Padel may be the fashion world’s latest sports obsession, but the real style moment starts after the match ends. Just like après-ski — where what you wear off the slopes matters almost as much as the gear on them — apres-padel is inspiring its own off-court uniform. It centers heavily around postgame lattes or cocktails, prompting players to gravitate toward court-to-coffee outfits that transition seamlessly from the final whistle to everywhere else.

“It’s where streetwear and polished meets performance wear,” says Samantha Dawn, a personal stylist and Kohl’s trend expert, describing the growing après-padel aesthetic. “You wear it from the court straight to socializing without changing.”

Fashion brands are leaning into this luxury athleisure trend with full force. Performance labels are introducing elevated fabrics and tailored silhouettes that don't scream “gym clothes,” while high-end designers continue courting racket sports through collaborations and athlete ambassadors.

But this isn’t just a passing phase. “It’s part of a much bigger shift in how people are getting dressed,” says Kimberly Carney, CEO of FashWire. Instead of buying separate wardrobes for the gym, work, travel, and weekends, people want pieces that can do it all. “That's why we're seeing more performance dresses, skirts, and matching sets that don't necessarily look like activewear.”

The result is a wardrobe that's less about looking athletic and more about dressing for an active lifestyle. Ahead, you’ll find the easy outfit formulas defining the trend and worth stealing — whether you play padel or not.

The Style Formulas

The Country Club Classic

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If you asked someone to picture an après-padel outfit, this is probably what they'd imagine. Think a crisp pleated skirt, a fitted polo or tank, a lightweight sweater casually draped over your shoulders, and sneakers that look just as at home at brunch as they do courtside. It's put-together without trying too hard — the kind of outfit that says you planned to spend the whole afternoon out, not just an hour on the court.

Freelance stylist Nikka Carolina says the formula is surprisingly simple: Start with a white pleated tennis skirt and fitted top, then finish the look with elevated staples like loafers, a leather handbag, or a lightweight knit. You don't have to lean into head-to-toe luxury, either. Even a pair of designer sunglasses or a cashmere knit tied around your shoulders instantly makes the outfit feel more intentional.

Lara Evans, founder of Club & Court, suggests leaning into subtle preppy details to finish the look, whether you opt for a striped tee, terry textures, Belgian loafers, or even a needlepoint clutch. As she puts it, the goal is “performance meets polish.”

The European Minimalist

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If preppy isn't your thing, take a cue from the Europeans. This version of après-padel style is less country club and more “I just threw this on” — even though every piece feels carefully considered. Think matching sets in cream or navy, crisp button-downs layered over performance tanks, retro sneakers, and understated accessories that let the outfit do the talking.

Carney says the secret is starting with a coordinated set, then adding one polished piece to completely change the vibe. “It is all about contrast,” she says. “Throw an oversized white button-down over a fitted performance set, drape a knit over your shoulders, or add a structured bag and beautiful sunglasses.” She also recommends sticking to tonal neutrals like cream, navy, chocolate, black, and soft beige, which instantly make technical fabrics feel more refined.

Dawn points to Gemma Triay as someone who naturally embodies that effortless European approach. Her off-court wardrobe balances relaxed silhouettes with timeless staples, showing you don't need loud logos to make an outfit memorable.

The Cool Girl Court-To-Coffee Uniform

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Carolina approaches the trend by pairing athletic shorts or a skirt with an oversize sweater, tall socks, white sneakers, and sunglasses, adding that “the simplicity is what gives it its charm.”

Carney says that's exactly what makes players like Bea González so compelling from a style perspective. Rather than completely changing once the match is over, “the most stylish athletes simply extend their personal aesthetic beyond the court,” she says. “They do not look as though they are wearing a completely different persona once the match is over.”

The Tailored Transitional Look

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Not every après-padel outfit starts with a skort or performance dress. Another take on the trend borrows inspiration from the sport without looking overtly athletic, pairing relaxed denim with oversize pullovers, crisp button-downs, baseball caps, and canvas totes. The result is just sporty enough to hint at where you've been — or where you're headed.

Melissa Parvis, president and chief product officer of Club Recess, says the key is balancing sporty pieces with everyday staples that introduce texture and contrast. Rather than leaning entirely on technical fabrics, she recommends mixing fitted performance basics with softer layers or classy accessories. “It shows you made an effort to put it all together and it's not just what you wore to the gym,” she says.

The Luxe Sport ’Fit

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Similar to the tailored transitional look, this approach relies on blurring the lines between activewear and everyday pieces, but centers on outfits built entirely around a single foundation item.

Holly Morris Espy, Brooks Kenny, and Sondra Hoffman — co-founders of lifestyle apparel brand Moorlow — maintain that women are building wardrobes around movement rather than occasions. Their go-to formula includes performance dresses, clean white lifestyle sneakers, timeless sunglasses, and chic totes that transition effortlessly from the court to the rest of the day.

How To Nail The Après-Padel Trend Yourself

You don't need to play padel to dress like you do. The experts all agreed that the key isn't buying an entirely new wardrobe — it's learning how to mix performance pieces with elevated staples you likely already own. Then add a single layer — an oversize button-down, a lightweight knit draped over your shoulders, or a cropped jacket.

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Accessories are where the transformation really happens. Multiple experts recommend swapping a bulky gym bag for a structured leather tote or woven carryall while adding slim sunglasses and delicate gold jewelry. If you're changing shoes after your match, finish the look with loafers, ballet flats, or sleek lifestyle sneakers. Even a silk scarf tied around your neck or bag can make an athletic outfit feel intentionally styled.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway? Keep the palette simple. Cream, navy, chocolate brown, olive, and crisp white make performance fabrics look instantly more elevated, while limiting bright logos helps the outfit read more like fashion than fitness.

Sources:

Samantha Dawn, personal stylist and Kohl's trend expert

Kimberly Carney, CEO of FashWire

Nikka Carolina, freelance stylist

Lara Evans, founder of Club & Court

Melissa Parvis, COO of Club Recess

Holly Morris Espy, Brooks Kenny, and Sondra Hoffman, co-founders of Moorlow