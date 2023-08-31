Ariana Grande may be living in pink on the set of Wicked as the “good” witch Glinda, but on Wednesday, she slipped into a whole other vibrant hue. The beauty entrepreneur landed in New York to attend the event of her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty, which just launched its highly-anticipated foundation. To mark the occasion, she dug into the fashion archives and donned a vibrant yellow co-ord set with a spicy surprise.

The “7 Rings” singer wore a sleeveless top cropped at the navel and a matching mini skirt, mimicking a ’60s shift dress split into two. The boxy top, in a vivid banana hue, had zipper details and a dainty center slit. Meanwhile, the mini skirt packed a bit more punch. The mod-style piece included a belt in the same hue and featured a revealing detail: a subtle butt slit on each side.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the ‘fit was archival Courrèges from the 1970s, proving Grande has just as much fashion acumen as beauty. (In fact, Grande has a soft spot for the late designer, having previously donned a sky-blue set from the French brand.)

She further merchandised the look with brown knee-high boots and minimal jewelry, including a pair of drop pearl earrings. She completed the look with oversized circular sunnies with pale peach frames, befitting of the space-age energy Courrèges is known for.

Of course, Grande served in the beauty department, swiping frosted eyeshadow on her lids and a pale pink shade on her lips. She even donned her signature ponytail, albeit placed a little lower, making the look feel quintessentially Ariana.