lee has been rocking Dior lately. Remember when, mere days after Jonathan Anderson debuted his first women’s collection for the brand early this month, she already wore it on the carpet? She leaned into the same Dior MO at last night’s fête in a gown with a plunging lace top and a billowing satin skirt.

America Ferrera Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Contributor/Getty Images America Ferrera delivered a glitzy take on naked dressing in a sleeved see-through gown gloriously embroidered with foliage patterns. To keep it extra elegant, she rocked the new reigning underwear style — granny panties — and frosted herself in diamonds.

Kirsten Dunst Michael Buckner/Contributor/Getty Images Dreamy 3D white-and-yellow floral appliqués snaked up Kirsten Dunst’s sheer butter yellow halter gown. It was refreshingly ethereal.

Eva Longoria Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Contributor/Getty Images Ever the glamorous diva, Eva Longoria stunned in a glistening Elie Saab number. Save for the strategically placed panels of pink sequins, the gown was fully sheer and exposed her skin-matching bodysuit underneath. Paired with a ritzy neck piece, this look is glam personified.

Milly Alcock Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Contributor/Getty Images House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock rocked three trends in one gold-accented LBD: the hooded dress, the exposed undies, and the granny panties trends. She slayed all three.

Mikey Madison Michael Buckner/Contributor/Getty Images Awards weren’t being handed out at this event, but if they were, Anora star Mikey Madison and her romantic custom Dior gown may have been up for another nomination: best dressed. Everything about it — from its billowing sleeves and delicate see-through lace to its flowy skirt with a sculptural hemline — was perfection.