Ariana Grande Wore A Vintage Pink Dress On 'SNL' & It Was So Glinda-Coded

Ariana Grande brought some serious pink perfection to Saturday Night Live, channeling her inner Glinda and flexing her love for all things vintage. Hosting SNL for the third time on Oct. 12, Grande came ready to serve with several pink glam moments throughout the night.

Grande’s no stranger to the color. From her iconic “Thank U, Next” video to her classic bubblegum ‘fits, pink has always been Grande’s power hue. Below, see the Wicked star’s best rosy looks of the night, including her ‘fits from the opening monologue, a sketch (where she played Jennifer Coolidge), and her introduction of Stevie Nicks.

Ariana’s Vintage Mugler Moment

First up, the monologue look — seriously, wow. Grande stepped out in this stunning vintage Thierry Mugler dress from the Fall/Winter 1982 collection, and it was a whole mood.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

A corseted bodice, sweetheart neckline, and a voluminous tulip skirt that felt straight out of an old Hollywood movie. She nailed Glinda Wicked vibes, proving no one does glamour quite like Grande.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Keeping things simple with a slicked-back bun, winged liner, and a glossy pink lip with minimal jewelry (just some simple studs and a ring) let the strapless dress steal the spotlight.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Oh, and those fuchsia pumps? A perfect touch of extra. She joked about keeping it "low-key" in her monologue, but nothing about this look was low-key. It was vintage, glam, and oh-so-Grande.

More Pink Looks, Please

There’s more pink where that came from. During the “Maybelline” sketch, Grande stepped into a whole new character as she, alongside Chloe Fineman and Dana Carvey, played the iconic Jennifer Coolidge.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

That robe? A full-on Coolidge moment. Feathered fabulousness that practically begs for a glass of champagne.

And then there was Grande in the ultimate preppy look for the My Best Friend's House sketch.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She gave serious ’90s rom-com vibes with a pink sweater and pleated skirt combo. Think Clueless meets Legally Blonde. It was perfectly nostalgic — like Elle Woods was about to burst onto the scene with a “What, like it’s hard?” moment.

But perhaps her most magical look of the night? Grande looked like a fairytale princess while welcoming a rock legend to the stage. As she introduced Stevie Nicks, Grande served another major Glinda moment in a light pink tulle gown.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The billowy, cloud-like silhouette and puffed sleeves gave off major fairytale energy, while the fitted bodice added just the right touch of sophistication.

Safe to say, Grande owned the night. Now, who else is adding some pink to their carts?