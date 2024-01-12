Much like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Ariana Grande’s discography features a notable aesthetic for each beloved album. The “thank u, next” epoch featured over-the-knee boots and baggy sweatshirts worn as dresses. And who could forget her “positions” period and its plethora of space age-inspired mod moments?

In her new “yes, and?” music video Grande revived her Victorious era of fashion — circle skirts and all.

Ari's Throwback ’Fit

Grande’s new single kicks off with a catchy drum beat worthy of a house music playlist. As Grande makes her grand entrance, a slow-pan gives viewers plenty of time to take her in choice of footwear. No, she didn’t bring back her trademark boots. Instead, she chose T-strap, round-toe pumps that look to have been plucked from Taylor Swift’s 1989 costume trailer.

The rest of her ensemble was equally 2014-coded. She wore a black and white bodysuit with a matching black skater skirt — the hero of every Tumblr girl’s wardrobe.

Grande accessorized her nostalgic look with one of the decade’s most iconic accessories: a wool pageboy hat with braided trim. If anyone can bring back the pageboy, it’s Grande.

She Channeled OG Ariana

Her “yes, and?” outfit was quintessential 2010s Grande. In fact, there was hardly an outing between the years of 2013 and 2016 where she wasn’t wearing this exact outfit formula.

For example, on New Year’s Eve in 2013, Grande wore the fraternal twin of her “yes, and?” outfit. She paired a fuzzy white sweater with another black circle skirt (perhaps the same one?) and a pair of round-toe pumps.

Ariana Grande arrives at the Narita International Airport in December 2013. Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

This 2014 look, on the other hand, features the same combo, inverted. Grande donned a white skirt, a black tank top, and her iconic platforms — no look was complete without them.

Ariana Grande at MTV Studios in July 2014. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

My inner child is healing.