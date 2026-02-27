Did you really visit Aspen if you didn’t rock après-ski style? That was the question on my mind during my entire four-day trip to the Colorado ski town for Palm Tree Music Festival earlier this month.

Arguably one of the most aspirational winter destinations in the country, Aspen is a must-visit for snow sports enthusiasts, with four mountains to ski, snowboard, sled, and skin on. I, however, didn’t participate in any of the athletic outdoor activities. I was mostly there for the fashion.

Aprés-Ski Style (Aspen’s Version)

A-listers have long flocked to the secluded alpine region for wintry getaways, especially around New Year’s. Kate Hudson famously throws her star-studded NYE parties at her Aspen abode. (For reference, this year’s bash was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Anya Taylor-Joy.) But celebs aren’t the only ones who make the town stylish; when I was there, the entire city was flooded with chic trotters. And it turns out, Aspen’s après-ski style has a very specific dress code.

I naively assumed most people would be in fur hats, white-on-white looks, with leggings tucked into their Moon Boots. Though I did spot a handful of those, the most prolific aesthetic was what can only be described as Western mob wife. Fur coats of all hues colors, prints, and lengths were paired with cowboy hats — particularly from Kemo Sabe. Some went the extra country mile and threw on cowboy boots, too. This was true for both women and men, and it was so, so chic.

So, to unlock my own après-ski potential, I looked to the one who, IMHO, is the personification of Aspen style: Bella Hadid.

1 / 6

Apart from Hadid’s recent New Year’s trip to Aspen, which included fur coats, Western elements, and a neutral color palette of browns, blacks, creams, and whites, I also took her regular horse girl persona into account. Here’s the four-day wardrobe I came up with:

A Statement Coat

After arriving in Aspen in the afternoon, I kicked off my trip with a very Bella Hadid move: heading to Casa Tua for dinner. The Orebella founder went to the Italian restaurant-slash-members club for a New Year’s Eve party, so it was basically a must.

Though I did not copy her ultra-sheer “naked dress,” I channeled the supermodel’s luxe-meets-Western philosophy. My base included a ribbed-knit brown top over a longer, asymmetrical, lace-trimmed silk top from Mango, which hung over my Abercrombie & Fitch bootcut jeans. Hadid has a particular penchant for Y2K style, including the dress-over-pants look, so I thought adding a hint of a longer top was an apt homage.

Ashley Quinones Ashley Quinones 1 / 2

For cowboycore flair, I wore cowhide mules from Steve Madden and yellow shield sunglasses from Dezi. The pièce de résistance: a fuzzy-trimmed coat from Susanna Chow, similar to the one worn by Selena Gomez, albeit in a different color.

All Puff(er)ed Up

My main reason for heading to Aspen was to check out the Palm Tree Festival, a two-day EDM fête featuring music from DJs Calvin Harris, Mau P, Kygo, and BLOND:ISH, among others. Since it was an outdoor affair (and it was snowing), I figured I’d don my best “hitting the slopes”-inspired ensemble.

Ashley Quinones Ashley Quinones 1 / 2

I bundled up with a bright red puffer coat from Athleta, worn over my trusty Uniqlo HEATTECH top — a staple in my winter wardrobe. I completed the look with ski pants from Planet NUSA, fuzzy UGG snow boots that kept me from slipping, and frosty Marc Jacobs sunglasses I’ve been meaning to use. The ensemble saved me from freezing while shopping for merch (another must!) and visiting the Don Julio booth for a refreshing Blanco-infused Mountain Beet Margarita.

A Quick Coffee Run

Much like my coffee runs in New York, where I just throw on a coat over pajamas, I followed a similar formula in Aspen, and elevated it. My caffeination ‘fit included a waffle pajama set from Lounge (which I found so comfortable I wore them again later that day) and threw on an ankle-length sweater with fur-trimmed wrists from Ramy Brook.

Alyssa Lapid Alyssa Lapid 1 / 2

I topped it off with a leopard-print Goody headband, my same cowhide mules, and floral stud earrings from Haverhill, the only jewelry I wore during the entire trip.

Full Aspen Mode

By my third day, I was ready to fully commit to the Aspen uniform: a fur coat and cowboy hat — specifically a Kemo Sabe hat. So I went to the store to customize my own. I tested out a few colors, sizes, shapes, and trims, and landed on a reddish brown flat-brimmed option with a gilded leather band. The IYKYK brand is an iconic hotspot, and beloved by a dizzyingly long list of celebs, such as Hadid (of course), Rihanna, and the Biebers.

Alyssa Lapid Ashley Quinones 1 / 2

For the trip and back, I wore a swan-embroidered sweater from Princess Polly, and the same ribbed pajama pants from Lounge. (I wore them over HEATTECH leggings, too. I learned my lesson from that morning.) Completing the look were quilted boots from Vivaia and a spotted faux fur coat from Kenneth Cole, which was my most complimented piece of the weekend. Of course, I rocked my newly made hat.

The Verdict

After trying on Aspen’s après-ski style (aka the Western mob wife aesthetic), I admit I’ve been changed for good. The country-meets-maximalist style feels effortless, cool-girl bougie, and I’m not mad about it.

Maybe I won’t always throw on the hat, because it’s such a statement piece and, if you’re not a regular hat wearer, it could feel a bit like cosplay. (I wore my hat on the flights back and I definitely started getting stares as soon as I hit my Chicago layover.) But incorporating cowboy elements into luxe, glamorous pieces? That’s something I wouldn’t mind doing.