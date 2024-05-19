The lead-up to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been all about Anya Taylor-Joy’s fearless fashion moments. She’s been a vision in a spiky headdress and matching minidress, a master of sun hats on the French Riviera, and a card-carrying member of the no-pants club. Her pantsless look at the movie’s U.K. premiere in London on May 17 was yet another showstopper.

Anya’s High-Fashion Bodysuit

Taylor-Joy made the no-pants trend her own again when she arrived on the red carpet at BFI IMAX Waterloo in a bodysuit from the Giambattista Valli Spring 2024 Couture collection. She showed her look off as she posed with her co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne, Tom Burke, and Angus Sampson. Her otherwise simple black, off-the-shoulder garment was made memorable by its eye-catching white roses all around the top.

Sheer black tights elevated the already-elegant piece for the red carpet, and Taylor-Joy added black stilettos by Christian Louboutin. Given that she’s a Tiffany & Co. ambassador, it was no surprise to see her in jewelry from the brand, too; Taylor-Joy completed her look with flower-inspired studs, a multilayer diamond necklace, and two statement rings.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Red Lip Classic

For the premiere, Taylor-Joy also got help from makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. She used Dior products and left Taylor-Joy with gorgeous winged eyeliner and a red lip. Everything about it was beautiful and classic, which nicely offset her bold choice to go pantless.

Fans gushed about the full effect on Instagram after Taylor-Joy posted a video of her premiere look. “You look great! All your outfits for Furiosa events are amazing!” one wrote. Others called her “stunning,” “wonderful,” and, of course, “mother.”

The Runway Look

Months earlier, during Paris Fashion Week in late January, the same garment went down the runway. There, it was styled differently: The model walked without tights and she donned gladiator-style flats instead of stilettos. Another change was that she wore still more roses in her hair, whereas Taylor-Joy opted for a sleek high ponytail.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bodysuit opened Valli’s show, and he spoke to Vogue about being inspired by nature when he created his collection. “Flowers, roses, nature — they’re noble and eternal, they’re a caress for the soul,” he said.